ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE ‘S WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 3-5, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Keely Fillman, M, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior midfielder Keely Fillman (Los Angeles, Calif.) scored her conference-leading fourth game-winner of the season in the 88th minute as the Comets defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor 2-1 win on Thursday night. Already registering an assist on the Comets’ first goal of the night, Fillman drilled a one-timer with just 2:43 left in regulation to lift UTD to the win. Fillman added two assists in Saturday’s 6-0 home win over Concordia, Texas, for her second career Player of the Week award.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mackensie Moreno, M, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore defender Mackensie Moreno (Keller, Texas) led the Cowgirl defense in a pair of road shutouts. She helped limit East Texas Baptist to five shots on goal in a 1-0 victory on Friday, then held LeTourneau to a just three shots on goal in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Meriah Sikora, M, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore midfielder Meriah Sikora (Arlington, Texas) led the War Hawk defense to a pair of shutouts as they went 2-0 on the road. She also scored the game-winner in the first half of a 3-0 win at East Texas Baptist, while limiting the Tigers to just four shots on goal. Sikora helped hold LeTourneau to four shots on goal in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons senior forward Taylor Bernal (Abilene, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute of a 2-0 win at LeTourneau.

Belhaven junior midfielder Pepper Ann Filbert (Brandon, Miss.) recorded the game-winning goal and an assist in the ‘Blazers’ 2-0 victory over Sul Ross State Saturday.

McMurry junior midfielder Sky Reynolds (Midlothian, Texas) assisted on the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory at LeTourneau, then scored an early second-half goal in the War ‘Hawks’ 3-0 win at East Texas Baptist.

Howard Payne freshman forward Kara Moore (Azle, Texas) had a goal and an assist in the Lady Jackets’Jackets’ 2-1 victory over Louisiana College. She had two shots in the match and four on the week.

Defensive

Ozark’s senior goalkeeper Kiara Henry (Rogers, Ark.) recorded 13 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss against Mary Hardin-Baylor. For the week, she tallied 22 saves with a 1.38 goals-against average.

Belhaven sophomore keeper Georgia Jordan (Madison, Miss.) came up with 14 saves with a 0.50 goals-against average as the Blazers went 2-0 on the week. She posted nine saves in a 2-0 shutout of Sul Ross State Saturday.

UT Dallas senior defender Megan Theros (Batavia, Ill.) helped lift the Comets to a pair of home victories last week, keeping UTD unbeaten on the season with a 10-0-1 overall record. Theros and company pushed the Comets to a 2-1 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor Thursday night. The UTD backline then recorded its seventh shutout of the fall on Saturday with a 6-0 win over Concordia, Texas.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 3-5, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Oliver Placencia, M, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman midfielder Oliver Placencia (Fort Worth, Texas) scored two goals to break No. 7/13 Hardin-Simmons’ school-record 10-game win streak in a 3-1 victory. He scored both of his goals, including the game-winner, in less than four minutes late in the second half. Placencia also scored the game-winner in the 72nd minute of a 2-1 win against McMurry on Thursday.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Charleus Emmanuel Ritch, F, Fr., Ozarks

Ozarks freshman forward Charleus Emmanuel Ritch (Carrefour, Haiti) scored two golden goals to help the Eagles to a 2-0 week. Ritch delivered a dramatic game-winning goal just 29 seconds into overtime in a 2-1 win against Concordia Texas, while assisting on the Eagles’ other goal. Ritch came back against Mary Hardin-Baylor and provided the heroics with the game-winner in the 93rd minute of a 2-1 victory. He scored the Eagle’s first goal in the 69th minute. For the week, he totaled three goals and an assist on 11 shots.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Max Rudolph, GK, Fr., Belhaven

