At The Movies For Friday Sept. 14

“The Predator” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

When a young boy accidentally triggers the universe’s most lethal hunters’ return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. Stars: Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key

“A Simple Favor” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A mommy blogger seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s sudden disappearance from their small town. Stars: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells

“White Boy Rick” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

The story of teenager Richard Wershe Jr., who became an undercover informant for the FBI during the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison. Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh

“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

Haunted by nightmares of his horrific experiences, World War II hero Louis Zamperini meets Cynthia Applewhite, a young woman who becomes his wife. Zamperini’s personal demons soon threaten to destroy his marriage – until he hears the stirring words of the Rev. Billy Graham in 1949. Stars: Samuel Hunt, Merritt Patterson, Will Graham, Gary Cole

“Lizzie” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A psychological thriller based on the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family. Stars: Kristen Stewart, Chloë Sevigny, Kim Dickens, Fiona Shaw

“The Children Act” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

As her marriage crumbles, a judge must decide a case involving a teenage boy who is refusing a blood transfusion on religious principle. Stars: Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Ben Chaplin, Fionn Whitehead

“Hal” [NR] (Wide) Watch Trailer

An in-depth look at director Hal Ashby, whose obsessive genius led to an unprecedented string of Oscar-winning classics, including “Harold and Maude,” “Shampoo” and “Being There.” Stars: Allison Anders, Judd Apatow, Rosanna Arquette, Hal Ashby

“American Chaos” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

Six months before the 2016 presidential election, filmmaker James D. Stern travels across the country to ask potential voters about their feelings for candidate Donald Trump. Director: James D. Stern

“Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco” [NR] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A documentary film concerning Antonio Lopez (1943-1987), the most influential fashion illustrator of 1970s Paris and New York, and his colorful and sometimes outrageous milieu. Stars: Joan Juliet Buck, Paul Caranicas, Michael Chow, Tina Chow

“Bel Canto” [NR] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A world-renown opera singer becomes trapped in a hostage situation when she’s invited to perform for a wealthy industrialist in South America. Stars: Julianne Moore, Christopher Lambert, Ken Watanabe, Sebastian Koch

“The Dawn Wall” [NR] (Wide) Watch Trailer

Legendary free climber Tommy Caldwell tries to get over heartbreak by scaling 3000 ft of an impossible rock face: the Dawn Wall of El Capitan. Stars: Tommy Caldwell, Kevin Jorgeson