ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 26-28, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Taylor Bernal, F, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior forward Taylor Bernal (Abilene, Texas) recorded five goals as the Cowgirls started conference play 2-0. She scored four times in a 10-0 win against Louisiana College then added a goal in a 5-0 victory over Belhaven.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alyssa Daily, F, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman forward Alyssa Daily (Vologda, Russia) was active in both conference-opening games on the offensive side of the ball, netting five goals to lead the War Hawks to a 2-0 start in ASC play. After scoring one of five goals in the win over Belhaven, Daily netted four goals on eight shots versus Louisiana College.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kendell Groom, D, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Kendell Groom (Frisco, Texas) led the Cowgirl defense to a pair of shutouts against Louisiana College and Belhaven. In two games, Groom and the backline only surrendered five shots, none of which were on goal. She also scored twice in a 5-0 victory against Belhaven.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Chandler Jackson, D, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Chandler Jackson (Round Rock, Texas) played 153 minutes in a pair of shutout wins for the Cru. Jackson played 90 minutes against LeTourneau on a backline that allowed just one shot in the contest. She followed that with 63 minutes against East Texas Baptist, where the Tigers were limited to nine shots and only five on the frame.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Ozarks freshman forward Gisselle Estrada (Springdale, Ark.) scored twice, including a game-winner, to push the Eagles unbeaten streak to seven matches, the longest in program history. Estrada had two shots and a goal in a 3-2 win to open conference play at Sul Ross State. She then came back with her biggest goal against Howard Payne, scoring the game-winner in the 61st minute to give the Eagles a 1-0 win.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman midfielder Dannah Fritschle (Austin, Texas) led the Cru to an ASC-opening 2-0 week with game-winning goals against both LeTourneau and East Texas Baptist. Fritschle scored the game-winner against LeTourneau in the 62nd minute and assisted Taylor Marques’ goal in the 66th minute. She followed that with the game-winner against East Texas Baptist. Fritschle put three of six shots on frame and led the Cru with five points over two games.

UT Dallas senior forward Stephanie White (San Diego, Calif.) scored the game-winner and added an assist Thursday as the Comets opened ASC play with a 3-1 road win over Howard Payne. White took just two shots against the Lady Jackets, finding the back of the net in the 54th minute to break open a 1-1 contest.

Defensive

Howard Payne sophomore goalkeeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) posted 17 saves and 2.00 goals-against average in the Lady Jackets’ pair of losses.

Ozark’s junior defender Joey Long (Cabot, Ark.) was stout in her backline defense, pushing the Eagles to a 2-0 record and moving their unbeaten streak to a program-best seven matches. Long’s outstanding defensive play shutout Howard Payne 1-0 on Saturday.

UT Dallas junior keeper Morgan Sherman (Camarillo, Calif.) made a career-high 13 saves Saturday as she helped boost the Comets in a scoreless draw with Sul Ross State on the road. Sherman’s 13 saves in the double-overtime thriller finished just two saves shy of the UTD single-game record. Sherman helped lift UTD to a 3-1 road win over Howard Payne Thursday in the Comets’ ASC opener.

McMurry sophomore defender Kate Holland (Mansfield, Texas) started both games for the War Hawks at defender and was a key component in a shutout win over Louisiana College and the 5-1 win against Belhaven. The sophomore played 80 minutes on the outside against the Blazers. Against Louisiana College, she not only contributed to a shutout with 59 minutes but also scored a goal on her lone shot of the game, her third of the season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: September 27-28, 2019

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Lorien Nightingale, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) was the top Division III finisher at the Concordia Cross Country Classic, placing 16th. He finished the 8K race with a time of 28:47.1.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Tencate, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas) finished sixth behind five runners from the University of Texas at the Concordia Cross Country Classic. He recorded a 6K time of 24:06.9 to earn her third Runner of the Week award of the season and 11th of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

Hardin-Simmons freshman Zach Mitchell (Mansfield, Texas) paced the Cowboys with a 23rd place finish, running a 29:11.5 8K.

