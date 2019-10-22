ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: October 15-19, 2019

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caroline Shecterle, S, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior setter Caroline Shecterle (Pearland, Texas) averaged 7.18 assists per set in the Comets’ 6-2 offense while helping UTD to a 2-1 record at an ASC Crossover in Austin over the weekend. Shecterle had 37 assists (7.4 per set) to open the event as the Comets dropped a 3-2 decision to West Division leader Mary Hardin-Baylor. She added 12 digs and a pair of kills in the loss. Shecterle followed up with 15 assists in a quick sweep of host Concordia Texas and then had 27 assists in a sweep of Howard Payne, both on Saturday. She finished with eight digs in each match on Saturday. It is Shecterle’s fourth Player of the Week award of the season and sixth of her career.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alyssa Porter, MB, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior middle blocker Alyssa Porter (Austin, Texas) averaged 1.00 blocks per set while hitting at a .488 clip in the Comets’ 2-1 weekend at the ASC Crossover in Austin. Porter had 15 kills and six blocks, hitting .444, Friday in UTD’s close 3-2 loss to West Division leader Mary Hardin-Baylor. She followed with four kills and a block Saturday morning in a sweep of host Concordia Texas. Porter closed the tournament with six kills and four blocks in a sweep of Howard Payne. It is Porter’s third career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Annika Canaba, MB, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore middle blocker Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) hit .381 and averaged 5.58 kills, 5.58 assists, 2.83 digs and 1.00 blocks per set as the Lady Lobos went 2-1 at the ASC Crossover. She recorded a triple-double in a five-set loss to East Texas Baptist with 22 kills, 15 assists, and 12 digs. Canaba followed with a career-high 30 kills to go with 12 assists and 14 digs for another triple-double in a four-set win over Belhaven. She finished the week with 15 kills, ten assists and eight digs in a sweep against Louisiana College. It is Canaba’s second Player of the Week award of the year and third of her career.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jenna Gillean, OH, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior outside hitter Jenna Gillean (Midland, Texas) led the Cru’s defense with 50 digs over two matches last weekend. She split with 25 digs against both UT Dallas and LeTourneau, adding a block assist in both matches. Gillean added 22 kills, one assist, and three service aces and averaged 6.25 digs per set. It is Gillean’s third Player of the Week honors of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Howard Payne sophomore outside hitter Mya Ross (Irving, Texas) led the Lady Jackets with 1.83 kills per set as the Lady Jackets went 0-2 at the ASC Crossover.

McMurry senior outside hitter Jordyn Burnell (Sinton, Texas) hit .210 with 3.38 kills, 3.77 digs and 0.69 blocks per set to help the War Hawks to a 4-0 record on the week. She posted three double-doubles with ten kills, ten digs against Schreiner, 15 kills and 11 digs against Belhaven and ten kills, 14 digs versus East Texas Baptist.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore middle blocker Kayla Janikula (Kingwood, Texas) helped the Cru to a pair of wins at the ASC Crossover, hitting .339 with 3.38 kills per set over two matches. She opened with a 12-5-28 performance against UT Dallas, adding two digs and four block assists for a total of 14 points. She followed that with a 15-3-28 showing against LeTourneau, adding an ace, three digs, two solo blocks, and two block assists. Janikula totaled 33 points on the weekend.

Hardin-Simmons freshman outside hitter Triniti Anderson (El Paso, Texas) had double-digit kills in each match, averaging 4.00 per set while hitting .342 in three straight sweeps for the Cowgirls.

LeTourneau freshman setter Natalie Davenport (Troup, Texas) averaged 10.33 assists and 2.20 digs per set as the YellowJackets went 1-3 for the week. She 54 assists against Austin, posting her sixth 50+ match of the season, in a five-set loss. She also came up with 43 assists in a loss at Concordia Texas, moving her into fourth place on the school season assist list.

Defensive

Howard Payne sophomore libero Kylee Shirley (Deer Park, Texas) averaged 3.33 digs per set as the Lady Jackets lost twice at the ASC Crossover.

McMurry freshman libero Adile Leal (Clute, Texas) averaged 4.46 digs per set and helped hold opponents to a .050 hitting percentage in a 4-0 week for the War Hawks. She picked up 18 digs in wins against Schreiner and Louisiana College and had 11 each versus Belhaven and East Texas Baptist.

Sul Ross State sophomore setter Kylee Davis (Farmersville, Texas) notched a double-double in all three of the matches played over the weekend at the second ASC Crossover, going 2-1 with 6.58 assists and 3.00 digs per set. She totaled 27 assists and ten digs against East Texas Baptist, 31 assists and 14 digs against Belhaven, and 21 assists and ten digs against Louisiana College. Her 31 assists performance was a career-high.

