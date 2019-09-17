ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 10-15, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jesse Ardila, M/F, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior midfielder/forward Jesse Ardila (McKinney, Texas) recorded a goal and three assists. The Comets went 2-0 in Memphis, Tenn. Ardila had three assists in their 7-1 victory at Rhodes. He then added the second goal in the 53rd minute of a 3-0 win against Hendrix.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mason Anderson, D, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior defender Mason Anderson (Frisco, Texas) helped the Comets post a shutout and only allowed one goal and two shots on goal. They went 2-0 in Memphis, Tenn. Anderson scored the first goal of the game in the ninth minute and limited Rhodes to just two shots on goal in a 7-1 victory. He helped anchor the defense in a 3-0 shutout against Hendrix, while only giving up one shot.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons senior forward Frane Vidosevic (Zagreb, Croatia) scored the game-tying goal in the 88th minute, and the game-winner in overtime as the No. 14 Cowboys defeated Texas College 3-2.

Ozark’s sophomore midfielder Drew Mott (Arlington, Texas) recorded a goal and an assist in the Eagles’ 3-2 victory against Ecclesia on Friday.

Belhaven freshman defender Lex Rogers (Columbia, Miss.) scored the game-winning goal as time expired in the Blazers’ 3-2 victory against Pensacola Christian.

East Texas Baptist senior midfielder Max Ponticorvo (The Woodlands, Texas) recorded a goal and an assist in the Tigers’ 3-2 overtime loss to Birmingham-Southern.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons junior midfielder Mackenson Cadet (Providenciales, Turks, and Caicos) recorded two assists in the No. 14 Cowboys’ 3-2 overtime victory against Texas College. He also helped HSU limit their opponents to three goals as they went 2-0 in a pair of overtime wins.

Ozark’s sophomore defender Truman Hensley (Montgomery, Texas) helped the Eagles defense limit Ecclesia to five shots on goal in their 3-2 victory over the Royals.

Belhaven freshman goalkeeper Max Rudolph (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) recorded six saves, 0.50 goals-against average and a shutout as the Blazers went 2-0. He had four saves in a 1-0 win over Millsaps.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE ‘WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 10-15, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Madelyn Dowell, M, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore midfielder Madelyn Dowell (Plano, Texas) recorded a hat trick and an assist for seven points in the ‘Cowgirls’ 14-0 victory against Texas College on Friday. Dowell scored the first goal of the contest just 2:16 into the game, which proved to be the game-winner.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Val Rodriguez, F, So., Louisiana College

Louisiana College sophomore forward Val Rodriguez (Henderson, Texas) scored three goals on six shots in the ‘Wildcats’ 8-1 home win over Jarvis Christian on Saturday.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alitzel Ybarra, GK, Fr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State freshman goalkeeper Alitzel Ybarra (Juarez, Mexico) posted two shutouts with nine saves as the Lady Lobos went 1-0-1 on the week. She had five saves in a 2-0 win at Houston-Victoria, and four more in a 0-0 double-overtime tie at Schreiner.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior midfielder Taylor Marques (Georgetown, Texas) scored the game-tying goal in the 85th minute as the Cru defeated Our Lady of the Lake 2-1 on Saturday.

LeTourneau junior forward Jennifer Martin (Allen, Texas) recorded three goals and an assist as the YellowJackets went 2-1 on the week. Martin scored in a 2-1 loss on the road to Centenary (La.), assisted the second goal of a 2-0 win over MUW on Friday, then followed with a pair of goals in the first half of a 3-0 victory over Millsaps.

Howard Payne sophomore forward Kelsey Bunch (San Angelo, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the 20th minute of the Lady ‘Jackets’ victory against Southwestern Assemblies of God.

Ozarks freshman forward Gisselle Estrada (Springdale, Ark.) scored three times with two assists as the Eagles went 2-0 on the week. She had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 victory over Lyon, then added another goal and assisted in a 5-0 win at Ecclesia.

