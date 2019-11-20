ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 12-17, 2019

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Keke Lyles, Jr., G, Belhaven

Belhaven junior guard Keke Lyles (Sawyerville, Ala.) led the Blazers to a 3-0 start to the season, averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 5.3 steals per game. She also shot 51.2 percent (22-for-43) from the field and was 11-of-27 from the three-point range. Lyles recorded 14 points, six boards, and seven steals in an 86-82 overtime win against Belhaven. She also netted 26 points in a 78-69 win at Sewanee and 24 points with seven assists and five steals in an 87-68 victory over MUW.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Skyler Reyna, Sr., F, McMurry

McMurry senior forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) posted her first double-double of the season and her ninth in the last 12 games, dating back to last season, coming up with 24 points and 16 rebounds in 79-71 loss at Nebraska Wesleyan. Her 16 rebounds, nine of which were offensive boards, helped contribute to the War Hawks’ 58-37 rebound advantage and 22-second chance points. In a back-and-forth game that saw ten lead changes, Reyna’s scoring efforts kept McMurry in the game all the way through. The War Hawks were within two at 73-71 with 1:08 to go, but Nebraska Wesleyan pulled away with free throws in the final frame. It is her fourth career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas junior guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) led the No. 7/12 Comets to a home-opening win Saturday afternoon as UTD rolled over in-region foe Southwestern (Texas) 84-65. Hughes finished the squad’s first win of the season with 24 points, four assists, three steals, and three rebounds.

Ozarks junior forward Maegan Bandimere (Fort Smith, Ark.) exploded for 21 points behind four three-pointers in a loss to Illinois College in the Webster University Tipp-Off Classic. Bandimere also had five steals. Over two games in the Tipp-Off Classic, she averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. For her efforts, her name is on the All-Tournament Team.

East Texas Baptist senior forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) saw limited playing time in the Tigers’ pair of wins, averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She had 17 points in the 75-70 win over St. Thomas (Texas) shooting 45.5 percent from the floor. She only played 12 minutes in a 79-31 victory over Sul Ross State, recording three points and six rebounds in that time.

WEST DIVISION

Howard Payne senior forward Anastasia Willis (San Antonio, Texas) had 14 points and seven rebounds in the Lady Jackets’ 70-63 win at Texas Lutheran.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Kendall Rollins (Fulshear, Texas) had a double-double with 21 points and ten rebounds in the No. 7/11 Cru’s 75-72 loss to Wayland Baptist. She shot 63 percent (5-for-8) from three-point range.

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Taylor Gaffney (Frisco, Texas) averaged 23 points, five assists, and three steals per contest as the Cowgirls went 1-1 on the week. She scored a career-best 28 points in an 89-68 win over Arlington Baptist and added a team-high 18 points and handed out seven assists in the loss at Trinity (Texas).

Baker, Carter Earn Men’s Hoops Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 11-17, 2019

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kae’ron Baker, Jr., G, Louisiana College

Louisiana College junior guard Kae’ron Baker (Navasota, Texas) recorded 23 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in the Wildcats’ 71-66 victory over Centenary (La.) to open the season. It is Baker’s second career Player of the Week.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Byrale Carter, Sr., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Byrale Carter (Killeen, Texas) averaged 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in leading the Cru to a 3-1 record last week. He also had 14 assists and eight steals while playing 34.2 minutes per game. It is Carter’s second Player of the Week award in his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Belhaven freshman guard Luke Couch (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) led the Blazers with 23 points in the first game of his collegiate career, a 99-95 loss against Millsaps. Couch shot 5-of-7 from the field (71.4%) and was 5-for-6 from the three-point range.

East Texas Baptist junior guard Landin Brown (Houston, Texas) led the Tigers to an 82-66 season-opening win at Rhodes with 10 points, four assists, three steals, and five rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor in his first game back after missing last season with an injury. He followed that in the loss to Millsaps with 16 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist, and shot 53.8% from the floor. For the week, Brown averaged 13 points, five rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.

Ozark’s junior guard Zach Bobo (Jacksonville, Ark.) scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds to push the Eagles past Hendrix 78-73. Bobo hit a pair of three-pointers and finished 7-of-12 from the floor.

UT Dallas junior forward Kelden Pruitt (Heath, Texas) sparked the No. 11 Comets to a 78-62 home-opening win over the in-region foe, Trinity (Texas) Sunday afternoon. Pruitt scored a game-high 16 points while adding eight rebounds, four steals, and two blocks shots as the Comets improved to 2-1 on the season. He was 6-for-10 from the field, hitting 2-of-3 three-pointers.

WEST DIVISION

Howard Pane junior guard Jase Miguez (Nederland, Texas) had 16 points, going 7-of-7 at the free-throw line, in the Yellow Jackets’ 78-69 win at Texas Lutheran

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Chris Barrett (Arlington, Texas) had a monster game at No. 8 Nebraska Wesleyan in an 88-81 on Sunday. He had 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.