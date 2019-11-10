ASC – Sports

Hardin-Simmons Captures 20th ASC Women’s Soccer Title.

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons won its 20th American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Championship and 17th in a row with a 2-0 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor at the HSU Soccer Complex Sunday afternoon.

The Cowgirls (17-2-1), the top seed in the tournament, scored minute the first goal of the game in the 32nd by senior forward Taylor Bernal, the MVP of the Championship for the second year in a row, assisted by Madelyn Dowell and Baylee Ford. Dowell scored on a penalty kick less than two minutes later to give HSU the 2-0 lead.

The Cowgirls and the Cru (12-7-2) were tied 6-6 in shots, but HSU had a 4-0 advantage in shots on goal and led 6-3 in corner kicks.

Hardin-Simmons earned the league’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Championship. The NCAA Selection Show will be at noon Monday at NCAA.com.

All-Tournament Team

MVP – Taylor Bernal, Hardin-Simmons

Kristen Burdick, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Bri Caudle, McMurry

Madelyn Dowell, Hardin-Simmons

Kendell Groom, Hardin-Simmons

Samantha Lehnen, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Morgan McAdams, Hardin-Simmons

Emmy McMaude, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Sofia Munoz, UT Dallas

Sky Reynolds, McMurry

Megan Theros, UT Dallas

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas captured the American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer Championship for the fifth time with a 1-0 victory against Concordia Texas at UTD Soccer Complex Sunday afternoon.

The Comets (17-3-2), who was the top seed in the tournament, scored the only goal in the 71st minute, when sophomore forward Jovi Munoz, the tournament MVP, knocked in a rebound after a save of freshman Micah Ardila‘s shot.

UTD outshot the Tornados (11-6-4) 13-9 overall, but Concordia had an edge on goal, 4-3. The Comets also led 5-2 in corner kicks.

UTD keeper John Nicknish made four saves, while Tornados keeper Erik Rodriguez had two.

The Comets also won the Championship in 2004, 2007, 2015, and 2016.

UT Dallas earned the league’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Championship. The NCAA Selection Show will air 12:30 p.m. Monday at NCAA.com.

All-Tournament Team

MVP – Jovi Munoz, UT Dallas

Mason Anderson, UT Dallas

Victor Gomez, Concordia Texas

Alfredo Kaegi, UT Dallas

Nicolas Kopinsky, Concordia Texas

Drew Mott, Ozarks

Seth Neveloff, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Brad Rivenes, UT Dallas

Jason Saco-Vertiz, Concordia Texas

Logan Valestin, Ozarks

Nick Villanueva, Mary Hardin-Baylor

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 9, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sal Palermo III, QB, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Louisiana College freshman quarterback Sal Palermo III (Watson, La.) guided the Wildcats to a 49-36 victory at McMurry by throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-33 passing. He connected with Micah Dunn to break the ASC record for the longest pass with a 99-yard TD. Palermo also rushed ten times for 58 yards.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Tevin Jones, LB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Tevin Jones (Belton, Texas) set a new school single-game record with 21 total tackles in the No. 1/ 2 Cru’s 41-3 win against No. 25 Texas Lutheran. Ten of those were solo tackles, and he also added 2.0 tackles for loss as the Cru kept TLU out of the end zone in a 41-3 victory. It is Jones’ third Player of the Week award of the season and sixth of his career.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brady Wade, DL, Sr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne senior defensive lineman Brady Wade (Little Elm, Texas) anchored the Yellow Jacket defense that only allowed 105 yards of offense in the second half of their 24-16 win at Southwestern. In the closing minutes of the game, Wade recorded the solo tackle for the Jackets on a 4th and one on their 6-yard line stopping the Pirate drive and giving the ball back to the Jackets to secure the game. Wade finished with ten tackles, seven solos, with three for loss, two forced fumbles, and assisted sack.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cade Ganey, K, Fr., Belhaven

Belhaven freshman kicker Cade Ganey (Biloxi, Miss.) hit a pair of field goals and was 2-for-2 on extra points in the Blazers’ 25-6 victory over Sul Ross State. Ganey’s field goals were for 33 and 22 yards.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior wide receiver Jaylan Jenkins (Glen Cove Springs, Fla.) caught a career-high eight passes, including an eight-yard touchdown in the No. 1/ 2 Cru’s 41-3 victory against No. 25 Texas Lutheran. He also threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jonel Reed.