Belhaven freshman goalkeeper Max Rudolph (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) posted 11 saves in 186 minutes in goal as the Blazers’ went 1-0-1 on the week. He combined for a 5-0 shutout over Howard Payne, coming up with six saves, then stopped five shots in a 1-1, double-overtime tie with Sul Ross State. Rudolph recorded a 0.48 goals-against average in the two matches.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons sophomore forward Kiko Redondo (Coppell, Texas) scored the second goal in the 59th minute of the No. 7/13 Cowboys’ 3-0 win at East Texas Baptist.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Seth Neveloff (Wylie, Texas) helped the Cru to a 1-1 week with a big game at UT Dallas. He scored the equalizer with the Comets with 46 seconds remaining in regulation, then scored the game-winner in the third minute of overtime. Neveloff was also one of just five Crusaders to get a shot off against Ozarks.

East Texas Baptist junior forward Silas Sangano (Kigoma, Tanzania) had the first goal in the 2-1 win over McMurry and tallied four shots on goal total in two matches. His goal against the War Hawks came in the 12th minute.

Belhaven junior forward Dalton Morgan (Jackson, Miss.) scored a pair of goals in the second half as the Blazers’ defeated Howard Payne 5-0. For the week, he had two goals on eight shots, three on goal, as BU went 1-0-1.

Sul Ross State senior midfielder Lorenzo Segura (El Paso, Texas) guided the Lobos to 4-1 win Saturday over Louisiana College with a hat trick. He put up five total shots with four on goal. He put up an additional five shots with one on goal in a tie with Belhaven.

Defensive

LeTourneau sophomore defender Cordrick Sabbatini (Spring Branch, Texas) played a huge rule in limiting No. 7/13 Hardin-Simmons to only two shots on goal in a 3-1 win for the YellowJackets. He also helped hold McMurry to three shots in the second half in preserving LeTourneau’s 2-1 victory.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore midfielder Austin Wills (Flower Mound, Texas) scored a goal while helping lead a shutout in the No. 7/13 Cowboys’ 3-0 victory at East Texas Baptist.

Ozark’s freshman defender Alain Claude (Petion Ville, Haiti), played a key role in the backline defense to push the Eagles to a 2-0 week. Claude did not allow a shot on the frame against the leading goal scorer from Concordia, Texas, in a 2-1 overtime win. Claude helped limit Mary Hardin-Baylor to five shots overall, including no shots in overtime in another 2-1 overtime victory.

Sul Ross State senior goalkeeper Frank Rodriguez (El Paso, Texas) helped the Lobos to a 1-0-1 record over the past weekend with 200 minutes in goal. He allowed only two goals and saved eight shots for a 0.90 goals-against average.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 5, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jase Hammack, QB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback Jase Hammack (Andrews, Texas) accounted for five touchdowns in about two-quarters of action in his first start of the season. He threw for four touchdowns on 10-of-16 passing for 217 yards and ran for another score to lead the No. 1/1 Cru to a 79-0 victory over McMurry.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jaquan Hemphill, RB, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill (Coleman, Texas) ran for a school-record 304 yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns in the No. 6/6 Cowboys’ 38-27 loss to Texas Lutheran. He averaged 9.5 yards per carrying with scoring runs of 10, 57, and a school-record 97 yards. It is Hemphill’s second Player of the Week season and sixth of his career.

TRI-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Anton Clark, CB, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior cornerback Anton Clark (Mansfield, Texas) posted a career-high 15 tackles, including a momentum-changing sack in the end zone that ended in a touchdown for the Tigers by KJ Kelly. He had a forced fumble on a sack in the fourth quarter that sealed the win and also had one break up. Clark also had 2.5 tackles for a loss of 13 yards and 1.5 sacks in ETBU’s 28-17 victory over Belhaven.

TRI-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Daniel Enriquez, S, Fr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran freshman safety Daniel Enriquez (Edinburg, Texas) intercepted two passes and returned one for a 58-yard touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 38-27 road win at No. 6/6 Hardin-Simmons. Enriquez’s first interception of the first half set up a short 17-yard scoring drive. The second interception, returned for the touchdown, came late in the first half and gave TLU a 17-10 lead. When Enriquez crossed the goal line, 12 seconds remained in the first half. Enriquez also had seven total tackles and a tackle for loss.

