At The Movies for Friday February 21st
At The Movies for Friday February 21st

7 mins ago

 

Emma.” [PG] Watch Trailer
In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Director: Autumn de Wilde / Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth

 

“Brahms: The Boy II” [PG-13] Watch Trailer
After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. Director: William Brent Bell / Stars: Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, Ralph Ineson

 

“The Call of the Wild” [PG] Watch Trailer
A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Director: Chris Sanders / Stars: Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Cara Gee, Dan Stevens

 

“Greed” [R] Watch Trailer
Satire about the world of the super-rich. Director: Michael Winterbottom / Stars: Asa Butterfield, Isla Fisher, Shanina Shaik, Sophie Cookson

 

