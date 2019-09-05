ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: August 30-31, 2019

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jillian Via, OH, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior outside hitter Jillian Via (Frisco, Texas) averaged 4.15 kills per set while hitting at a .293 clip as she was named to the All-Tournament Team of the Gargoyle Classic over the weekend. Via notched double-digit kills in three of four matches over the weekend, including a 20-kill performance, along with 17 digs, in the Comets’ 3-1 loss to No. 9 Chicago on Saturday. She added 16 kills against UW-Stevens Point and 13 kills against Concordia Wisconsin, both 3-0 wins by the Comets. This is Via’s second career Player of the Week award.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Julia De Los Santos, L, So., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist sophomore libero Julia De Los Santos (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 5.82 digs per set. The Tigers started the year 4-0 at the Austin College Invitational. She posted a double-double with 28 digs and 11 assists in a five-set win over St. Thomas (Texas). She had a career-high 37 digs in another five-set win against host Austin, including 12 in a crucial fourth set. De Los Santos also had 25 digs in ETBU’s four-set victory against Centenary (La.).

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justice McGowan, RS, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior right-side Justice McGowan (Waco, Texas) was named to the All-Tournament Team at the TLU Bulldog Challenge. She helped the War Hawks to a 4-0 record by hitting .521 and averaging 3.21 kills per set. In a four-set win against Schreiner, she posted 16 kills with four blocks, then hit .625 with 10 kills in a sweep over St. Joseph’ s-Long Island. McGowan added 10 more kills and hit .615 in a sweep against Jarvis Christian and finished the weekend with nine kills against the host Bulldogs. This is McGowan’s sixth career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Zly, L, Sr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State senior libero Hannah Zly (Killeen, Texas) averaged 4.93 digs per set. The Lady Lobos went 3-1 at the TLU Bulldog Challenge in Seguin, Texas to open the season. Zly double-digit digs in all four matches, including 20 in a three-set loss to host Texas Lutheran and 19 in a four-set victory over Schreiner.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

LeTourneau sophomore outside hitter Kianna Crow (Spring, Texas) recorded a double-double in all four matches as the YellowJackets went 3-1 at the Austin College Invitational. She matched a career-best 22 kills against St. Thomas (Texas) and came up with 19 digs in a win over Nebraska Wesleyan. Crow also hit .593 against Paul Quinn to start the season. For the week, Crow hit .232 with 4.12 kills and 3.62 digs per set.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior setter/outside hitter Miranda Klein (Georgetown, Texas) averaged 3.07 kills per set and hit .279. The No. 15 Cru went 2-2 against highly-ranked programs at the Trinity National Invitational. She also averaged 2.87 digs and 0.60 blocks.

Sul Ross State junior outside hitter Isabella Ruiz (Fabens, Texas) hit .250 with 2.86 kills and 0.64 aces per set. The Lady Lobos went 3-1 at the TLU Bulldog Challenge in Seguin, Texas.

Concordia Texas senior outside hitter Tristyn Massey (Amarillo, Texas) led the Tornados hit .363 with 3.36 kills and 3.64 digs as they went 4-0 at the Austin College Invitational. She posted a pair of double-doubles including 20 kills and 25 digs in a five-set victory over St. Thomas (Texas).

Hardin-Simmons sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Kailey Currington (Kemp, Texas) averaged 1.93 kills and 1.86 digs as the Cowgirls went 1-3 at the Southwestern Invitational. She had a career-best 15 kills in a loss to Whitworth and nine kills and 15 digs in a victory over Whittier.

East Texas Baptist freshman outside hitter Kennedy Peacock (Flower Mound, Texas) averaged 2.47 kills, 2.76 digs and hit .197 as the Tigers went 4-0 at the Austin College Invitational. She posted a double-double with 19 kills and 20 digs while hitting .318 in a five-set win over St. Thomas (Texas). Peacock also had 15 kills in a four-set win over Centenary (La.).

Howard Payne freshman outside hitter Shaylyn Wise (Azle, Texas) hit .328 and averaged 2.15 kills per set at the TLU Bulldog Challenge. She posted 16 kills in a five-set loss to Jarvis Christian.

Louisiana College junior setter Paris Babino (Lafayette, La.) averaged 6.67 assists per set as the Wildcats went 2-2 at the TLU Bulldog Challenge. She had 28 assists in a sweep over St. Joseph’ s-Long Island and 29 in a three-set loss to Schreiner.

