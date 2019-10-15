ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 10-12, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ashleigh Rondon, F, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior forward Ashleigh Rondon (Carrollton, Texas) spurred the Tigers to their first two ASC wins of the year, scoring eight points in the two contests. She had a goal, and three assists in the 5-0 win over Belhaven and a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win against Louisiana College. She scored the first goal in the 46th minute and assisted the second, third, and fifth against the Blazers. Rondon scored the third goal in the 85th minute against the Wildcats, earning her the second Player of the Week award of her career.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kendell Groom, D, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Kendell Groom (Frisco, Texas) led the Cowgirls to a pair of shutouts, a 2-0 win over Ozarks, and 1-0, double-overtime victory against UT Dallas. Groom and the HSU defense allowed just one shot on goal in the two games. She netted the game-winning goal in the 107th minute against UTD. It is Groom’s second Player of the Week award of the year.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Howard Payne freshman forward Kara Moore (Azle, Texas) recorded her first hat trick as a Lady Jacket in a 3-2 win at Concordia, Texas. Moore took six shots, five on goal, as HPU went 1-1 on the week.

Hardin-Simmons freshman defender Jessica Boldenow (Shreveport, La.) recorded two goals, including the game-winner, in the Cowgirls’ 2-0 victory over Ozarks.

LeTourneau sophomore forward Reagan Sandford (Gastonia, N.C.) had her second hat trick of the season in a 3-0 shutout of Louisiana College and added an assist in a 3-2 victory against Belhaven.

Concordia Texas senior forward Kaycee Moore (Azle, Texas) recorded a goal in each game as the Tornados went 1-1 on the week. On Thursday, Moore hit the game-winner from the corner of the net from outside the box, followed by an assist on Pamela Lasprilla’s goal, in a 3-2 victory against Sul Ross State. On Saturday, Moore followed her penalty kick miss with a goal to even the score at 2-2 against Howard Payne, but CTX fell short 3-2.

UT Dallas sophomore forward Kaitlyn Manning (Lino Lakes, Minn.) came off the bench to score the game-winner in the 61st minute Thursday night as the Comets knocked off McMurry 1-0 on the road. It was Manning’s only shot of the night after she shook off a defender in the six-yard box.

Defensive

Howard Payne sophomore keeper Delaney Castor (Irving, Texas) had a huge week with 18 saves at Mary Hardin-Baylor, and ten saves at Concordia Texas. It came along with two penalty kick saves and an assist off a goal kick on the game-winner by teammate Kara Moore. Castor’s 18 saves were just one shy of tying the HPU record for saves in a game. She tallied 28 saves and 1.38 goals-against average as they went 1-1 on the week.

LeTourneau senior defender Riley Blok (Kyle, Texas) helped the YellowJackets record their fifth shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Louisiana College. She Scored the game-winner, her first career goal, in a 3-2 win against Belhaven.

Ozark’s senior goalkeeper Kiara Henry (Rogers, Ark.), totaled ten saves over two matches, bringing her season yield to 75, in the Eagles’ two losses.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore forward Kristen Burdick (Flower Mound, Texas) led the Cru to a 2-0 week, including a 1-0 double-overtime shutout of Howard Payne. She also scored the game-winner against the Lady Jackets. In a 2-1 win against Sul Ross State, the UMHB defense allowed just four shots, one on the frame. In two games, Burdick and the Cru allowed only two shots on goal.

UT Dallas senior defender Megan Theros (Batavia, Ill.) sparked the Comets to a 1-1 record last week as they played the two ASC leaders on the road. Theros and company limited McMurry to just four shots on goal Thursday night as the Comets earned a 1-0 over previously ASC unbeaten WarHawks. Theros was then crucial in the Comets’ overtime battle with Hardin-Simmons Saturday, anchoring a defense that limited the Cowgirl offense to just six shots on frame in a 1-0 overtime defeat.

East Texas Baptist sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Rae (Haslett, Texas) posted two combined shutouts playing 135 of the 180 minutes in the Tigers’ pair of wins. She had six saves in a 5-0 win against Belhaven and one in 3-0 victory over Louisiana College.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 10-12, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rolando Nieto, M, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore midfielder Rolando Nieto (Waxahachie, Texas) helped the Cru to a 2-0 week, scoring three goals. He opened with two goals against Howard Payne in UMHB’s 5-0 win, scoring in the 54th and 57th minutes. He followed that with the game-winning goal in the 54th minute against Sul Ross State.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Erik Rodriguez, GK, So., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas sophomore goalkeeper Erik Rodriguez (San Antonio, Texas) played 180 minutes and recorded back-to-back shutouts as the Tornados took down Sul Ross State and Howard Payne 1-0. He tallied a total of five saves in the two games.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons sophomore midfielder Austin Wills (Flower Mound, Texas) scored the game-winning goal in the fifth minute for the No. 15/15 Cowboys in a 1-0 victory against Ozarks.

