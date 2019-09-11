ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: September 3-7, 2019

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Allison Owen, MB/OH, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Allison Owen (Murphy, Texas) averaged 3.07 kills and 0.93 blocks per set. She pushed the Comets to a 3-1 record at the UTD Invitational over the weekend. Owen had 16 kills, hitting .462, Friday afternoon as the Comets stunned No. 7 Trinity (Texas) 3-1 and then added 15 kills on Saturday in a 3-0 over No. 23 Pacific Lutheran. She added seven blocks in the win over PLU and hit .481. Owen hit .364 for the weekend over 14 sets. Owen added 11 kills and four blocks in the Comets’ final match of the weekend, a 3-1 win over perennial regional contender Southwestern.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lauren Schilling, MB, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior middle blocker Lauren Schilling (San Antonio, Texas) lifted the Comets to a 3-1 record at the UTD Invitational. Schilling averaged 1.43 blocks per set while adding 1.29 kills per set over the Comets’ four matches at the event, including two wins over nationally-ranked opponents. She had nine kills and three blocks on Friday in UTD’s 3-1 win over No. 7 Trinity (Texas). She added four kills and ten blocks Saturday in a 3-0 win over No. 23 Pacific Lutheran. Schilling closed the event with four kills and six blocks in a 3-1 win over Southwestern. It is her seventh career Player of the Week award.

CO-WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Annika Canaba, MB, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) recorded a double-double in all four matches and posted a pair of triple-doubles. The Lady Lobos went 3-1 in Sherman, Texas. She averaged 4.13 kills, 3.67 assists, 2.20 digs, 0.60 blocks per set and hit .467 on the weekend. In Friday’s opening four-set win over Paul Quinn, Canaba recorded 21 kills with 13 assists, then had ten kills, ten assists, and ten digs in a loss to host Austin. On Saturday, she came up with 15 kills and 14 assists in a sweep of PQC. She finished with 16 kills, 18 assists, and 12 digs in a five-set victory over the Kangaroos to earn her second career Player of the Week award.

CO-WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sarah Paolini, MB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior middle blocker Sarah Paolini (Kalispell, Mont.) led the No. 20 Cru with a .426 hitting percentage while averaging 2.19 kills and 1.38 blocks per set. They went 2-2 at the Berry National Invitational. Paolini capped the weekend with 11 kills and hit .625 in a four-set win over No. 14 Christopher Newport to earn her fourth career Player of the Week honors.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Zly, L, Sr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State senior libero Hannah Zly (Killeen, Texas) earned her second straight Player of the Week award by averaging 6.45 digs per set. The Lady Lobos went 3-1 in Sherman, Texas over the weekend. She tallied double-digit digs in each match, including a season-best 29 in a five-set victory over host Austin.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Howard Payne sophomore outside hitter Mya Ross (Irving, Texas) led the Lady Jackets by averaging 2.33 kills per set in their two losses in Sherman, Texas. Ross had ten kills in three sets against Paul Quinn.

Hardin-Simmons freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Triniti Anderson (El Paso, Texas) had double-figure kills in all three matches for the Cowgirls. They went 2-1 at the UTD Invitational. She hit .360 with 13 kills in the sweep of Pomona-Pitzer, 13 in a four-set victory against Aurora and 16 kills in a four-set loss to No. 23 Pacific Lutheran. For the week, Anderson averaged 3.82 kills per set while hitting .252.

Concordia Texas senior outside hitter Tristyn Massey (Amarillo, Texas) led the Tornados in kills in three of the team’s four matches, including a 13-kill performance, .550 hitting performance in a sweep over Occidental. In a four-set loss to host Cal Lutheran, Massey recorded nine kills and eight digs. For the weekend, she hit .208 with 2.69 kills and 2.00 digs per set.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior outside hitter Jenna Gillean (Midland, Texas) had a solid all-around weekend against four nationally recognized opponents. The No. 20 Cru went 2-2 at the Berry National Invitational. She averaged 3.88 digs, 0.69 blocks and 2.63 kills per set.

Howard Payne sophomore libero Kylee Shirley (Deer Park, Texas) recorded 15 digs (5.00 per set) in the Lady Jackets’ three-set loss to Paul Quinn.

Hardin-Simmons senior libero Mary Johnson (Plano, Texas) had 67 digs (6.09 per set) as the Cowgirls went 2-1 at the UTD Invitational. She tied her career-best with 34 digs in the four-set win over Aurora. She also averaged 0.73 aces per set, serving up eight on the weekend.

Concordia Texas junior libero Rylee Davis (Austin, Texas) led the Tornados in digs in three of the four matches over the weekend. They registered a 20-dig performance in the team’s sweep over Linfield. Against Occidental, Davis had a near double-double, recording 15 digs along with seven assists. She averaged 5.18 digs per set as the Tornados went 2-2 at the Cal Lu Fornia Invitational.