At The Movies For Friday Jan. 31

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Watch Trailer

A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Stars: Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola

“The Rhythm Section” [R] Watch Trailer

A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Stars: Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Mays