Defensive

LeTourneau senior middle blocker/right side Mikayla Thomas (Kilgore, Texas) averaged 0.81 blocks 1.00 digs per set as the YellowJackets went 3-1 at the Austin College Invitational. She came up with seven blocks against Nebraska Wesleyan. Thomas’ efforts helped hold opponents to a combined .192 hitting, including .140 against NWU in a four-set win.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior outside hitter Jenna Gillean (Midland, Texas) posted 2.67 digs, 0.53 blocks and 2.13 kills per set as the No. 15 Cru went 2-2 at the Trinity National Invitational.

Concordia Texas sophomore outside hitter Kyndall Ellis (Houston, Texas) had a double-double in her first match with the Tornados with 10 kills and 12 digs in a sweep over Centenary (La.). She followed up with 16 kills and 15 digs in a four-set win at Austin. Ellis averaged 2.53 kills and 3.00 digs while hitting .277 as Concordia went 4-0 at the Austin College Invitational.

Hardin-Simmons senior libero Mary Johnson (Plano, Texas) led the Cowgirl defense with four double-digit dig matches, averaging 4.93 per event at the Southwestern Invitational. She had 25 digs in the five-set win over Whittier and 21 in a four-set loss to Whitworth.

UT-Dallas senior middle blocker Lauren Schilling (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 1.00 blocks per game. She lifted the Comets to a 2-2 record against tough competition at the Gargoyle Classic over the weekend. Schilling was named to the event’s All-Tournament Team after finishing with 13 total blocks in 13 sets for the Comets. She finished with five blocks in a 3-0 win over Concordia Wisconsin and added four blocks in a sweep of UW-Stevens Point.

McMurry senior outside hitter Jordyn Burnell (Sinton, Texas) was the MVP of the TLU Bulldog Challenge after hitting .324 and averaging 3.75 kills, 3.17 digs and 0.67 blocks per set. She recorded two double-doubles, including 17 kills and 12 digs in a four-set win over Schreiner and 15 kills and 17 digs in a four-setter against Texas Lutheran. Her efforts helped the War Hawks go 4-0.

Howard Payne sophomore outside hitter Mya Ross (Irving, Texas) led the Lady Jackets. She averaged 1.46 digs and had four blocks to go with 2.23 kills per set at the TLU Bulldog Challenge.

Louisiana College sophomore libero I’Nyah Kately (St. Martinville, La.) averaged 4.00 digs per set as the Wildcats went 2-2 at the TLU Bulldog Challenge. She had a high of 16 digs in a three-set loss to Schreiner.

2020 ASC Preseason Women’s Golf Poll

Team (First) Votes 2019 Championship Finish 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (5) 75 1st 2. Concordia Texas 65 2nd 3. UT Dallas (1) 63 3rd 4. Hardin-Simmons (2) 57 4th 5. East Texas Baptist 45 5th 6. LeTourneau (1) 31 7th 7. UC Santa Cruz 29 6th 8. McMurry 26 8th 9. Howard Payne 14 9th

2019-20 Golfers to Watch

Name Cl. Team Hometown Shelby Allen So. LeTourneau Rockwall, Texas Karen Alvarez Fr. UT Dallas Katy, Texas Mara Anunciacion So. UC Santa Cruz Lodi, Calif. Cali Brockway * Jr. East Texas Baptist Terrell, Texas Kendalyn Ferguson * Sr. McMurry Childress, Texas Mallory Garcia Fr. Howard Payne Brownwood, Texas Victoria Gleghorn * So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Nacogdoches, Texas Elizabeth Hardy So. East Texas Baptist Kemp, Texas Madyson Milliorn * Sr. Concordia Texas Houston, Texas Jade Ming So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lynden, Wash. Loren Nevers Jr. Concordia Texas Comfort, Texas Baylee Oehlert * Sr. Hardin-Simmons Grapevine, Texas Claire Oetinger * So. UC Santa Cruz Yosemite, Calif. Ashley Riemitis * Sr. Hardin-Simmons Fort Worth, Texas Baylee Van Houten * So. LeTourneau Spring, Texas Maddie Vermillion Jr. McMurry Arlington, Texas

2019 All-Conference *

