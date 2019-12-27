" /> At The Movies for Friday Dec. 27th – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
cypress basin hospice
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
Mark Patrick Header 2020

At The Movies for Friday Dec. 27th

15 hours ago

 

“1917” [R] Watch Trailer
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Stars: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Richard Madden

 

“Little Women” [PG] Watch Trailer
Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Stars: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen

 

“Spies in Disguise” [PG] Watch Trailer
When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Stars: Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Smith, Tom Holland

 

“Just Mercy” [PG-13] Watch Trailer
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Stars: Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Tim Blake Nelson

 

“Clemency” [R] Watch Trailer
Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill. Stars: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, LaMonica Garrett, Wendell Pierce

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     