At The Movies For Friday Sept. 7

“The Nun” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun. Stars: Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons
“Peppermint” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Peppermint is a revenge story centering on a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose and is now going to take from her enemies the very life they stole from her. Stars: Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr., John Ortiz, Juan Pablo Raba
“God Bless the Broken Road” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer
While grieving the loss of her husband, a financially struggling widow meets a race car driver. Stars: Lindsay Pulsipher, Jordin Sparks, LaDainian Tomlinson, Andrew W. Walker
“The Apparition” [NR] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A journalist is sent by the Vatican to investigate a young girl claiming to be visited by the Virgin Mary. Stars: Vincent Lindon, Galatéa Bellugi, Patrick d’Assumçao, Anatole Taubman
“Bisbee ‘17” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer
An old mining town on the Arizona-Mexico border finally reckons with its darkest day: the deportation of 1200 immigrant miners exactly 100 years ago. Locals collaborate to stage recreations of their controversial past. Stars: Mike Anderson, Charles Bethea, Benjamin Joel Caron, Chris Dietz
“Winter Ridge” [TV-MA ] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A young detective is torn apart after his wife ends up in a coma while hunting a serial-killer at the same time. Stars: Matt Hookings, Olwen Catherine Kelly, Hannah Waddingham, Michael McKell