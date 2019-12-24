" /> At The Movies For Christmas 2019 – EastTexasRadio.com
At The Movies For Christmas 2019

21 hours ago

1917 (2019) Poster

1917 (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]

Certificate R    –   Drama | War

82 Metascore
Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.
Director:

Sam Mendes

Stars:

Andrew ScottBenedict CumberbatchColin FirthRichard Madden
Watch Trailer
Little Women (2019) Poster

Little Women (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]

Certificate PG    –   Drama | Romance

90 Metascore
Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Director:

Greta Gerwig

Stars:

Saoirse RonanEmma WatsonTimothée ChalametFlorence Pugh
Watch Trailer
Spies in Disguise (2019) Poster

Spies in Disguise (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]

Certificate PG    –   Animation | Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Sci-Fi

53 Metascore
When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.
Directors:

Nick Bruno | Troy Quane

Stars:

Karen GillanRachel BrosnahanWill SmithTom Holland
Watch Trailer
Just Mercy (2019) Poster

Just Mercy (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]

Certificate PG-13    –   Drama

66 Metascore
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner.
Director:

Destin Daniel Cretton

Stars:

Brie LarsonJamie FoxxMichael B. JordanTim Blake Nelson
Watch Trailer Get Tickets
Clemency (2019) Poster

Clemency (2019)

Certificate R    –   Drama

74 Metascore
Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.
Director:

Chinonye Chukwu

Stars:

Alfre WoodardAldis HodgeLaMonica GarrettWendell Pierce
Watch Trailer
Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) Poster

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]

   –   Action | Biography | Drama | History

60 Metascore
The Kung Fu master travels to the U.S. where his student has upset the local martial arts community by opening a Wing Chun school.
Director:

Wilson Yip

Stars:

Scott AdkinsDonnie YenKwok-Kwan ChanChris Collins
Watch Trailer
The Song of Names (2019) Poster

The Song of Names (2019) – [Opens Dec. 25]

Certificate PG-13    –   Drama

52 Metascore
Several years after his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, an Englishman travels throughout Europe to find him.
Director:

François Girard

Stars:

Jonah Hauer-KingClive OwenTim RothEddie Izzard
Watch Trailer
Apparition (2019) Poster

Apparition (2019)

   –   Horror

A group of young people, guided by an APP that connects living with the dead, find themselves at an abandoned castle. A place with a horrific history tied to each of them, for reasons they’ll soon discover.
Director:

Waymon Boone

Stars:

Mena SuvariKevin PollakMegan WestJon Abrahams