Howard Payne senior wide receiver DunTayviun Gross (Tyler, Texas) had eight catches for 105 yards and one touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ 24-16 victory at Southwestern.

Hardin-Simmons junior quarterback Kyle Jones (Giddings, Texas) completed 15-of-17 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 14/16 Cowboys moved to 7-2 on the season with a 45-0 win at East Texas Baptist.

Defensive

Louisiana College junior linebacker Julius Johnson (Kaplan, La.) led the Wildcats with ten tackles, eight solos, with one for a loss and an 11-yard interception in their 49-36 victory at McMurry.

Hardin-Simmons freshman linebacker Matt Mitchell (Wimberly, Texas) had nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and recovered one in the No. 14/16 Cowboys’ 45-0 win at East Texas Baptist.

Special Teams

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior punter Jefferson Fritz (Kaufman, Texas) hit a 50-yard punt on his only kick of the day and put it out of bounds at the TLU six-yard line in the No. 1/ 2 Cru’s 41-3 win against No. 25 Texas Lutheran. He returned a Bulldog punt 11 yards and also picked off the 18th pass of his career to tie the UMHB and ASC record.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore punt returner Cale Nanny (Argyle, Texas) had a pair of punt returns for 59 yards and set up the Cowboys first scoring drive with a career-best 37-yard return in their 45-0 victory at East Texas Baptist.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: October 29-November 2, 2019

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Allison Owen, MB/OH, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Allison Owen (Murphy, Texas) averaged 3.20 kills per set while hitting at a .367 clip as the Comets picked up road sweeps over Centenary (La.) and Louisiana College over the weekend. Owen had eight kills along with two digs Friday in a 3-0 non-conference road win over Centenary. She then finished with eight kills and a .700 hitting percentage Saturday afternoon in a sweep of Louisiana College. It is Owen’s second Player of the Week award of the year.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jillian Via, OH, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior outside hitter Jillian Via (Frisco, Texas) averaged 4.60 digs per set while adding 2.20 kills per set and seven service aces as the Comets picked up road sweeps over Centenary (La.) and Louisiana College last week. Via had eight kills and 15 digs Friday in UTD’s 3-0 win over Centenary. She then had eight digs, three kills, and six aces Saturday, playing just two sets in a quick sweep of Louisiana College. It is Via’s fourth Player of the Week of the season and fifth of her career.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justice McGowan, RS, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior right-side Justice McGowan (Waco, Texas) hit .350 with 3.00 kills, and 0.67 blocks per set as the War Hawks swept Howard Payne and Sul Ross State to close out the regular season. She posted 11 kills and hit .381 against the Lady Jackets, then hit .316 versus the Lobos. It is McGowan’s third Player of the Week of the year and eighth of her career.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kyndall Ellis, L, So., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas’ sophomore libero Kyndall Ellis (Houston, Texas) averaged 4.83 digs per set for the Tornados last week. He reached double figures in digs in all three matches, including a career-high 28 digs in CTX’s thrilling win over Texas Lutheran in five sets. Ellis opened the week with a 13-dig performance against the Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday, before racking up 17 digs in a four-set win over Austin to begin their Saturday doubleheader.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

LeTourneau senior middle blocker Mikayla Thomas (Kilgore, Texas) averaged 3.00 kills per set while hitting .322 and serving up nine aces as the YellowJackets went 3-1 on the week. She recorded five aces in a 3-1 victory at Millsaps. Thomas also had ten kills with no errors in a sweep of Louisiana College.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior setter Cory Jo Martin (Manvel, Texas) averaged 11.45 assists per set as the Cru went 2-1 on the week. In the ASC regular-season finale, Martin totaled four kills with 34 assists. She followed that with three kills and 53 assists against Texas Lutheran and three kills and 39 assists against Austin. Martin hit .346 with ten kills, 126 assists, and three service aces. She also recorded 48 digs and six blocks. Overall, she scored or assisted 145 points over three matches.

