"The Lion King" [PG] (Wide)

After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Stars: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor

"David Crosby: Remember My Name" [R] (Limited)

Meet David Crosby in this portrait of a man with everything but an easy retirement on his mind. Stars: David Crosby, Cameron Crowe, Henry Diltz, Graham Nash