UT Dallas junior midfielder Keely Fillman (Los Angeles, Calif.) scored both game-winning goals as the Comets picked up a pair of home victories over the weekend. She scored in the 101st minute of double overtime in a 1-0 win against Edgewood on Friday, then scored just eight minutes into a 2-0 victory over Pfeiffer on Sunday night.

East Texas Baptist junior forward Kibriana Bonner (Humble, Texas) had a goal and an assist in the final seven-minute of a 2-0 victory over Millsaps on Sunday.

Belhaven freshman midfielder/forward Sybil Roberson (Brandon, Miss.) scored the game-winning goal in the 22nd minute of a 2-0 win against Covenant.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Kendell Groom (Frisco, Texas) helped limit Texas College to no shots as the Cowgirls defeated the Lady Steers 14-0 and outshot them 61-0.

LeTourneau freshman goalkeeper Kiersten Reesser (Dover, Pa.) went 2-1 in goal with a pair of shutouts, six saves and 0.67 goals-against average for the YellowJackets.

Howard Payne freshman defender Kendra Cecil (Odessa, Texas) did not allow a goal score from her side of the field. The Lady ‘Jackets’ went 1-1 on the week, falling to Southwestern (Texas) 1-0 and defeating Southwestern Assemblies of God 5-1.

Ozark’s senior keeper Kiara Henry (Rogers, Ark.) posted a 0.00 goals-against average with two saves and one combined shutout. As a result the Eagles picked up a 5-1 win over Lyon and 5-0 victory at Ecclesia.

UT Dallas sophomore midfielder Stephanie Ward (San Diego, Calif.) helped lead the Comets to a pair of shutouts at home. They limited their opponents to just seven total shots and two on goal. Ward and the UTD defense held Edgewood to four shots, two on the goal, in a 1-0 double-overtime victory on Friday. They followed with holding Pfeiffer to three shots in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

East Texas Baptist sophomore keeper Maddie Rea (Haslet, Texas) recorded a 0.00 goals-against average, four saves, had a shutout and was part of another. The Tigers went 2-0-1 on the week. She recorded three saves in a 2-0 shutout against MUW on Saturday and added another in the first half of a 2-0 win against Millsaps.

Belhaven sophomore goalkeeper Georgia Jordan (Madison, Miss.) posted 12 saves and 0.50 goals-against average with one shutout as the Blazers went 1-1. She had seven saves in a 2-0 blanking over Covenant.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: September 13-14, 2019

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Michael Harris, Sr., Ozarks

Ozarks senior Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark.) won the University of the Ozarks Invitational with an 8K mark of 26:41.9, leading the Eagles to a first-place finish with a perfect score. Harris set a new course record to earn his fifth career Runner of the Week honors.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Tencate, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas) was the runner-up at the UT Dallas Invitational, finishing the 5K race in 19:52.5. She helped the Cowgirls win the team title as well, earning her second ‘Runner of the Week’ award of the year and 10th of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

Hardin-Simmons senior Tyler Rohrman (Waller, Texas) took fifth at the UT Dallas Invitational with a 5K time of 16:23.6.

UT Dallas sophomore Trent Sakakini (Frisco, Texas) finished sixth at the UT Dallas Invitational, completing the 5K course in 16:27.4.

Concordia Texas freshman Rick Platas (Premont, Texas) ran the Texas Invitational with a 5K mark of 18:22.41, taking 39th place.

Women’s

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Holly Dasher (Katy, Texas) placed third at the 5K UT Dallas Invitational in 20:27.2, helping the Cru to a second-place team finish.

UT Dallas freshman Elizabeth Chimitt (Round Rock, Texas) was the Comets’ top runner at the UT Dallas Invitational, running a 5K 21:14.4, placing ninth.

Louisiana College junior Haleigh Lachney (Simpson, La.) finished second at the Border Dash Invitational in Bossier City, La. with a 5K time of 22:56.4.

Ozarks sophomore Silvia Chavez (Fort Smith, Ark.) was the runner-up at the University of the Ozarks Invitational in 21:50.6 on the 5K course, helping the Eagles place second on their home course.

Concordia Texas freshman Brianna Lopez (Round Rock, Texas) was 31st at the University of Texas Invitational with a 5K mark of 21:12.64.