ATCOG Meeting

Joint Agenda

Northeast Texas Rural Planning Organization and ARK-TEX Council of Government’s executive committee meeting

Thursday, July 26, 2018, 10:00 am

Titus County Extension Office

1708 Industrial Rd., Mt Pleasant, TX

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Rural Planning Organization (RPO) Agenda Items

Item 4. Discussion/possible action on the appointment of Officers and meeting format (To be presented by Executive

Director Chris Brown)

Item 5. Approve the minutes as submitted of the North East Texas Rural Planning Organization Meeting held Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. (See page 3)

Item 6. Review and consider approval of a Resolution in support of the complete widening to four lanes of US Highway 271 and US Highway 82 in Lamar and Red River Counties. (See page 5 – to be presented by

Dan Perry, P.E., Texas Department of Transportation)

Item 7. Discussion on third annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit. (To be submitted by Executive

Director Chris Brown)

Announcements

I-30 East Texas Corridor Study Executive Summary and Master Plan are now available on the TxDOT website:

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/statewide/i30-east-texas-corridor.html

This concludes all RPO agenda items.

Executive Committee Agenda Items

Item 8. Approve the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting

held on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. (See page 6)

Item 9. Review and consider approval of a Resolution in support of the complete widening to four lanes US Highway 271 and US Highway 82 in Lamar and Red River Counties. (See page 9 – to be presented by

Dan Perry, P.E., TxDOT)

Item 10. Review and comment on an application by Central Arkansas Development Council to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for a Community Services Block Grant for $2,648,254,

for support programs for low-income Arkansas residents. (See page 10 – to be presented by a staff member Amber Thurston)

Item 11. Review and comment on an application by Detroit Independent School District to the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start, for a grant for $24,443, to be matched with $6,110 in-kind, to provide a COLA to Head Start staff. (See page 13 – to be presented by staff

member Amber Thurston).

Item 12. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by West Fraser Wood Products to authorize

1

modification to the lumber mill located at 1345 US Highway East, New Boston, Bowie County, Texas.

(See page 16 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 13. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to TCEQ for proposed Water Quality Permit Renewal by the City of Redwater to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility located

at 120 Elm Street, Redwater, Bowie County, Texas, ultimately to Wright Patman Lake. (See page 18 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 14. Review and comment on Environmental Assessment to TCEQ for proposed Water Quality Permit Renewal and Industrial Wastewater Amendment by U.S. Tubular Steel Products, Inc., to authorize a significant amendment to reduce testing frequencies and remove Outfalls 004, 005 and 102, and the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility located at 6866 U.S. Highway 259 South, Lone Star, Morris County, Texas. (See page 20 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange.)

Item 15. Executive Director Report (see page 22 – to be submitted by Executive Director Chris Brown; for information only)

 Indirect Finance Reports

 Solid Waste Advisory Committee meeting minutes

 TxDOT County Road Inventory Form

Announcements

The next Executive Committee Meeting will be held Thursday, August 30, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Titus County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

According to the Texas Open Meeting Act, Government Code Chapter 551 one or more of the above items may be considered in executive session closed to the public. That includes but is not limited to consultation with the attorney under Texas Government Code Section 551.071 and Section 551.074 arising out of the attorney’s ethical duty to advise ATCOG concerning legal issues arising from an agenda item. Any decision held on such matter will be taken or conducted in open session following the conclusion of the executive meeting.

Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting and who may need auxiliary aids or services are requested to contact Administration at 903-832-8636 two (2) work days before the meeting so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

All agendas are sent electronically and available at www.atcog.org. Should any Board Member need a copy printed and available at the meeting, please call 903/255.3555 or email athurston@atcog.org

2

MINUTES

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

NORTHEAST TEXAS RURAL PLANNING ORGANIZATION MEETING

APRIL 26, 2018

The North East Texas Rural Planning Organization (RPO) Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) met on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Titus County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. Chris Brown, Executive Director, called the meeting to order.

Item 2. Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County, gave the invocation.

Item 4. This item was moved up due to needing a Chair Pro Tem to run the meeting. M.C. Superville, Jr., Judge, Lamar County motioned for L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County, to chair the meeting.

This was seconded by Judge Newsom. It was approved.

Item 3. The next order of business was to approve the minutes as submitted of the North East Texas Rural Planning Organization Meeting held Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Motion to approve was made Lynda Munkres, Judge, Morris County, and seconded by Becky Wilbanks, Judge, Cass County. They were approved.