Hardin-Simmons senior libero Mary Johnson (Dallas, Texas) led the Cowgirls with 4.00 digs per set in a pair of sweeps.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 17-19, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jovi Munoz, F, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore forward Jovi Munoz (Arlington, Texas) scored three goals last week as he sparked the Comets to a pair of ASC home victories. Munoz scored the second goal of the night in an eventual 3-0 home win over East Texas Baptist Thursday and then scored twice Saturday night in the Comets’ 4-0 victory over LeTourneau. It is his third Player of the Week of his career.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mackenson Cadet, M, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior midfielder Mackenson Cadet (Providenciales, Turks, and Caicos) contributed to a pair of road shutouts for the No. 20/20 Cowboys, as they defeated Howard Payne 2-0 and Sul Ross State 1-0. Cadet and the defense only surrendered seven shots on goal in the two games. Cadet also had the game-winner against Sul Ross, earning his second Player of the Week award of the season.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – John Nicknish, GK, Jr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior John Nicknish (Spring, Texas) recorded a pair of shutouts last week. Nicknish made seven saves in the Comets’ pair of victories last week as the Comets blanked both East Texas Baptist (3-0) and LeTourneau (4-0) at home. He made five saves in the win over ETBU and two more saves against LETU. It is Nicknish’s third career Player of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons sophomore forward Kiko Redondo (Coppell, Texas) scored the game-winner for the No. 20/20 Cowboys’ as they defeated Howard Payne 2-0 on the road.

Howard Payne freshman midfielder Alexander Paz (Texas City, Texas) recorded five shots, two on goal for the week. Paz scored and assisted on the game-winner versus McMurry in a 2-1 win.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore forward Patrick Roach (Belton, Texas) helped the Cru to a 2-0 week with a pair of goals and an assist. He broke the scoring drought against Belhaven, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute to put UMHB up in a 3-2 win. He followed that with a goal and an assist against Louisiana College in UMHB’s 8-0 win.

Ozark’s sophomore midfielder Lorfils Milord (Port-au-Prince, Haiti) scored the game-winning goal and assisted another in a 2-0 win against LeTourneau. Milord buried his goal in the 15th minute and finished with three shots, two on the frame.

Concordia Texas freshman forward Marco Vazquez (Spring, Texas) was one of seven players to register a goal in the 9-1 win over Louisiana College on Thursday, scoring the final goal of the first half. On Saturday, Vazquez found the back of the net in the 60th minute for the first game-winning goal of his career as the Tornados held on to defeat Belhaven on the road 1-0.

Defensive

Ozark’s sophomore defender Truman Hensley (Montgomery, Texas) pushed the Eagles to a 2-0 record during the week with his stellar defensive play. Hensley’s effort in the back gave the Eagles a 2-0 shutout against LeTourneau. Against East Texas Baptist, Hensley and the defense did not allow a corner kick in the first half in a 2-1 victory.

Concordia Texas junior defender Zack Kusak (New Braunfels, Texas) commanded the defensive backline for the Tornados, holding opponents to only one goal over 180 minutes of game time. Kusak also scored his first goal of the season with a second-half strike against in a 9-1 win at Louisiana College on Thursday. In a 1-0 shutout of Belhaven, Kusak and the defense allowed only six shots for the match, none of them on goal, for the Tornados’ sixth shutout of the season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: October 19, 2019

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Nathaneal Rankin, Jr., Ozarks

Ozarks junior Nathaneal Rankin (Plano, Texas) placed fourth overall at the Little Rock Invitational with an 8K time of 26:16.6. He was the only NCAA Division III runner to finish in the top 10 among a mostly Division I field. It is Rankin’s fourth Runner of the Week of the season and sixth of his career.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Tencate, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas) broke the school 6K record with a time of 22:59.5 at the Bill Libby Invitational/ASC Preview in Abilene. Her performance helped the Cowgirls win the team title. It is Tencate’s fifth Runner of the Week award of the year and 13th of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

Hardin-Simmons senior Tyler Rohrman (Waller, Texas) led the all-conference runners with a second-place finish at the Bill Libby Invitational/ASC Preview with an 8K mark of 26:48.1.

UT Dallas junior Andres Uriegas (Round Rock, Texas) paced the Comets to the second team title of the season as he placed fourth at the Bill Libby Invitational/ASC Preview. He recorded a personal best in the eight-kilometer race as he finished the competition with a time of 27:02.9, leading three Comets among the top 11 finishers.

Women’s

LeTourneau senior Alexis Segura (Austin, Texas) ran a 6K mark of 23:17.0 at the Bill Libby Invitational/ASC Preview, placing third.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Holly Dasher (Katy, Texas) was the Cru’s top finisher at the Bill Libby Invitational/ASC Preview with a 6K time of 24:24.0, placing sixth.

UT Dallas freshman Elizabeth Chimitt (Abilene, Texas) helped the Comets to a third-place finish Saturday morning at the Bill Libby Invitational/ASC Preview, hosted by McMurry. Running her first collegiate 6K, Chimitt recorded a time of 24:10.2.

Ozarks freshman Anya Sifuentes (Fort Smith, Ark.) placed 60th at the Little Rock Invitational running a 5K 22:45.2. The Eagles were the only NCAA III school in the race.