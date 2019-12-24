At The Movies For Christmas 2019

|
1917 (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]
– Drama | War
Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.
Director:
Watch Trailer
Little Women (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]
– Drama | Romance
Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Director:
Watch Trailer
Spies in Disguise (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]
– Animation | Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Sci-Fi
When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.
Directors:
Stars:
Watch Trailer
Just Mercy (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]
– Drama
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner.
Director:
Watch Trailer Get Tickets
Clemency (2019)
– Drama
Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.
Director:
Watch Trailer
Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]
– Action | Biography | Drama | History
The Kung Fu master travels to the U.S. where his student has upset the local martial arts community by opening a Wing Chun school.
Director:
Stars:
Watch Trailer
The Song of Names (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]
– Drama
Several years after his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, an Englishman travels throughout Europe to find him.
Director:
Stars:
Watch Trailer
Apparition (2019)
– Horror
A group of young people, guided by an APP that connects living with the dead, find themselves at an abandoned castle. A place with a horrific history tied to each of them, for reasons they’ll soon discover.
Director:
Stars: