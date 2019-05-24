At The Movies for Friday May 25th

“Aladdin” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true. Stars: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari

“Booksmart” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. Stars:Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis

“Brightburn” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? Stars: Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Abraham Clinkscales