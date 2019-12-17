ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: December 10-15, 2019

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Raenett Hughes, Jr., G, UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) scored a career-high 35 points as she powered the Comets past No. 13/1 ranked Trinity (Texas) 72-68 Sunday afternoon in a critical regional road game. Hughes was an astounding 14-of-17 from the field, matching a school-record for field goals made while hitting 7-of-8 free throws as she recorded her first career 30-point performance. She added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. It is Hughes’ fifth career Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Holt, Sr., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas) averaged 17.5 points and five rebounds per game over two victories for the No. 6/9 Cru. She shot 50 percent (12-of-14) from the field, 40 percent (2-of-5) from beyond the arc, and 82 percent (9-of-11) from the line. Holt also had three assists and three steals on the week. She scored 21 points in a 78-60 win at Rhodes, earning her second Player of the Week of the season and seventh of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Ozark’s sophomore guard Carly Grace Dougan (Clarksville, Ark.) scored 14 points with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals and hit a pair of three-pointers in the Eagles’ loss at Austin.

East Texas Baptist senior forward Kendrick Clark (Georgetown, Texas) led the Tigers to a 75-59 win at Millsaps. She shot 53.8 percent (7-of-13) from the floor and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the line en route to 24 points. Clark also grabbed two rebounds with three assists and a pair of steals.

WEST DIVISION

Howard Payne sophomore guard Lily Janek (La Vernia, Texas) scored a game-high 17 points, going 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-7 from three-point range in the Lady Jackets’ 80-63 win at Dallas Christian. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out a pair of assists.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: December 9-15, 2019

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Robby Dooley, Sr., G, East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior guard Robby Dooley (Bossier City, La.) produced back-to-back 20+ point games last week with 26 in an 85-69 win against Centenary (La.) and 20 in an 80-63 victory versus Hardin-Simmons. He shot 62.5 percent (10-of-16) against the Gents, making 5-of-7 from three-point range and recording six steals. Against the Cowboys, he scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, going 6-of-10 from the floor with two three-pointers. For the week, Dooley averaged 23.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 57.6 percent (19-of-33) from the field and going 7-of-10 from outside. It is his second Player of the Week award of the season and fifth of his career.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dedrick Berry Jr., Sr., G, McMurry

McMurry senior guard Dedrick Berry Jr. (Fort Worth, Texas) scored a game-high 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting with three boards and three assists in the War Hawks’ 74-64 win at Rhodes. He also scored a team-high 16 points in a 76-83 loss to Berry. Berry Jr. averaged 18.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50 percent (11-of-22) from the field, going 5-of-10 from three-point range and 9-of-10 at the line.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Ozark’s junior guard Zach Bobo (Jacksonville, Ark.) scored 18 points and pulled down five rebounds in the Eagles’ 74-66 win at Austin.

Belhaven senior guard Brosnan Cooks (Elba, Ala.) was just shy of a triple-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists in the Blazers’ 86-83 win at Rhodes. For the week, he averages 19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game as BU went 1-1.

Louisiana College junior guard Kae’ Ron Baker (Navasota, Texas) averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the Wildcats went 2-1 on the week. He posted 34 points, seven boards and a pair of steals, hitting eight threes, in a 79-61 victory against Howard Payne. Baker followed with 21 points, five assists, and four steals in an 88-85 win over Hardin-Simmons.

WEST DIVISION

Howard Payne sophomore guard Luke Cox (Rockwall, Texas) tied the ASC three-point percentage record by going 8-of-8 from behind the arc in the Yellow Jackets’ loss at Division II No. 13 Dallas Baptist. He also broke the school record for three-pointers made in a game, scoring a career-high 28 points. For the week, Cox averaged 17.5 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 56.2 percent (9-of-16) from outside as HPU went 0-2.

Sul Ross State junior guard Tristen Licon (El Paso, Texas) led the Lobos with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists in an 80-65 win at Texas Lutheran. He shot 7-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.