ASC – Sports

2 hours ago

 

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons was selected to win the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship. It was in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Tuesday (August 27).

The Cowboys received 107 points and three out of 11 first-place votes in the poll. They were the 2018 ASC runner-up, placing just four points out of the lead under head coach Zack Leggett.

UT Dallas was second with 99 points and five first-place votes after winning its first title last season under first-year head coach Danielle Kcholi. Just behind the Comets was East Texas Baptist with 99 points after a third-place finish in 2018.

Rounding out the poll were LeTourneau (81 pts, 1 first); Ozarks (79, 1 first); McMurry (74); Concordia Texas (57); Belhaven (49, 1 first); Mary Hardin-Baylor (49); Louisiana College (19); and Sul Ross State (18).

Twelve runners are among those to watch in the 2019 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes seven who earned All-Conference honors. They include last year’s individualist medalist – junior Mack Broussard from East Texas Baptist and Ozarks. Also junior Nathaneal Rankin, who qualified for the NCAA Division III National Championship last season.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time.

Regular season races will begin Friday, August 30. The ASC Cross Country Championship is scheduled for November 2 and will be hosted by McMurry in Abilene at the ACU Cross Country Course.

2019 ASC Preseason Men’s Cross Country Poll

Team (First) Votes 2018 Championship Finish
1. Hardin-Simmons (3) 107 2nd
2. UT Dallas (5) 99 1st
3. East Texas Baptist 96 3rd
4. LeTourneau (1) 81 5th
5. Ozarks (1) 79 4th
6. McMurry 74 6th
7. Concordia Texas 57 7th
8. Belhaven (1) 49 8th
    Mary Hardin-Baylor 49 9th
10. Louisiana College 19 11th
11. Sul Ross State 18 10th

2019 Runners to Watch

Name Cl. Team Hometown
Payton Ash So. UT Dallas Flower Mound, Texas
Mack Broussard * Jr. East Texas Baptist Hankamer, Texas
Michael Harris * Sr. Ozarks Elkins, Ark.
Sammy Magallan * Jr. Hardin-Simmons Sanderson, Texas
Joe Meza Fr. McMurry Miles, Texas
Lorien Nightingale * Jr. LeTourneau Njoro, Kenya
Garrett Oehlert Fr. LeTourneau Longview, Texas
Nathaneal Rankin * Jr. Ozarks Plano, Texas
Tyler Rohrman * Sr. Hardin-Simmons Waller, Texas
Nobel Smith So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Edgewood, Texas
Andres Uriegas * Jr. UT Dallas Round Rock, Texas
John Zuniga Jr. Fr. McMurry Port Aransas, Texas

2018 All-Conference *

 

