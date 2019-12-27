At The Movies for Friday Dec. 27th

“1917” [R] Watch Trailer
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Stars: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Richard Madden
“Little Women” [PG] Watch Trailer
Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Stars: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen
“Spies in Disguise” [PG] Watch Trailer
When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Stars: Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Smith, Tom Holland
“Just Mercy” [PG-13] Watch Trailer
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Stars: Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Tim Blake Nelson
“Clemency” [R] Watch Trailer
Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill. Stars: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, LaMonica Garrett, Wendell Pierce