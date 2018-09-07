At The Movies For Friday Sept. 7

“The Nun” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun. Stars: Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons

“Peppermint” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

Peppermint is a revenge story centering on a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose and is now going to take from her enemies the very life they stole from her. Stars: Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr., John Ortiz, Juan Pablo Raba

“God Bless the Broken Road” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer

While grieving the loss of her husband, a financially struggling widow meets a race car driver. Stars: Lindsay Pulsipher, Jordin Sparks, LaDainian Tomlinson, Andrew W. Walker

“The Apparition” [NR] (Wide) Watch Trailer

A journalist is sent by the Vatican to investigate a young girl claiming to be visited by the Virgin Mary. Stars: Vincent Lindon, Galatéa Bellugi, Patrick d’Assumçao, Anatole Taubman

“Bisbee ‘17” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer

An old mining town on the Arizona-Mexico border finally reckons with its darkest day: the deportation of 1200 immigrant miners exactly 100 years ago. Locals collaborate to stage recreations of their controversial past. Stars: Mike Anderson, Charles Bethea, Benjamin Joel Caron, Chris Dietz