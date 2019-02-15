At The Movies For Friday Feb. 15

“Happy Death Day 2U” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Stars: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Suraj Sharma

“Alita: Battle Angel” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A deactivated female cyborg is revived, but cannot remember anything of her past life and goes on a quest to find out who she is. Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali

“Fighting with My Family” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids’ dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment. Stars: Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden