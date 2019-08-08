ASC – Sports

East Texas Baptist Named ASC Athletic Training Staff of the Year

RICHARDSON, Texas – The athletic training staff of East Texas Baptist University was selected by their peers as the recipient of the 2018-19 American Southwest Conference Athletic Training Staff of the Year award.

UMHB earned the award for the third time, after receiving it in 2015-16 and the ‘East Division Staff of the Year in 2005-06,’ which is presented by the conference athletic training directors for the 15th year in 2018-19.

The 2018-19 athletic training staff was directed by Marcus Holliday with assistants Megan Smart, Ashley Grogan, Michael VanGilder and Ross Thorp and graduate assistant Logan Mahlock.

“Congratulations to Marcus Holliday and the entire ETBU Athletic Training Staff,” Vice President for Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “The ETBU Athletic Training staff consistently demonstrates a commitment to serving others, with a true servant’s heart, while providing excellent care for our student-athletes and their well-being. We are grateful for their hard work, dedication, and effort they put forward every day to ensure that the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

The ETBU athletic training staff provides health and wellness care to more than 400 student-athletes who participate in its 23 intercollegiate athletics programs. Holliday and his staff covered 15 teams that competed in ASC championship competition last season with softball winning a conference championship and hosting an NCAA Regional.

The ASC Athletic Training Staff of the Year award is presented by the conference following the vote of the athletic training directors. Full-time athletic trainers working at their institution for at least two years, licensed and in good standing with professional organizations are in consideration for the award.