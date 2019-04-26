At The Movies for Friday April 26th

“Avengers: Endgame” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe. Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
"The White Crow" [R] (Wide)
The story of Rudolf Nureyev’s defection to the West. Stars: Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann, Adèle Exarchopoulos
"Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché" [NR] (Wide)
Pamela B. Green’s energetic film about pioneer filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché is both a tribute and a detective story, tracing the circumstances by which this extraordinary artist faded from memory and the path toward her reclamation. Stars: Alice Guy, Richard Abel, Marc Abraham, Stephanie Allain