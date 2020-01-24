At The Movies for Friday January 24th

“The Gentlemen” [R] Watch Trailer

A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong

“The Turning” [PG-13] Watch Trailer

A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after their parents’ deaths. A modern take on Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw.” Stars: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Karen Egan

“The Last Full Measure” [R] Watch Trailer

Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. (“Pits”) is awarded the nation’s highest military honor, for his actions on the battlefield. Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Irvine, Christopher Plummer

“Run” [NR] Watch Trailer

A home schooled teenager begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her. Stars: Sarah Paulson, Pat Healy, Kiera Allen, Bradley Sawatzky

“Panga” [NR] Watch Trailer

Panga is inspired from the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her triumphs, struggle and overcoming of stereotypes. It shows how important the love and support of your family is for you to be successful. Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta