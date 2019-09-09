ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 5-8, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Freddy Hernandez, F, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman forward Freddy Hernandez (Burleson, Texas) scored the first two goals of the game in the Cowboys’ 3-1 upset of No. 6/9 Trinity (Texas) Sunday night. Hernandez scored just 55 seconds into the game and added another goal in the 21st minute.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brendan Koehn, F, Jr., Belhaven

Belhaven junior forward Brendan Koehn (Amory, Texas) played a part in every goal in the Blazers’ 3-0 win against Hendrix on Friday. He scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 68th minute and assisted each of the final two scores to help seal the victory.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ethan Rimbey, GK, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman goalkeeper Ethan Rimbey (Cypress, Texas) recorded eight saves to post a shutout in his first collegiate start, a 2-0 win at Dallas.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Logan Valestin, GK, Jr., Ozarks

Ozark’s junior goalkeeper Logan Valestin (Dickinson, Texas) posted a shutout against Williams Baptist and totaled five saves in a 1-0 victory. Valestin made the save of the game with about 15 minutes remaining off a free-kick. He played it perfectly and kept the ball out of the net to put an exclamation mark on the win.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman forward Jasen Zirkel (Kerrville, Texas) made his first collegiate goal really count. He scored what proved to be the game-winner for in a 2-0 win at Dallas. He connected in the 36th minute to break open a scoreless match.

LeTourneau freshman midfielder Russell Gray (Dallas, Texas) scored a goal and had an assist in the YellowJackets’ 4-0 shutout of Jarvis Christian. He also scored in a 1-1 double OT tie with Austin.

East Texas Baptist junior defender Jacob Lopez (Joshua, Texas) tied the game in the 57th minute in a 2-1 loss to Southwestern (Texas).

McMurry senior midfielder Jesus Sanchez (El Paso, Texas) scored a goal and assisted on two more in the first 10 minutes of a 3-0 win against Schreiner.

Ozarks sophomore forward Drew Mott (Arlington, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the 69th minute to lift the Eagles to a 1-0 win over Williams Baptist. Mott took a ball in the box and ripped it past the outstretched goalkeeper for the clutch goal.

UT Dallas senior midfielder/forward Jordan Henderson (Houston, Texas) tallied the game-winner in the 88th minute as the Comets edged No. 19 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 1-0, Saturday night. Henderson came off the bench in the victory and finished the win with just two shots, both on goal.

Defensive

LeTourneau freshman goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri (Fort Worth, Texas) recorded his second straight shutout in the YellowJackets’ home-opening 4-0 win over Jarvis Christian. Made three saves against the Bulldogs, as well as three saves in 1-1 double-overtime time with Austin for 0.45 goals-against average on the week.

Concordia Texas sophomore keeper Erik Rodriguez (San Antonio, Texas) recorded his first career shutout against Occidental, a 0-0 double-overtime tie on Friday. He registered nine saves while the Tigers fired off 18 shots in the game. Rodriguez posted five saves in a 2-1 loss at Cal Lutheran on Sunday for 14 total saves and a 0.90 goals-against average on the week.

UT Dallas senior defender Brad Rivenes (Sugar Land, Texas) led a Comet defense that gave up just one goal over two home victories over the weekend. Rivenes and crew held Johnson & Wales (Colo.) to only four shots Friday night in a 4-1 win over the Wildcats. Saturday, the Comets defense posted a 1-0 win over No. 19 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. CMS took 15 shots in the loss, but Rivenes and company limited the Stags to just one shot on the frame all night. Rivenes also collected the assist on the game-winning tally against CMS, sending a ball deep from midfield to teammate Jordan Henderson in the 88th minute.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 4-7, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ashley Langham, F, Jr., Belhaven

Belhaven junior forward Ashley Langham (Florence, Miss.) netted all four goals for the Blazers on the week, as they went 2-0. On Wednesday, she recorded a hat trick, including the game-winner in the 102nd minute of a 3-2 double-overtime victory at Huntingdon. Langham followed with a penalty kick in the 69th minute in BU’s 1-0 win against Hendrix.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Samantha Lehnen, D, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defender Samantha Lehnen (Menomonee Falls, Minn.) helped lead a Cru defensive wall that limited Austin to just five total shots and two shots on goal in UMHB’s 3-0 win over the Kangaroos.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

East Texas Baptist junior forward Ashleigh Rondon (Carrollton, Texas) scored the Tigers’ lone goal in the 22nd minute of a 2-1 loss at Southwestern (Texas). She took six-shot, four on goal in the game.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior forward Chelsea Graham (Pasadena, Texas) scored her second goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Austin. She also put five shots on the target in the match.

