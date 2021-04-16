At the Texas State Capital

Members of the Texas House of Representatives on Thursday initially passed a bill to allow Texans to carry handguns without a license to carry. The bill will need one additional vote before being sent to the Senate for consideration. If signed into law, the measure will allow Texans 21 years and older who are eligible to carry a gun in the state to carry a handgun, openly in a holster or concealed, without a permit.

By a 143-2 vote, the Texas house has passed a bill that would allow people to have a digital plate on the rear of their cars. They would still have a usual style plate on the front of their vehicles. The benefits of digital license plates are electronic vehicle registration renewal, eliminating the need for stickers or visits to the tax office. They can also display pre-approved banner messaging, such as an Amber or Silver alerts. They will likely come with a small monthly fee for those who choose to use them.