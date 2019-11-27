At The Movies for Thanksgiving Weekend

“Knives Out” [Opens Nov. 27] [PG-13] Watch Trailer

A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Stars: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis

“Queen & Slim” [Opens Nov. 27] [R] Watch Trailer

A couple’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over. Stars: Chloë Sevigny, Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Indya Moore

“Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary” [Opens Nov. 26] ” [NR] Watch Trailer

Filmmakers and stars discuss the filming and social effects of “Galaxy Quest,” a comedic take-off of “Star Trek,” with brilliant commentary not only on the “Star Trek” series but on the real-life actors themselves. Stars: Tim Allen, Greg Berlanti, Elizabeth Cantillon, Enrico Colantoni