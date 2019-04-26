At The Movies for Friday April 26th

“Avengers: Endgame” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe. Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth

“The White Crow” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

The story of Rudolf Nureyev’s defection to the West. Stars: Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann, Adèle Exarchopoulos