Ozarks freshman forward Charleus Emmanuel Ritch (Carrefour, Haiti) recorded his fourth game-winning goal of the season in the Eagles’ 2-1 win over McMurry. Ritch netted the game-winner in the 58th minute.

Concordia Texas freshman forward Rodrigo Arellano (Pflugerville, Texas) registered his first career game-winning goal, firing it past the keeper in the 60th minute of Thursday’s 1-0 win against Sul Ross State to break a scoreless game.

UT Dallas senior midfielder/forward Alfredo Kaegi (Frisco, Texas) scored twice last week, including the game-winner in the 80th minute to cap a come-from-behind 2-1 road win over No. 15/15 Hardin-Simmons Saturday night. Kaegi also added a goal and an assist Thursday in a UTD’s 7-1 road win over McMurry.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Jacob Gonzales (Austin, Texas) helped the No. 15/15 Cowboys to a 1-0 shutout over Ozarks. He also recorded two assists in a 1-1 week, allowing just ten shots on goal in the two games.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore defender Marston Fisher (Houston, Texas) led the Cru to a pair of wins last week. Fisher led a backline that allowed Howard Payne just seven total shots and only three on the frame in a 5-0 win. UMHB’s defense followed that allowing just 11 shots and only eight on the frame against Sul Ross State, despite playing 23 minutes a man down in a 3-1 victory.

UT Dallas senior defender Mason Anderson (Frisco, Texas) anchored a Comet backline to pick up two key ASC road wins last week, downing McMurry No. 15/15 Hardin-Simmons. Anderson scored on a set piece in Thursday’s 7-1 win at McMurry, his fourth tally of the season. Anderson and company then limited the Cowboys to just three shots on frame in a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: October 11-12, 2019

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Mack Broussard, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) placed second at the ETBU Tiger Invitational with an 8K mark of 27:10.70. His time was 17 seconds behind the winner. It is Broussard’s second Runner of the Week honors of the season and sixth of his career.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Alexis Segura, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) ran her fastest 6K time of the season in 23:37.8 to place second at the ETBU Tiger Invitational. It was her second top-two finish of the season and third top 10, helping the YellowJackets finish second as a team. It is Segura’s second Runner of the Week award of the year and fourth of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

LeTourneau junior Lorien Nightingale (Njoro, Kenya) finished sixth at the ETBU Tiger Invitational with an 8K time of 27:36.6, helping the YellowJackets to a second-place team finish.

UT Dallas senior John Gabriel (Allen, Texas) placed 10th at the ETBU Tiger Invitational with a season-best time of 28:17.0 in the 8K race.

Women’s

UT Dallas freshman Hannah Bennett (Washington, Ill.) ran as an individual at the ETBU Tiger Invitational, finishing 10th with a 6K time of 26:46.2 in her first collegiate meet.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 12, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Wade Freeman, QB, So., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran sophomore quarterback Wade Freeman (Richmond, Texas) threw for three scores, completed all 13 of his passes, and rushed for 72 yards (on only six carries) and a score to lead the Bulldogs to a 59-21 win over Louisiana College. Freeman hit CJ Romero on scoring tosses of five, 28, and 26 yards as TLU opened a 21-0 lead with barely more than a quarter of play expired. Freeman only played in the first half, earning his second Player of the Week award of the season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Akeem Jackson, LB, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defensive end Akeem Jackson (Fairfield, Texas) had two interceptions and a forced fumble, all of which the No. 1/1 Cru turned into points in a 50-14 win against East Texas Baptist. He returned one of his interceptions 73 yards for a touchdown and added ten total tackles, broke up a pass and had a half-tackle for loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Tavion Page, PR, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman punt returner Tavion Page (Giddings, Texas) returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in the No. 1/1 Cru’s 50-14 victory over East Texas Baptist. He finished with 102 yards on three punt returns for a 34.0 average and also had a 14-yard kickoff return.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman running back Robert McGrue (Beaumont, Texas) ran for a season-high 143 yards, and a touchdown on just 17 carries in the No. 1/1 Cru’s 50-14 win over East Texas Baptist. He averaged 8.4 yards per carrying and had a long run of 28 yards.

Southwestern senior running back Devin Shaw (Lone Oak, Texas) led the Pirates with 116 yards with a touchdown on 12 carries in a 31-21 win over Belhaven. Shaw averaged 9.7 yards per carrying.

Defensive

Texas Lutheran senior cornerback Kedrick Ward (Missouri City, Texas) intercepted two passes against Louisiana College as part of five turnovers gained by the Bulldog defense in a 59-21 win. Ward picked off a pass in the TLU endzone to stop the Wildcats’ first drive of the game. He picked off another pass, this time at the TLU 18, in the second quarter. Both interceptions turned into TLU scoring drives.

Southwestern senior defensive back Hayden Smith (Katy, Texas) recorded seven tackles, six solos, with 4.5 for a loss of 17 yards in the Pirates’ 31-21 victory at Belhaven.

Special Teams