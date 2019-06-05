ASC – Sports

ASC SAAC Spring Sportsmanship Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – Seven American Southwest Conference member institutions were recognized by the conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as recipients of ASC-SAAC Team Sportsmanship awards for the spring 2019 sport seasons.

The SAAC Team Sportsmanship award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches, and fans throughout the season. The spring 2019 awards are presented in baseball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field and women’s track & field with each of the 13 campus SAACs voting within the sports it sponsors.

East Texas Baptist led the ASC with three team SAAC awards.

ETBU was the co-recipient in baseball, co-winner in men’s track & field and the sole recipient in women’s track & field. This is the third time the Tigers have won it in baseball (2008, 09, 19), second in men’s track (2017, 19) and second in women’s track (2016, 19).

McMurry earned two awards as the co-recipient in baseball and women’s tennis (West Division). This was the first award on the diamond for the War Hawks and second in tennis (2017, 19).

Ozarks was the other recipient in men’s track & field, claiming the honor for the first time in program history.

Mary Hardin-Baylor won the men’s golf Sportsmanship Award for a record fourth time in men’s golf, having also won in 2008, 2013 and 2016.

Hardin-Simmons was also honored for the fourth time, the most in women’s golf, having received the award in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Sul Ross State took two awards, winning in softball and men’s tennis (West Division). The Lobos tied for the most SAAC Sportsmanship wins in softball with five overall (2010, 11, 13, 16, 19). This was also the fifth time the tennis program has won (2009, 10, 15, 18, 19).

LeTourneau earned the award in the East Division in both men’s and women’s tennis. The YellowJackets have the most honors in men’s tennis with six (2010, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19) and tied for the most on the women’s side with five (2010, 12, 13, 14, 19).

The ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award is presented for the 12th year during the 2018-19 sport seasons.

ASC Spring 2019 SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award

Presented by the ASC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Baseball: (co) East Texas Baptist, McMurry

Men’s Golf: Mary Hardin-Baylor

Women’s Golf: Hardin-Simmons

Softball: Sul Ross State

Men’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau

Men’s Tennis, West Division: Sul Ross State

Women’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau

Women’s Tennis, West Division: McMurry

Men’s Track & Field: (co) East Texas Baptist, Ozarks

Women’s Track & Field: East Texas Baptist