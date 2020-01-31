At The Movies For Friday Jan. 31

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Watch Trailer
A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Stars: Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola
“The Rhythm Section” [R] Watch Trailer
A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Stars: Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Mays
“The Assistant” [R] Watch Trailer
A searing look at a day in the life of an assistant to a powerful executive. As Jane follows her daily routine, she grows increasingly aware of the insidious abuse that threatens every aspect of her position. Stars: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, Kristine Froseth