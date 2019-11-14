ASC – Sports

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas sophomore forward Jovi Munoz was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate senior defender Mason Anderson was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season to highlight the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer awards and all-conference teams after a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Munoz led the league with 15 goals and 33 points with three assists and four game-winners. Anderson anchored the Comets’ backline that posted 11 shutouts and only gave up 15 goals for the conference champions. He also scored five goals.
Hardin-Simmons junior Mackenson Cadet received the Midfielder of the Year, and Concordia Texas sophomore Erik Rodriguez was the Goalkeeper of the Year. Cadet scored six goals with three assists and contributed to nine shutouts for the Cowboys. Rodriguez posted 73 saves with 0.99 goals-against average and eight shutouts.
Ozarks forward Charleus Emmanuel Ritch was the Offensive Freshman of the Year, while UO defender Alain Claude and CTX defender Bernabe Torres were the Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year. Ritch posted seven goals and three assists with four game-winners. Claude helped the Eagles five shutouts while allowing just 23 goals. Torres contributed to 11 Tornado shutouts and had three goals.
LeTourneau freshman forward Russell Gray was named Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year while making the third team. UT Dallas head coach Jason Hirsch was the Co-Coach of the Year after guiding the Comets to a 17-3-2 record and the ASC Championship. Concordia’s Nick Mims was also a Co-Coach of the Year after leading the Tornados to 11-6-4 recorded and a runner-up finish in the ASC tournament.
East Texas Baptist senior defender Travis Atkinson was the only player to earn All-Conference honors for the fourth time. Four players became a three-time selection.
2019 All-ASC Men’s Soccer Teams
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Jovi Munoz, UT Dallas
Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Anderson, UT Dallas 2
Midfielder of the Year: Mackenson Cadet, Hardin-Simmons
Goalkeeper of the Year: Erik Rodriguez, Concordia Texas
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Charleus Emmanuel Ritch, Ozarks
Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year: Alain Claude, Ozarks & Bernabe Torres, Concordia Texas
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Russell Gray, LeTourneau
Co-Coaches of the Year: Jason Hirsch, UT Dallas 3 & Nick Mims, Concordia Texas
2 Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year
3 Three-Time Coach of the Year
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Mason Anderson 3
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Frisco, Texas
|D
|Zack Kusak
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|New Braunfels, Texas
|D
|Travis Atkinson 4
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Palestine, Texas
|D
|Gage Ott
|So.
|UT Dallas
|Grapevine, Texas
|D
|Brad Rivenes 2
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Sugar Land, Texas
|F
|Miguel Esteban Jr.
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Houston, Texas
|F
|Charleus Emmanuel Ritch
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Carrefour, Haiti
|F
|Jovi Munoz 2
|So.
|UT Dallas
|Arlington, Texas
|F
|Alfredo Kaegi 3
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Frisco, Texas
|F
|Marco Vazquez
|Fr.
|Concordia Texas
|Spring, Texas
|M
|Mackenson Cadet
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
|M
|Nick Villanueva 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|M
|Edgar Guerrero
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Alvarado, Texas
|M
|Richard Souffrant 2
|So.
|Ozarks
|Tabarre, Haiti
|M
|Drew Mott
|So.
|Ozarks
|Arlington, Texas
|GK
|John Nicknish
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Spring, Texas
|GK
|Erik Rodriguez
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|San Antonio, Texas
|GK
|Logan Valestin 2
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Bryant, Ark.
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Juan Cano
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Santa Clare, Belize
|D
|Alain Claude
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Petion Ville, Haiti
|D
|David Egbe
|So.
|LeTourneau
|Palestine, Texas
|D
|Bernabe Torres
|Fr.
|Concordia Texas
|Marble Falls, Texas
|F
|Isaiah Simien
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|San Antonio, Texas
|F
|Rolando Nieto
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Waxahachie, Texas
|F
|Joel Abrego 2
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Houston, Texas
|F
|Oliver Placencia
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Fort Worth, Texas
|M
|Max Ponticorvo 2
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|The Woodlands, Texas
|M
|Jason Saco-Vertiz 2
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Dallas, Texas
|M
|Austin Wills 2
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Flower Mound, Texas
|M
|Luis De La Torre 2
|So.
|LeTourneau
|San Antonio, Texas
|GK
|Frank Rodriguez 2
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Gilbert Mugisha
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Masisi, Democratic Republic of Congo
|D
|Thomas Carte
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|League City, Texas
|D
|Luis Lopez
|Fr.
|McMurry
|El Paso, Texas
|D
|Truman Hensley 2
|So.
|Ozarks
|Montgomery, Texas
|F
|Kiko Redondo
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Coppell, Texas
|F
|Brendan Koehn
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Amory, Miss.
|F
|Alexander Paz
|Fr.
|Howard Payne
|Texas City, Texas
|F
|Russell Gray
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Dallas, Texas
|M
|Tyler Childs 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Boerne, Texas
|M
|Hunter Williams
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|M
|Preston Hillis 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Irving, Texas
|M
|Tristan England
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|San Antonio, Texas
|GK
|Max Rudolph
|Fr.
|Belhaven
|Vestavia Hills, Ala.
Honorable Mention
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Jose Luis Orignales 2
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|D
|Alan Hernandez
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|D
|Nathan Ratzlaff
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Youngsville, La.
|D
|Tyler White
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Brandon, Miss.
|D
|Charles Williams
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Opelousas, La.
|F
|Angel Rivas
|So.
|Howard Payne
|Forney, Texas
|F
|Dalton Morgan
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Ellisville, Miss.
|F
|Jacob Gonzales
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Austin, Texas
|F
|Seth Neveloff 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Wylie, Texas
|M
|Angel Rivera
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Houston, Texas
|M
|Alejandro Lopez
|Fr.
|Howard Payne
|Spring, Texas
|M
|Javi Mejia
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Azle, Texas
|M
|Jesus Sanchez 3
|Sr.
|McMurry
|El Paso, Texas
|M
|Travis Floyd
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Midlothian, Texas
|M
|Zachary Moreno
|So.
|Howard Payne
|Euless, Texas
|M
|DJ Jamie
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Carrollton, Texas
|GK
|Trent Ivy 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Plano, Texas
2 Two-Time All-Conference
3 Three-Time All-Conference
4 Four-Time All-Conference