At Least Two Suspected Tornadoes Touched Down in Lamar County Wednesday Night
At Least Two Suspected Tornadoes Touched Down in Lamar County Wednesday Night

1 hour ago

 

Photo by Lonnie Norton

During the numerous tornado warnings issued Wednesday evening there are unconfirmed reports that there were at least two touchdowns in Lamar County. One was reported by witnesses at about 6:40  between Direct and Lamar Point. Another tornado reportedly touched down outside of Powderly. The Jemasco plant on FM 906 reportedly took a direct hit, but the structure is still standing. There were no reports of any major injuries. Damage was reported near Sumner and there were numerous trees and power lines downed.

 

 

