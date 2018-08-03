Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
At The Movies Friday August 3

“Christopher Robin” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life. Stars: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss

“The Darkest Minds” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Imprisoned by an adult world that now fears everyone under 18, a group of teens forms a resistance group to fight back and reclaim control of their future. Stars: Bradley Whitford, Mandy Moore,

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Audrey and Morgan are best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. Stars: Justin Theroux, Blanka Györfi-Tóth, Vilma Szécsi, Mila Kunis

“Death of a Nation” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
This documentary draws parallels between Abraham Lincoln’s presidency and the presidency of Donald Trump. Stars: Victoria Chilap, Dinesh D’Souza, Karel Dobrý, Pavel Kríz

“Eighth-Grade” [R] (Nationwide Expansion) Watch Trailer
An introverted teenage girl tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth-grade year before leaving to start high school. Stars: Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson, Jake Ryan

