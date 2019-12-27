At The Movies for Friday Dec. 27th

“1917” [R] Watch Trailer

Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Stars: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Richard Madden

“Little Women” [PG] Watch Trailer

Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Stars: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen

“Spies in Disguise” [PG] Watch Trailer

When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Stars: Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Smith, Tom Holland

“Just Mercy” [PG-13] Watch Trailer

World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Stars: Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Tim Blake Nelson