At the Movies for Friday March 6th

“Onward” [PG] Watch Trailer

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Director: Dan Scanlon / Stars: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer

“The Way Back” [R] Watch Trailer

Jack Cunningham was a HS basketball phenom who walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Years later, when he reluctantly accepts a coaching job at his alma mater, he may get one last shot at redemption. Director: Gavin O’Connor / Stars: Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, Hayes MacArthur

“First Cow” [PG-13] Watch Trailer

A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business. Director: Kelly Reichardt / Stars: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Rene Auberjonois, Toby Jones

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” [R] Watch Trailer

Hired to steal a rare painting from one of the most enigmatic painters of all time, an ambitious art dealer becomes consumed by his own greed and insecurity as the operation spins out of control. Director: Giuseppe Capotondi / Stars: Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland, Mick Jagger