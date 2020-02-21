At The Movies for Friday February 21st

Emma.” [PG] Watch Trailer

In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Director: Autumn de Wilde / Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth

“Brahms: The Boy II” [PG-13] Watch Trailer

After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. Director: William Brent Bell / Stars: Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, Ralph Ineson

“The Call of the Wild” [PG] Watch Trailer

A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Director: Chris Sanders / Stars: Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Cara Gee, Dan Stevens