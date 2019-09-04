ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE ‘WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: August 30-September 1, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sofia Munoz, M, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore midfielder Sofia Munoz (Dallas, Texas) had both game-winners as the Comets opened the 2019 campaign with a pair of one-goal home victories over the weekend. Munoz tallied the lone goal in a 1-0 win over UW-Oshkosh Friday night in the ‘UTD’s season opener. She then added a penalty kick in the 79th minute to help lift the Comets to a 3-2 win over DePauw Sunday night. She also had an assist in the win over DePauw.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Delaney Castor, GK, So., Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore goalkeeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) recorded six saves in the first half of a 1-0 victory in the Lady ‘Jackets’ season opener at Dallas.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Kendell Groom (Frisco, Texas) was the ‘Cowgirls’ top attacking player. It was during No. 10/15 HSU’s lost to No. 5/7 William Smith 1-0 in double overtime and tied Cal Lutheran 0-0.

McMurry junior midfielder Brianna Pina (Crowley, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the 56th minute of a 2-0 victory against Hendrix.

East Texas Baptist junior midfielder Riley Broughton (Lake Dallas, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Schreiner in overtime in the 99th minute for the ‘Tigers’ first win of the year.

Howard Payne junior forward Lesly Garcia (Houston, Texas) scored the Lady ‘Jackets’ first goal of the season in the 1-0 win at Dallas. She recorded three shots and hit the game-winner in the 46th minute.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons junior midfielder Rachel Bean (Frisco, Texas) anchored the back row for the No. 10 Cowgirls.” They lost to No. 5/7 William Smith 1-0 in double overtime and tied Cal Lutheran 0-0. They conceded one goal in 212 minutes, while Bean had won many headers and tackles in both games.

McMurry junior defender Emily Fisher (Fort Worth, Texas) helped the War Hawk defense post a 2-0 shutout versus Hendrix, playing all 90 minutes. She also assisted the game-tying goal on a corner kick in a 1-1 game at Huston-Tillotson. Fisher added another assist off a corner against Hendrix.

Ozark’s senior keeper Kiara Henry (Rogers, Ark.) posted a shutout in a 0-0 tie against Fontbonne University over the weekend. Henry posted four saves in 110 minutes of action.

UT-Dallas sophomore goalkeeper Morgan Sherman (Camarillo, Calif.) made her first two career starts in goal for the Comets over the weekend. She recorded her first collegiate shutout as part of a 2-0 start to the season for UT-Dallas. Sherman made three saves Friday night with a 1-0 home win over UW-Oshkosh. She added another save Sunday night as the Comets edged DePauw, 3-2.

East Texas Baptist sophomore keeper Maddie Rae (Haslet, Texas) recorded eight saves in two games, earning an overtime win over Schreiner. She recorded six saves in a 4-0 loss at No. 17/18 Trinity (Texas).

Louisiana College junior Lexi Tate (Longview, Texas) posted two saves in the Lady ‘Wildcats’ 0-0 double-overtime tie with Texas College Friday night.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: August 30-September 1, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Max Ponticorvo, M, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior midfielder Max Ponticorvo (The Woodlands, Texas) netted the golden goal in 4-3 win overtime at Schreiner. He also posted an assist on the second goal of the match in the 75th minute which cut the Tigers’ deficit to 3-2. He hit the winning shot in the 95th minute for the win. Overall, Ponticorvo had three shots with 2 on goal.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Isai Olvera, GK, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior goalkeeper Isai Olvera (Dickinson, Texas) played every minute in goal in a pair of double-overtime contests last week. He recorded 15 saves and allowed just two goals in keeping the Cru in both matches. Olvera posted a record of 1-0-1 over the week with a 0.84 goals-against average.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore midfielder Rolando Nieto (Waxahachie, Texas) goal gave the Cru an early lead in what turned out to be a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Texas Lutheran. He took eight shots over two matches as UMHB went 1-0-1.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore forward Kiko Redondo (Coppell, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute of a 2-1 victory at Hendrix. In two games, he recorded nine shots, four on goal, while helping the Cowboys go 2-0 on the week.

Concordia Texas freshman defender Nicolas Kopinsky (Houston, Texas) provided the game-winning header. It was in the 56th minute as the Tornados come back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Southwestern (Texas) and secure their first win of the season.

Ozarks sophomore forward Drew Mott (Arlington, Texas) scored twice in a 3-3 tie against Nebraska Wesleyan Friday. Mott scored early in the first half and then added another goal in the second half. He totaled four shots in the match.

McMurry senior forward Javi Mejia (Azle, Texas) had one goal and two assists. It was in the 5-2 win over Jarvis Christian, scoring the equalizer and assisting on two additional goals for four points.

UT Dallas sophomore forward Jovi Munoz (Arlington, Texas) scored twice on Sunday in the Comets’ 3-0 road win over Austin. With the Comets already leading 1-0 at the break, Munoz notched his first goal of the season. It was in the 48th minute against the Kangaroos and then added a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to complete game’s scoring. Munoz also tallied an assist in Friday’s 2-1 overtime loss at No. 6/9 Trinity (Texas) Friday night.

Defensive

Senior defender Gilbert Mugisha (Masisi, Democratic Republic of Congo) anchored the backline of the Cowboys as they went 2-0 to open the season in Conway, Ark. He helped shut out Rhodes 1-0 and defeat Hendrix 2-1, allowing just nine total shots in two games.

Sophomore keeper Erik Rodriguez (San Antonio, Texas) was in goal for both games over the weekend. Erik registered seven saves total and earning his first collegiate win – 2-1 against Southwestern (Texas). He played 180 minutes, allowing three goals.

UT-Dallas senior defender Mason Anderson (Frisco, Texas) accounted for the Comets’ only offense Friday night as UTD opened the 2019 campaign with a 2-1 overtime loss at No. 6/9 Trinity (Texas). Anderson gave the Comets an early lead on Trinity in the 22nd minute, however, the host Tigers answered late in regulation to push the game to overtime. Anderson and company then posted a clean sheet Sunday as the Comets bounced back with a 3-0 road win over Austin.

East Texas Baptist junior goalkeeper Justin Groves (Lindale, Texas) earned his first win, a 4-3 victory in overtime at Schreiner, collecting two saves.

Howard Payne junior keeper Matt Prall (Houston, Texas) recorded six saves while facing 34 shots in a loss to Willamette.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: August 30-31, 2019

CO-MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Eric Monroy, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman Eric Monroy (Hillsboro, Texas) won his collegiate debut at the Hardin-Simmons Invitational with a 4k time of 13:20.49 in the Cowboys’ season opener.

CO-MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Nathaneal Rankin, Jr., Ozarks

Ozarks junior Nathaneal Rankin (Plano, Texas) set a new course record at the 5k Early Bird Eagles Opener, running a time of 16:13.3 to win the race. Rankin helped the Eagles win the team title with a perfect score, earning his third career Runner of the Week award.

CO-WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Alexis Segura, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) won the 5k Nicole Leman Invitational in 20:26.8, 1:32.2 ahead of the runner-up. She won the race after playing in an overtime soccer road game the previous day. Segura has won the Nicole Leman three straight years. This is her third career Runner of the Week award, as she averaged a 6:34.5 mile in the race and helped the YellowJackets win the meet.

CO-WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Tencate, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas) earned the ninth Runner of the Week award of her career by winning the HSU Invitational with a 4K time of 15:30.27. Her performance helped the Cowgirls win the event.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

LeTourneau junior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) recorded a personal best time of 16:53.9 on the 5k course at the Nicole Leman Invitational to place third. The finish was his highest as he ran a 5:26 mile.

Concordia Texas freshman Jacob Ismir (Fort Worth, Texas) had the top time for the Tornados in his collegiate debut, finishing with a time of 17:13 in the 5k Tornado Watch Invitational. Ismir finished third overall in the race and averaged a pace of 5:32 a mile, helping Concordia win the event.

UT-Dallas freshman Joseph Kirby (Cincinnati, Ohio) was the Comets’ top finisher as he sparked the UTD men to a first-place finish at the HSU Invitational Friday night. Kirby completed his first collegiate race in second place with a time of 13:21 in the four-kilometer competition.

East Texas Baptist sophomore Timothy Beall (Gun Barrel, Texas) finished 10th at the Nicole Leman Invitational with a 5k time of 18:02.6. He was a minute off of finishing in the top five.

Women’s

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Holly Dasher (Katy, Texas) won her first collegiate meet at the Tornado Watch Invitational by five seconds with a 5K mark of 21:07. She helped the Cru won the team championship as well.

UT Dallas freshman Elizabeth Chimit (Round Rock, Texas) paced the Comets as the UTD women’s team opened the 2019 season at the HSU Invitational Friday night. Chimit placed sixth overall in the event, recording a time of 17:14.8 in the four-kilometer race.

East Texas Baptist freshman Samantha Garcia (Whitney, Texas) came in fourth in her collegiate debut with a mark of 22:54.7 at the 5k Nicole Leman Invitational in Longview. Her time was just a minute off of the second place.

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry was selected to win the 2019 American Southwest Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship. It was in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Wednesday (Aug 28).

The War Hawks received 109 points and three out of 11 first-place votes in the poll. They were the 2018 ASC runner-up.

Second in the poll was 2018 ASC Champion Hardin-Simmons with 108 points and five first-place votes. They were followed by last year’s third-place finisher UT Dallas with 98 points and three first-place votes.

Rounding out the poll were East Texas Baptist (83); LeTourneau (81); Mary Hardin-Baylor (70); Concordia Texas (60); Ozarks (44); Sul Ross State (27); Belhaven (25); and Louisiana College (21).

Nine runners are among those to watch in the 2019 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes three who earned All-Conference honors. They included last year’s individualist medalist, senior Alexis Segura from LeTourneau, the ASC Freshman of the Year Almalisseth Rodriguez of East Texas Baptist and three-time First Team All-Conference selection Sydney Tencate of Hardin-Simmons.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time.

Regular season races began Friday (Aug 30). The ASC Cross Country Championship is scheduled for Saturday (Nov 2) and will be hosted by McMurry in Abilene at the ACU Cross Country Course.