LeTourneau junior forward Jennifer Martin (Allen, Texas) scored twice in her first game of the year, a 3-1 YellowJacket jersey against Dallas. It was the first multiple-game of her career, as she took eight shots, five on goal, in the contest.

Ozarks freshman forward Gisselle Estrada (Springdale, Ark.) scored a pair of goals against Williams Baptist to lead the Eagles to a 6-1 win. Estrada took three shots, all of which were on frame. Against Hendrix, Estrada recorded the assist on the game-tying goal that ended in a 1-1 double-overtime tie.

UT Dallas senior forward Stephanie White (San Diego, Calif.) scored twice and added an assist. It was on the game-winning goal as the Comets edged Birmingham-Southern 3-2 Friday night on the road. White scored in the 14th and 19th minute to lift UTD to a 2-1 halftime lead and then picked up the assist in the 85th minute as teammate Keely Fillman scored the game-winner.

McMurry freshman forward Alyssa Dailey (Vologda, Russia) scored her first two career goals in a 4-2 win over Schreiner in just 43 minutes of playing time. She led the War Hawks with 13 shots and seven on target as they went 1-0-1 on the week.

Defensive

Belhaven sophomore goalkeeper Georgia Jordan (Madison, Miss.) tallied 10 saves, and 0.94 goals-against average as the Blazers went 2-0 on the week. She had five saves in a 1-0 shutout of Hendrix and five saves in a 3-2 double-overtime win at Huntingdon.

LeTourneau senior defender Tamara Mahoney (Spring, Texas) held Dallas scoreless in the second half of a 3-1 victory. After making adjustments, Mahoney helped key a defensive effort that limited the Crusaders to five shots in the second half after the Crusaders had 11 in the first. After surrendering a goal in the 20th minute, LETU’s defense blanked Dallas the rest of the nearly 70 minutes.

UT Dallas senior defender Megan Theros (Batavia, Ill.) anchored a Comet backline that picked up two road wins. It was over the weekend to help lift UT Dallas to a 4-0 record on the young season. In Saturday’s 4-0 win over Huntingdon, Theros and company limited the Hawks to just five total shots as the Comets recorded their second shutout of the fall.

Concordia Texas junior keeper Sofie Gomez (Houston, Texas) recorded a career-high nine saves in the Tornados’ 3-1 loss to Huston-Tillotson on Wednesday.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: September 5-7, 2019

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Mack Broussard, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) was just 1.4 seconds off of winning the UT Tyler Braveheart Invitational with a 5K time of 16:16.7, placing second. This is his fifth career Runner of the Week award.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Madilyn Alvarado, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman, Madilyn Alvarado (San Antonio, Texas), led the War Hawks. She had a 5K mark of 20:49.01 and placed 35th out of 129 in a large NCAA Division II field at the UCO Land Run in Edmond, Okla.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

LeTourneau freshman Spencer Gambrell (League City, Texas) trimmed 31.3 seconds off his prior week’s 5K time to place third at the Braveheart Invitational in Tyler, Texas in 16:32.5. His performance helped the YellowJackets finish second as a team.

McMurry senior Latham Hensley (Meridian, Texas) set a new personal record 4-mile time in 23:09.5 to lead the War Hawks at the UCO Land Run in Edmond, Okla.

UT Dallas freshman Joseph Kirby (Cincinnati, Ohio) paced the Comets as his squad finished in second place. It was at the Endurance House/MSU Stampede, hosted by Midwestern State Thursday night. Running his first collegiate 8K, Kirby completed the course in a time of 29:10.7, placing sixth among the 42-runner field.

Women’s

East Texas Baptist freshman Samantha Garcia (Whitney, Texas) ran a 5K mark of 22:53.0, placing 11th at the Braveheart Invitational and helping the Tigers to a third-place finish.

UT Dallas freshman Elizabeth Chimitt (Round Rock, Texas) was the Comets’ top runner. It was as the UTD women placed fourth at the Endurance House/MSU Stampede Thursday night. Chimitt completed the five-kilometer course in a time of 21:45.5 to finish in sixth place individually.