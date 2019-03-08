At The Movies for Friday March 8th

"Captain Marvel" [PG-13] (Wide)

Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Stars: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law

"Gloria Bell" [R] (Wide)

A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs. Stars: Sean Astin, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Jeanne Tripplehorn

"The Sex Trip" [NR] (Wide)

After a shallow womanizer refuses a mysterious homeless woman’s request for a kiss, he wakes up the next morning to discover he’s been changed into a woman. Stars: Jade Ramsey, Louis Mandylor, Marc Crumpton, Charlotte Ellen Price