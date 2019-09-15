ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 14, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Estes, QB, So., Howard Payne

Howard Payne sophomore quarterback Caleb Estes (Rockwall, Texas) earned Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week after throwing for five touchdowns in a 56-37 victory at McMurry. Estes was 26-of-31 passing for 388 yards with no interceptions while throwing to eight different receivers. He also rushed for 10 yards and one touchdown.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Tevin Jones, LB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Tevin Jones (Belton, Texas) had a game-high 15 tackles, including five solos. He leads the No. 1 Cru defense that held Albright to 273 yards of total offense in a 56-15 victory. It is his fourth career Player of the Week award.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jamie Pogue, K, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior kicker Jamie Pogue (Abilene, Texas) earned his second straight Player of the Week award and third of his career after going 3-for-3 on field goals in the No. 9 Cowboys’ 16-10 win over Trinity (Texas). He hit from 25 yards, a 22-yarder at the halftime buzzer and a 27-yarder that gave the Cowboys the lead for the first time of the night in the third quarter. Pogue also was 1-of-1 on PATs.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Luke Poorman (Orlando, Fla.) provided a spark off the bench, leading the No. 1 Cru to four consecutive scores in their 56-15 win over Albright. He was 6-of-10 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown and rushed for four yards and a score.

Belhaven graduate student wide receiver Joey Walden (Oxford, Miss.) was only one reception shy of tying the school record for receptions in a game with 13 for 166 yards in the Blazers’ 20-14 loss to Louisiana College.

Texas Lutheran senior running back Ian Leslie (San Antonio, Texas) led the Bulldogs with 109 yards on 16 carries for an average of 6.8 yards per rush in their 26-23 loss to Hendrix.

Louisiana College freshman wide receiver Jarred Simpson (Vidalia, La.) recorded six catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 20-14 win at Belhaven. His two touchdown catches in the third quarter tied the game and gave LC the go-ahead. Simpson’s TDs were for 37, 25 and 26 yards.

Defensive

Howard Payne senior linebacker Britt Boler (Midland, Texas) anchored the Yellow Jacket defense that held McMurry to 91 yards rushing in a 56-37 victory. He led HPU with ten tackles, including three solos.

Hardin-Simmons senior defensive end Hunter Creasey (Georgetown, Texas) had 1.5 sacks for three yards and was in the backfield several times in the No. 9 Cowboys’ 16-10 win over Trinity (Texas). He finished the night with five tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Belhaven freshman defensive back TJ Hersey (Meridian, Miss.) recorded three pass breakups, four tackles and an interception in the Blazers’ 20-14 loss to Louisiana College.

Texas Lutheran sophomore defensive lineman Brandon Bennett (Harlingen, Texas) registered six tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble in his first career start in a 26-23 loss to Hendrix.

Special Teams

Howard Payne freshman punter McGwire Martin (Canton, Texas) had seven punts for a 33.7-yard average, including three inside the 20 and a long of 60 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ 56-37 road win at McMurry.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore kicker Anthony Avila (Troy, Texas) hit two field goals and six extra points. That accounted for 12 total points in the No. 1 Cru’s 56-15 win against Albright. He connected on field goals of 47 and 31 yards.

Texas Lutheran sophomore kicker Juan Ocampo (Lockhart, Texas) was 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on PATs in the Bulldogs’ 26-23 loss to Hendrix. He made field goals of 30, 31 and 28 yards.