At The Movies For Christmas 2019

Clemency (2019) 113 min – Drama 74 Metascore Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill. Director: Chinonye Chukwu Stars: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, LaMonica Garrett, Wendell Pierce