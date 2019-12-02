ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 25-December 1, 2019

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kim Childress, Sr., F, East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) scored 21 points with eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in just 17 minutes of play in the Tigers’ 85-39 win against Hendrix. She scored 17 of the points and pulled down all eight boards in the first half. Childress shot 64.3 percent (9-of-14) from the field, earning her second career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Allaira Jones, So., C, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore center Allaira Jones (Gatesville, Texas) averaged 17.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game over two victories last week for the No. 7/13 Cru. She shot 59 percent (16-of-27) from the field and scored a season-high 20 points in Sunday’s 85-74 win over Rhodes.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Belhaven junior guard Mariah Collins (Chicago, Ill.) scored 27 points with eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals in the Blazers’ 93-92 overtime loss at Rhodes.

Ozarks junior forward Maegan Bandimere (Fort Smith, Ark.) hit five three-pointers and scored 19 points in a 74-47 win over Dallas. Bandimere pulled down five rebounds, recorded two steals and shot 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from the field.

UT Dallas senior forward Katie Gunther (The Woodlands, Texas) scored 11 points and pulled down a career-best 18 rebounds in the Comets’ narrow 58-57 home loss to Austin Tuesday afternoon. Gunther added two blocks shots in her second career double-double.

WEST DIVISION

McMurry sophomore guard Brittany Rodgers (San Antonio, Texas) set new career highs in multiple categories against Arlington Baptist last Monday, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds to lead the War Hawks to an 84-64 win. In the game, Rodgers played a career-best 22 minutes and scored double digits for the first time this season and seventh time in her career.

Concordia Texas senior forward Payton Berger (Azle, Texas) produced 15 points and snagged seven rebounds in the Tornados’ 69-43 win over Dallas on Saturday.

Hardin-Simmons junior forward Karlea Ritchie (Wichita Falls, Texas) had 16 points and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes of action as the Cowgirls rolled over Centenary (La.) 87-33.

Howard Payne junior guard Chelsey Harris (Waco, Texas) had a season-high 25 points in a loss to St. Thomas (Texas). She also scored 22 points in a 75-63 victory at Division II foe UT Permian Basin.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 25-December 1, 2019

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brosnan Cooks, Sr., F, Belhaven

Belhaven senior forward Brosnan Cooks (Elba, Ala.) posted his first double-double of the season with 22 points and ten rebounds in the Blazers’ 108-98 loss to Rhodes. Cooks also dished out five assists and recorded a steal while shooting 8-of-13 from the field. It is his second career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Tristen Licon, Jr., G, Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State junior guard Tristen Licon (El Paso, Texas) totaled new career-highs with 32 points and ten rebounds in the Lobos’ 74-67 win at Colorado College. He also added three assists and two steals while shooting 10-of-19 from the field and 5-of-10 from three-point range. It is Licon’s second Player of the Week award of his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Ozark’s senior guard Cordy Winston (Sherwood, Ark.) scored 22 points. He shot 70 percent (7-of-10 from the field against Buena Vista en route to making the Nebraska Wesleyan University Snyder Classic All-Tournament Team. In the two-game tournament, Winston came off the bench and averaged 12.5 points per game.

East Texas Baptist freshman guard Jaden Conner (Port Arthur, Texas) had a season-high 13 points in just 19 minutes of play in an 81-68 win over Hendrix. He played 10 min in the first half scoring 11 of his 13 points helping the Tigers to a 15-point halftime lead. He was 4-of-5 with a three-pointer and three rebounds in that time. He saw limited time in the second half as ETBU went up by 23.

UT Dallas junior forward Kelden Pruitt (Heath, Texas) recorded his first career double-double Sunday. He scored 21 points and 11 rebounds, both career highs, while blocking five shots in the Comets’ 83-55 win over Wilmington (Ohio) to close out the Hampton Marina Classic, hosted by Christopher Newport. Pruitt was 9-for-13 from the field and added two assists and a steal. In two games, he averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest.

WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Casey Armour (Killeen, Texas) had a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cru to a 72-70 victory over Trinity (Texas). He also blocked three shots and added five steals while shooting 50 percent (7-of-14) from the field.

McMurry freshman guard Cody LeBlanc (Dallas, Texas) scored a season-high 27 points in a close loss at NCAA II member UT Permian Basin. He hit six three-pointers and was a perfect 9-for-9 at the free-throw line.

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Chris Barrett (Arlington, Texas) averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game as the Cowboys went 1-1. He scored a career-best 26 points, all in the second half, in a loss at Southwestern. He also had just one turnover as the primary ball-handler for the Cowboys.