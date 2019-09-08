ASC – Sports

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Estes, QB, So., Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore quarterback Caleb Estes (Rockwall, Texas) was 26-of-33 passing for 315 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Yellow Jackets’ 48-34 season-opening victory at Austin College. In his debut for HPU, he threw for 266 yards and four TDs in the first half on 21 of 25 passing. Four HPU receivers caught TDs, and ten different receivers caught passes from Estes in the game, while he rushed 11 times for 52 yards and another score.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Garrett Womack, DE, Sr., Southwestern

Southwestern senior defensive end Garrett Womack (Austin, Texas) pressured Sewanee’s quarterback with four tackles, three for a loss of 11 yards and two sacks in the Pirates’ 47-7 road win over the Tigers.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jamie Pogue, K, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior kicker Jamie Pogue (Abilene, Texas) was responsible for 16 points in the No. 9 Cowboys’ 64-0 ASC win at Sul Ross State. He was 7-of-8 on extra points and 3-of-4 on field goals, tying the school record, to earn his second career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons sophomore wide receiver Kevi Evans (Mount Vernon, Texas) had five receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns. It was in the No. 9 Cowboys’ 64-0 ASC win at Sul Ross State. His TD catches were for 65, 35 and 43 yards.

East Texas Baptist junior wide receiver Jalen Blanton (Rosser, Texas) came down with six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns in his first game for the Tigers, a 38-30 loss at UW-Platteville.

Southwestern sophomore quarterback Austin Emery (Denison, Texas) completed 6-for-9 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 21 times for 61 yards and another three scores in the Pirates’ 47-7 win at Sewanee. He directed an option rushing attack that totaled 331 net yards.

Louisiana College sophomore wide receiver Micah Dunn (Shreveport, La.) caught eight passes for 100 yards in the Wildcats’ 58-13 loss to FCS opponent Stetson.

Defensive

Howard Payne senior linebacker Austin Killgore (Tarkington, Texas) led the Yellow Jacket defense with nine tackles, including five solo, in their 48-34 season-opening victory at Austin.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore linebacker Matt Girard (Fort Worth, Texas) led the No. 9 Cowboys’ defense in a shutout 64-0 ASC win at Sul Ross State. He posted eight tackles in the win while limiting the Lobos to five first downs and 96 yards.

East Texas Baptist senior defensive back Malik Mason (Anna, Texas) led the Tigers with six solo tackles and two breakups in their 38-30 loss at UW-Platteville.

Special Teams

Howard Payne freshman punter McGwire Martin (Canton, Texas) had five punts for 179 yards (35.8 average) and a long of 44 yards with one inside the 20 in the Yellow Jackets’ 48-34 win at Austin.

Louisiana College freshman kick returner CJ Lewis (St. Rose, La.) returned eight kicks for 149 yards and an 18.6 average in the Wildcats’ loss at Stetson.