Concordia Texas freshman Rick Platas (Premont, Texas) was 34th at the Concordia Cross Country Classic with an 8K time of 30:13.6.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Nobel Smith (Edgewood, Texas) posted a team-best 60th place finish in 32:59.1 at the Concordia Cross Country Classic.

Women’s

LeTourneau senior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) finished 10th at the Concordia Cross Country Classic in 24:39.2 on the 6K course.

Concordia Texas freshman Brianna Lopez (Round Rock, Texas) ran a 6K of 26:28.1 at the Concordia Cross Country Classic.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Holly Dasher (Katy, Texas) posted a team-best finish in her third consecutive race to open her college career, finishing 26th in 26:30.5 at the Concordia Cross Country Classic.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 28, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kevi Evans, WR, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore wide receiver Kevi Evans (Mount Vernon, Texas) set a school record with nine catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 7/7 Cowboys’ 51-6 win at Louisiana College. He also set the school record for the longest reception with a 96-yard TD from Brennen Wooten. Evans ad touchdowns of 46, 96 and 35 yards to earn his second career Player of the Week award.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Derek Dunn, LB, Sr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran senior linebacker Derek Dunn (Houston, Texas) led the Bulldogs’ shutout of Southwestern by collecting 11 total tackles, registering two sacks for 18 yards, and tallying five tackles for loss that resulted in 24 yards lost by the Pirates. TLU held Southwestern to just 158 total yards on 55 carries (2.9 yards per carrying).

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jefferson Fritz, P, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior punter Jefferson Fritz (Kaufman, Texas) ran for 36 yards on a fake punt on the No. 1/1 Cru’s opening drive to keep a scoring drive alive in their 65-0 win over Howard Payne. He averaged 41.0 yards per punt on three kicks and pinned the Yellow Jackets inside their 20-yard line on all three boots. He had punts downed at the one and six-yard lines and had another punt fair caught at the 15-yard line.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Texas Lutheran sophomore quarterback Wade Freeman (Richmond, Texas) rushed for a career-high 117 yards and scored on runs of 10 and 12 yards to lead the Bulldogs to a 27-0 win over Southwestern. Freeman averaged 6.2 yards per carrying on his 19 rushes. He also completed 6-of-10 passes for 91 yards and no interceptions.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman wide receiver Ernest Musue (Austin, Texas) posted the first 100-yard receiving day of his collegiate career with three catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the No. 1/1 Cru’s 65-0 win over Howard Payne. He had scoring grabs of 51 and 27 yards.

East Texas Baptist senior Jeremiah Robertson (Huntington, Texas) had his second 100-yard rushing game this season with 115 yards and a career-high three touchdowns helping the Tigers to a 48-13 win at Sul Ross State. He had rushing TDs of 25-yards, 2-yards, and 1-yard.

Belhaven junior quarterback Mario Asagunla (Jackson, Miss.) led the Blazers with 71 yards on eight carries with a touchdown, was 4-of-5 passing for 51 yards and a score and had two catches for 15 yards in the Blazers’ 46-18 victory at McMurry.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defensive tackle Joey Longoria (Pearland, Texas) had seven total tackles and two tackles for loss as the No. 1/1 Cru defense shut down Howard Payne offense 65-0. The Yellow Jackets managed just six first downs and 80 yards of total offense as UMHB shut them out for the third consecutive season.

East Texas Baptist sophomore cornerback Terrance Allen (Mount Pleasant, Texas) had an interception in the first quarter in the end zone when the game was still scoreless at Sul Ross State. His pick was a momentum shift as the Tigers took over on the 20-yard line and scored on that drive. The pick came on a second and goal from the two-yard line. He finished with four tackles and 1.5 for loss in the 48-13 victory over the Lobos.

Belhaven sophomore defensive back Phazion Locke (Mobile, Ala.) led the Blazers with seven tackles a forced fumble and a pass breakup as the Blazers won at McMurry 46-18.

Special Teams

East Texas Baptist freshman kicker Alberto Garcia (Huntsville, Texas) went 6-of-7 on extra points and averaged 47 yards on kickoffs with one touchback after replacing the Tigers’ injured starter in their 48-13 win at Sul Ross State.