TRI-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – E’Monte Smith, DE, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defensive end E’Monte Smith (Austin, Texas) had 2.5 sacks for 10 yards and 3.5 tackles for a loss of 26 yards among his five total tackles in the No. 1/1 Cru’s 79-0 victory at McMurry. His strip-sack and recovery set up a UMHB touchdown. Smith led a Cru defense that posted its second consecutive shutout and allowed just 54 yards of total offense to the War Hawks.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – McGwire Martin, P, Fr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne freshman punter McGwire Martin (Canton, Texas) had five punts for 217 yards, a 43.4 average, in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to Louisiana College. Martin had a long punt of 58 yards and booted two inside the 20-yard line with one touchback.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Sul Ross State senior running back Williton Grear (Austin, Texas) rushed for 173 yards, and a score on 21 carries as the Lobos won 21-9 over Southwestern. Grear’s score was a 54-yard run for a touchdown. He averaged 8.2 yards per carrying for his second straight 100-yard rushing game.

Louisiana College junior wide receiver Zion Williams (Pineville, Texas) received seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown with a 13.3 yards per catch in the Wildcats’ 27-21 win at Howard Payne.

East Texas Baptist senior quarterback Brian Baca (Pittsburg, Texas) threw three touchdown passes en route to a 28-17 win against Belhaven. He passed 85-yards, 58-yards, and 2-yards. Baca was 16-for-26 for 247 yards and rushed for 22 yards.

Texas Lutheran senior running back Austin Mathews (Houston, Texas) scored a pair of touchdowns in a 38-27 win at No. 6/6 Hardin-Simmons. His 30-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter came on a 4th-and-2 play and gave TLU a 31-20 lead. Mathews also scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter with a total of 12 carries for 64 yards.

Belhaven junior running back Brad Foley (Memphis, Tenn.) rushed for 153 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown in the Blazers’ 28-17 loss to East Texas Baptist.

Defensive

Sul Ross State sophomore defensive back Cory McMahan (Austin, Texas) had an interception with a 10-yard return, five total tackles, and a punt block that resulted in a teammate’s touchdown return in the Lobos’ 21-9 victory at Southwestern.

Hardin-Simmons senior defensive end Zai Zai Smith (Stamford, Texas) 1ad a career-best ten tackles, including two tackles for a loss of 10 yards in the No. 6/6 Cowboys’ 38-27 loss to Texas Lutheran.

Louisiana College sophomore linebacker Micah Latin (Gloster, La.) recorded three tackles, including a pair of sacks for 14 yards, in the Wildcats’ 27-21 victory at Howard Payne.

Belhaven senior linebacker David Lewis (Marrero, La.) led the Blazers with 11 tackles, 2.5 for a loss of 13 yards, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup in their loss at East Texas Baptist.

Howard Payne senior linebacker Britt Boler (Midland, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with eight tackles, one for a loss of three yards, and two pass breakups in a loss to Louisiana College.

Special Teams

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore kicker Anthony Avila (Troy, Texas) 2-of-3 field goals and 7-for-7 extra points to account for 13 points in the No. 1/1 Cru’s 79-0 win at McMurry. He converted field goals of 30 and 24 yards before missing his first field goal of the season.

Hardin-Simmons junior kicker Jamie Pogue (Abilene, Texas) hit field goals from 40 and 32 yards and hit all three of his extra points in the No. 6/6 Cowboys’ loss to Texas Lutheran. The 40-yarder tied his career-long.

Texas Lutheran sophomore punter Justice Porter (Cypress, Texas) punted eight times for 35.3 yards per punt with four inside the 20-yard line in the Bulldogs’ 38-27 victory at No. 6/6 Hardin-Simmons.