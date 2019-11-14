ASC – Sports

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas sophomore forward Jovi Munoz was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate senior defender Mason Anderson was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season to highlight the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer awards and all-conference teams after a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Munoz led the league with 15 goals and 33 points with three assists and four game-winners. Anderson anchored the Comets’ backline that posted 11 shutouts and only gave up 15 goals for the conference champions. He also scored five goals.

Hardin-Simmons junior Mackenson Cadet received the Midfielder of the Year, and Concordia Texas sophomore Erik Rodriguez was the Goalkeeper of the Year. Cadet scored six goals with three assists and contributed to nine shutouts for the Cowboys. Rodriguez posted 73 saves with 0.99 goals-against average and eight shutouts.

Ozarks forward Charleus Emmanuel Ritch was the Offensive Freshman of the Year, while UO defender Alain Claude and CTX defender Bernabe Torres were the Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year. Ritch posted seven goals and three assists with four game-winners. Claude helped the Eagles five shutouts while allowing just 23 goals. Torres contributed to 11 Tornado shutouts and had three goals.

LeTourneau freshman forward Russell Gray was named Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year while making the third team. UT Dallas head coach Jason Hirsch was the Co-Coach of the Year after guiding the Comets to a 17-3-2 record and the ASC Championship. Concordia’s Nick Mims was also a Co-Coach of the Year after leading the Tornados to 11-6-4 recorded and a runner-up finish in the ASC tournament.

East Texas Baptist senior defender Travis Atkinson was the only player to earn All-Conference honors for the fourth time. Four players became a three-time selection.

2019 All-ASC Men’s Soccer Teams

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Jovi Munoz, UT Dallas

Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Anderson, UT Dallas 2

Midfielder of the Year: Mackenson Cadet, Hardin-Simmons

Goalkeeper of the Year: Erik Rodriguez, Concordia Texas

Offensive Freshman of the Year: Charleus Emmanuel Ritch, Ozarks

Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year: Alain Claude, Ozarks & Bernabe Torres, Concordia Texas

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Russell Gray, LeTourneau

Co-Coaches of the Year: Jason Hirsch, UT Dallas 3 & Nick Mims, Concordia Texas

2 Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year

3 Three-Time Coach of the Year

First Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Mason Anderson 3 Sr. UT Dallas Frisco, Texas D Zack Kusak Jr. Concordia Texas New Braunfels, Texas D Travis Atkinson 4 Sr. East Texas Baptist Palestine, Texas D Gage Ott So. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas D Brad Rivenes 2 Sr. UT Dallas Sugar Land, Texas F Miguel Esteban Jr. Sr. McMurry Houston, Texas F Charleus Emmanuel Ritch Fr. Ozarks Carrefour, Haiti F Jovi Munoz 2 So. UT Dallas Arlington, Texas F Alfredo Kaegi 3 Sr. UT Dallas Frisco, Texas F Marco Vazquez Fr. Concordia Texas Spring, Texas M Mackenson Cadet Jr. Hardin-Simmons Providenciales, Turks and Caicos M Nick Villanueva 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas M Edgar Guerrero So. Concordia Texas Alvarado, Texas M Richard Souffrant 2 So. Ozarks Tabarre, Haiti M Drew Mott So. Ozarks Arlington, Texas GK John Nicknish Jr. UT Dallas Spring, Texas GK Erik Rodriguez So. Concordia Texas San Antonio, Texas GK Logan Valestin 2 Jr. Ozarks Bryant, Ark.

Second Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Juan Cano Jr. Ozarks Santa Clare, Belize D Alain Claude Fr. Ozarks Petion Ville, Haiti D David Egbe So. LeTourneau Palestine, Texas D Bernabe Torres Fr. Concordia Texas Marble Falls, Texas F Isaiah Simien Fr. East Texas Baptist San Antonio, Texas F Rolando Nieto So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Waxahachie, Texas F Joel Abrego 2 Jr. Concordia Texas Houston, Texas F Oliver Placencia Fr. LeTourneau Fort Worth, Texas M Max Ponticorvo 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist The Woodlands, Texas M Jason Saco-Vertiz 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Dallas, Texas M Austin Wills 2 So. Hardin-Simmons Flower Mound, Texas M Luis De La Torre 2 So. LeTourneau San Antonio, Texas GK Frank Rodriguez 2 Sr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

Third Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Gilbert Mugisha Jr. Hardin-Simmons Masisi, Democratic Republic of Congo D Thomas Carte Jr. Howard Payne League City, Texas D Luis Lopez Fr. McMurry El Paso, Texas D Truman Hensley 2 So. Ozarks Montgomery, Texas F Kiko Redondo So. Hardin-Simmons Coppell, Texas F Brendan Koehn Jr. Belhaven Amory, Miss. F Alexander Paz Fr. Howard Payne Texas City, Texas F Russell Gray Fr. LeTourneau Dallas, Texas M Tyler Childs 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Boerne, Texas M Hunter Williams Sr. UT Dallas Corpus Christi, Texas M Preston Hillis 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Irving, Texas M Tristan England Jr. East Texas Baptist San Antonio, Texas GK Max Rudolph Fr. Belhaven Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Honorable Mention

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Jose Luis Orignales 2 So. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas D Alan Hernandez So. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas D Nathan Ratzlaff Sr. Belhaven Youngsville, La. D Tyler White Sr. Belhaven Brandon, Miss. D Charles Williams Jr. Louisiana College Opelousas, La. F Angel Rivas So. Howard Payne Forney, Texas F Dalton Morgan Jr. Belhaven Ellisville, Miss. F Jacob Gonzales Sr. Hardin-Simmons Austin, Texas F Seth Neveloff 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Wylie, Texas M Angel Rivera Fr. LeTourneau Houston, Texas M Alejandro Lopez Fr. Howard Payne Spring, Texas M Javi Mejia Sr. McMurry Azle, Texas M Jesus Sanchez 3 Sr. McMurry El Paso, Texas M Travis Floyd So. East Texas Baptist Midlothian, Texas M Zachary Moreno So. Howard Payne Euless, Texas M DJ Jamie Jr. McMurry Carrollton, Texas GK Trent Ivy 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Plano, Texas

2 Two-Time All-Conference

3 Three-Time All-Conference

4 Four-Time All-Conference