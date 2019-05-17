At The Movies for Friday May 17th

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head – he is the target of hit men and women everywhere. Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne
“A Dog’s Journey” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A dog finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets. Stars: Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Kathryn Prescott, Marg Helgenberger
“The Sun Is Also a Star” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A teenager finds love at a difficult time in her family’s life. Stars: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Keong Sim, Faith Logan