ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: December 3-7, 2019

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nate West, Sr., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior guard Nate West (Houston, Texas) tied the ASC record with his third career triple-double in a 99-83 win over Centenary (La.). He recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 41.2 percent (7-of-17) from the field with four three-pointers and going 6-of-6 at the free-throw line. It is West’s second Player of the Week award of the year and 10th of his career.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jase Miguez, Jr., G, Howard Payne

Howard Payne junior guard Jase Miguez (Nederland, Texas) scored a career-high 44 points in a losing effort at Southwestern (Texas). Miguez hit 18-of-25 from the field in the game, and Miguez’s 25 second-half points pulled the Yellow Jackets to within seven points after trailing by 30 points at the beginning of the half. He also had eight rebounds and four steals in the game.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas junior forward Kelden Pruitt (Heath, Texas) recorded his second straight double-double as he poured in 21 points and added ten rebounds Wednesday night in the Comets’ 69-57 home win over Ozarks in the ASC opener for both squads. Pruitt was 9-for-13 from the field, hitting a pair of three-pointers and added two blocked shots.

Ozarks junior guard Jacobe Davis (Little Rock, Ark.) was 3-of-4 from three-point range, scoring 13 points with three rebounds, two assists, and a pair of blocks in the Eagles ASC loss at UT Dallas.

WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Sam Moore (Gonzales, Texas) led the Cru with 21 points and eight rebounds in a 62-57 win at Texas Lutheran. He shot 50 percent (8-of-16) from the field and went 4-8 from beyond the arc.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore forward Steven Quinn (Dallas, Texas) led the Cowboys with 22 points to go with five rebounds in a loss to McMurry.

Concordia Texas sophomore forward Antoine Henderson (Bryan, Texas) was the Tornados’ leading scorer in a 104-86 defeat of Arlington Baptist on Tuesday. Henderson shot 70 percent (7-of-10) from the floor, pouring in 15 points. He also grabbed four rebounds as six different CTX players finished in double figures for the game.

McMurry senior guard Zacc Carter (Dallas, Texas) scored a game-high 19 points in a 76-62 conference win at Hardin-Simmons. He also had grabbed five rebounds and was 6-of-9 shooting in the game. Carter gave the War Hawks its first lead with a four-point play with 16 minutes left in the second half as part of a 19-0 run. He also added 13 points and seven rebounds in an 80-59 win over Southwestern (Texas).

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Janae Collier, So., G, Belhaven

Belhaven sophomore guard Janae Collier (Brandon, Miss.) scored 20 points with five rebounds, four steals, and a pair of assists as the Blazers defeated crosstown rival Millsaps 83-66. Collier shot 50 percent (6-of-12) from the field, hitting five three-pointers.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Holt, Sr., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas) scored a team-high 20 points and added four rebounds and three assists as the No. 7/12 Cru defeated No. 12/12 Whitman 78-58. She shot 46.7 percent (7-of-15) from the field and went 5-6 from the free-throw line. It is Holt’s sixth career Player of the Week award.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas senior guard Victoria Pena (Helotes, Texas) led the Comets with 17 points as UT Dallas opened ASC play Wednesday night with a 59-45 home win over Ozarks. Pena added two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot in the UTD victory.

LeTourneau junior guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) netted a season-high 20 points in the YellowJackets 81-48 win over Centenary (La.). She also had three steals and three assists, making a season-high eight field goals and shooting 40 percent (8-of-20).

Ozark’s sophomore guard Janna Rhinehart (Danville, Ark.) came off the bench to score 13 points and grab three rebounds in the Eagles’ loss at UT Dallas. She also hit a pair of three-pointers.

WEST DIVISION

McMurry senior forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) nearly had two double-doubles last week, starting the week with 22 points and 15 rebounds in a 65-53 win over Southwestern last Tuesday. The senior also had a game-high 19 points and added nine rebounds in a 71-62 loss to Hardin-Simmons on the road. For the week, she averaged 20.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 43.3 percent (13-of-30) from the field.

Howard Payne junior guard Chelsey Harris (Waco, Texas) led the Lady Jackets with 14.0 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in their two losses.

Hardin-Simmons junior center Kaitlyn Ellis (Breckenridge, Texas) led the Cowgirls to a 71-62 conference win against McMurry with 14 points and six rebounds while shooting 46.1 percent (6-of-13) from the field.