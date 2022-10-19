Assistance For Texas Homeowners

Texas Homeowner Assistance provides financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program gives eligible homeowners grants to cover past due mortgage payments, up to three (3) months of future mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, homeowner/condo association fees, past due utility payments, and up to three (3) months of future utility payments.

The federal government also announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. For more information and to apply, you can visit https://texashomeownerassistance.com/.