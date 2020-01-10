At The Movies For Friday January 10

“1917” [R] (Nationwide Expansion) Watch Trailer
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Stars: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth
“Just Mercy” [PG-13] Watch Trailer
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Stars: Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rafe Spall
“Like a Boss” [R] Watch Trailer
Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle. Stars: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Billy Porter
“Underwater” [PG-13] Watch Trailer
A crew of aquatic researchers works to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew has more than the ocean seabed to fear. Stars: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Vincent Cassel
“The Informer” [R] Watch Trailer
An ex-convict working undercover intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum-security prison. Stars: Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman, Clive Owen