Concordia Texas senior outside hitter Tristyn Massey (Amarillo, Texas) was brilliant for the Tornados last week, recording double-digit kills in all three matches as they went 2-1 on the week. On Saturday, against Austin, Massey tallied a double-double with 15 kills at a .361 hitting percentage and 16 digs. She followed that performance up in the nightcap, registering a career-high 26 kills and 23 digs, bringing the Tornados back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Texas Lutheran in five sets. On the week, Massey hit .309 with 4.67 kills and 3.92 digs per set.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior right-side Miranda Klein (Georgetown, Texas) was a threat on both sides of the ball as the Cru went 2-1. Defensively, she recorded 49 digs and eight block assists over three matches, averaging 4.45 digs per set and 0.7 blocks per game. Klein also hit 28 kills, adding ten assists and six service aces.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 28-November 1, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Isaiah Simien, F, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman forward Isaiah Simien (San Antonio, Texas) recorded a hat trick with goals in the 18th, 41st, and 75th minutes as the Tigers defeated LeTourneau 4-0.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justin Groves, GK, Jr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist junior keeper Justin Groves (Lindale, Texas) posted five saves in a 4-0 shutout of LeTourneau, helping the Tigers secure a spot in the ASC Championship Tournament.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Max Rudolph, GK, Fr., Belhaven

Belhaven freshman goalkeeper Max Rudolph (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) earned his fourth shutout of the season with five saves in a 1-0 victory against Louisiana College. It is his second Player of the Week award of the year.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

UT Dallas freshman midfielder Micah Ardila (McKinney, Texas) accounted for all the offense in a 1-0 Comet win at Ozarks Friday afternoon on a volley in the opening minute of the contest. Ardila’s first-minute goal would hold up for UTD as the Comets would secure the ASC regular-season title with the road victory over the Eagles.

Belhaven sophomore forward Adam Roberson (Brandon, Miss.) scored the lone goal of the game in the 41st minute of a 1-0 victory at Louisiana College.

Concordia Texas freshman forward Xavier Polk (Cedar Hill, Texas) helped bring the Tornados back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 tie against Mary Hardin-Baylor. In the 79th minute, he followed up a blocked shot with his fourth goal of the season to cut the lead in half. In the final minutes of the game, Polk picked up his second assist of the year when he headed a ball in the box to Marco Vazquez, who fired the game-tying goal into the back of the net.

Defensive

UT Dallas junior goalkeeper John Nicknish (Spring, Texas) made four saves Friday afternoon as the Comets blanked postseason-bound Ozarks to wrap up the regular season. Nicknish’s eighth shutout of the season helped lift UTD to the ASC regular-season title and the right to host the ASC Championship Tournament.

Sul Ross State senior goalkeeper Frank Rodriguez (El Paso, Texas) posted three saves in a 2-0 shutout against Howard Payne.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 28-November 1, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Peyton Papenburg, F, Sr., Belhaven

Belhaven senior forward Peyton Papenburg (Brandon, Miss.) scored twice in the Blazers’ 3-1 victory at Louisiana College Friday. She scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute, then added an insurance score in the 84th minute.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Reagan Sandford, F, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore forward Reagan Sandford (Gastonia, N.C.) scored both goals, including the fourth game-winning goal of the season, in a 2-1 victory over East Texas Baptist. She scored with 24 seconds left in regulation to win the game. It is Sandford’s second Player of the Week of the season and third of her career.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ellie Ratliff, D, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior defender Ellie Ratliff (Dallas, Texas) helped lead the No. 23/24 Cowgirls to a pair of shutouts last week. Ratliff and the HSU defense allowed just two shots on goal in a 1-0 road win against Mary Hardin-Baylor. They also limited McMurry to a pair of shots on goal in a 2-0 victory.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

UT Davis senior midfielder Lauren Marquez (Arlington, Texas) scored her first goal in a Comet uniform Friday afternoon as she tallied the game-winner in UTD’s 2-0 road win over Ozarks to close the regular season.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman midfielder Dannah Fritschle (Austin, Texas) scored goals in the 2nd and 9th minutes at Concordia Texas, helping the Cru to a 2-0 win. She also put all three of her shots on goal against the Tornados. She also added one shot on-goal against Hardin-Simmons.

Hardin-Simmons senior forward Taylor Bernal (Abilene, Texas) netted both goals in a 2-0 #23/24 Cowgirl victory against McMurry.

Defensive

UT Dallas sophomore goalkeeper Morgan Sherman (Camarillo, Calif.) made two saves Friday afternoon in her return to the starting lineup after missing the previous two contests due to injury. The Comets shutout Ozarks 2-0 to close out the regular season.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior keeper Emmy McMaude (Austin, Texas) earned a 2-0 shutout win against Concordia Texas, breaking the Cru career record for shutouts in a career. She made two saves against the Tornados. Against Hardin-Simmons, McMaude made four saves and allowed just one goal.