Regular Business

Items 4, 5 & 6 were presented simultaneously.

Item 4/5/6. Chris Brown, Executive Director, presented for information membership requirements of the RPO.

Membership must consist of a County and City Representative of the largest City unless the City is part of a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). Five counties need to be represented to meet quorum requirements.

Mr. Brown asked for Officer Election and appointment of two members to work with the Tri-Regional Transportation Coalition Working Group, which consists of a partnership between the RPOs of ATCOG,

East Texas Council of Governments and Deep East Texas Council of Governments. Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County, Judge Newsom and Judge Superville volunteered for membership. These members will be contacted once the Working Group schedule is set.

These items were for information and discussion only. No action was taken.

Item 7. Vickie Williamson, Regional Projects Coordinator, provided an update on the initial Ark-La-Tex Freight Coalition held at the ATCOG office on April 2, 2018. She also explained what type of industries the Coalition would like to target with possible membership. Nate Priefert of Priefert Manufacturing, whose primary interest is in water and rail freight, provided shipping statistics on his company. There was discussion regarding rail freight, rail lines and contact information for potential members.

Item 8. Roger Feagley, Sulphur Springs Economic Development Center, presented for consideration the possibility of a third Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit. The discussion was had regarding timeline, possible agenda and sponsorship. There was also brief discussion and suggestions for keynote speakers.

Item 9. Mr. Brown presented for discussion the Rural Transportation Improvement (RTIP) and upcoming meetings for the Paris and Atlanta Districts. He also reminded the attendees of the TxDOT Project Tracker that is available on their website.

3

Judge Williamson announced the next RPO meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 25, 2018, at the Titus County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant.

Motion to adjourn was made by Judge Wilbanks and seconded by Judge Munkres. The meeting was adjourned.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS PRESENT

L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County

M.C. Superville, Jr., Judge, Lamar County

Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County

Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County

Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County

Lynda Munkres, Judge, Morris County

Becky Wilbanks, Judge, Cass County

M.C. Superville, Jr., Judge, Lamar County

GUESTS PRESENT

Nate Priefert, Priefert Manufacturing

Roger Feagley, Sulphur Springs EDC

Glenda Bassham, Sulphur Springs EDC

STAFF PRESENT

Chris Brown, Executive Director

Mary Beth Rudel, Deputy Director

Amber Thurston, Executive Assistant

________________________________________

North East Texas Rural Planning Organization

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

__________________________________

4

Announcements

RESOLUTION RPO18-001

RESOLUTION OF THE NORTHEAST TEXAS RURAL PLANNING ORGANIZATION IN SUPPORT OF COMPLETELY WIDENING TO FOUR LANES US HIGHWAY 271 AND US HIGHWAY 82 IN LAMAR AND RED RIVER COUNTIES.

WHEREAS, the complete widening to four lanes of US 271 and US 82 would provide Lamar and Red River Counties with increased safety, and excellent connectivity to some of the largest industrial and commercial hubs in the country and the world;

and

WHEREAS, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is currently developing the 2019 Unified Transportation Plan (UTP) which should be completed by December of 2018, and the UTP will decide which projects get funding; and WHEREAS, the planning tools that rank projects are based on safety, congestion, connectivity, and economic development;

and

WHEREAS, the complete widening to four lanes of US 271 and US 82 in Lamar and Red River Counties will have a profound impact on safety, connectivity, and economic development in our region; and

WHEREAS, the complete widening to four lanes of US 271 and US 82 in Lamar and Red River Counties will have a significant impact on congestion and air quality in the Metroplex; and

WHEREAS, the vast majority of the portions of US 271 and US 82 that are not entirely widened to four lanes are located in Lamar and Red River Counties; and

WHEREAS, communication to our Representatives and leaders about the importance of these projects between now and the end of the year is profoundly essential to secure their funding; and

WHEREAS, the time to act is now. The 2019 UTP will likely be completed by December, and future funding will probably be more difficult as Texas become a more urban State; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE NORTHEAST TEXAS RURAL PLANNING ORGANIZATION:

Section 1 That we kindly request TxDOT to include the complete widening to four lanes of US Highway 271 and US Highway 82 in Lamar and Red River Counties in the 2019 Unified Transportation.

Section 2 That we ask all of our citizens to do likewise for the betterment of our community, region, and State.

Section 3 That this resolution shall be in effect immediately upon its adoption.

REVIEWED AND APPROVED THIS 26TH DAY OF JULY 2018.

