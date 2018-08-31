At The Movies for Friday August 31st

“Kin” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

Chased by a vengeful criminal, the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his adopted teenage brother are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection. Stars: Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor, Dennis Quaid, Zoë Kravitz

"Operation Finale" [PG-13] (Wide)

A team of secret agents set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust. Stars: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz

"The Little Stranger" [R] (Wide)

After a doctor is called to visit a crumbling manor, strange things begin to occur. Stars: Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Josh Dylan, Charlotte Rampling

"Ya Veremos" [PG-13] (Wide)

A boy makes a list of places to visit and things to see after learning that he could lose his eyesight. To fulfill his dreams, his estranged parents agree to come together and take their son on an adventurous and wacky journey of discovery. Stars:Mauricio Ochmann, Fernanda Castillo, Emiliano Aramayo, Erik Hayser