____________________________________

L.D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

__________________________________

5

MINUTES

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING

MAY 31, 2018

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) met at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 31, 2018 at the Titus County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County, called the meeting to order.

Item 2. Brady Fisher, Northeast Texas Resource Conservation & Development, gave the invocation.

Item 3. At this time, each attendee introduced themselves.

Item 4. The next order of business was to approve the minutes as submitted by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee meeting held Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Motion to approve was made by Lynda Munkres, Judge, Morris County, and seconded by Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County. The minutes were approved as submitted.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Toni Lindsey, Grant Administration Specialist, presented for consideration an application by Sulphur Springs Independent School District to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of

Head Start, for a grant for $1,303,619, to be matched with $325,905, cash & in-kind, for continuation/refunding of Head Start.

Motion to approve was made by Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County, and seconded by Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County. It was approved.

Item 6. Ms. Lindsey presented for consideration an application by Sulphur Springs Independent School District to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start, for a grant for $120,343.81, to be matched with $30,085.95, cash & in-kind, for playground equipment for the

Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Campus.

Motion to approve was made by Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville, and seconded by Judge Newsom. It was approved.

Item 7. Ms. Lindsey presented for consideration an application by The Salvation Army to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an Emergency Solutions Grant for $150,000, to be matched with $150,000, cash & in-kind, for temporary emergency services to the homeless.

Motion to approve was made by Judge Scott Lee and seconded by Judge Brian Lee. It was approved.

Item 8. Paul Prange, Environmental Services Coordinator, presented for consideration an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewals by the following:

a. Top Hat Industries, Inc. to authorize the continued operation of a Utility Trailer Manufacturing Facility located near the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 338, Naples, Morris County, Texas.

b. U.S. Tubular Steel Products, Inc. to authorize the continued operation of a Specialty Tubing Facility located at 6866 US Highway 259 South, Lone Star, Morris County, Texas.

Motion to approve was made by Judge Munkres and seconded by Mayor Rushing. Both were approved.

6

Items 9 & 10 were switched due to time constraints.

Other Business

Item 10. Rhonda Rogers, Comptroller for the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, presented to the Board a detailed overview of the program.

Regular Business

Item 9. Lisa Reeve, Area Agency on Aging Manager, provided an overview of the Aging program, including Ombudsman funding and home-delivered/congregate meals. There was general discussion regarding

congregate meals in various Senior centers. She also showed a video regarding the PARO seal, a therapeutic interactive robot seal used to elicit emotional responses and stimulate interaction in dementia patients. The AAA was awarded a grant to purchase a PARO seal, which the Ombudsman

will be using in various nursing homes.

Announcements

Chris Brown, Executive Director, announced the Northeast Texas Regional Alliance would be hosting the Workforce Summit on June 6th at the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center. Those interested in attending will need to register through the Chamber of Commerce for admission. He also announced the Alliance would be tentatively meeting in February 2019 in Austin; more information on this will be declared later.

Amber Thurston, the Executive Assistant, announced the next Board of Directors meeting will be held on June 28. However, the location will be determined at a later date due to a scheduling conflict. She requested

anyone who would like to volunteer to host, contact her as soon as possible.

There were no other announcements, so the meeting was adjourned.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS PRESENT

L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County

M.C. Superville, Jr., Judge, Lamar County

Lynda Munkres, Judge, Morris County

Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County

Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County

Robert Newson, Judge, Hopkins County

Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville

Emily Glass, Councilwoman, City of Sulphur Springs

Brady Fisher, Northeast Texas Resource Conservation & Development

Scott Norton, President, TexAmericas Center

BOARD MEMBERS PRESENT

Tim Walsworth, Councilman, City of Roxton

GUESTS PRESENT

Frank Estes, Resident, City of Avery

STAFF PRESENT

Chris Brown, Executive Director

Amber Thurston, Executive Assistant

Lisa Reeve, Area Agency on Aging Manager

Melinda Tickle, Finance Manager

Leslie McBride, Human Resources Manager

Toni Lindsey, Grants Administration Specialist

7

__________________________________

L.D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

____________________________

8

RESOLUTION EC13-036

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS IN SUPPORT OF COMPLETELY WIDENING TO FOUR LANES US HIGHWAY 271 AND US HIGHWAY 82 IN LAMAR AND RED RIVER COUNTIES.

WHEREAS, the complete widening to four lanes of US 271 and US 82 would provide Lamar and Red River Counties with increased safety, excellent connectivity to some of the largest industrial and commercial hubs in

the country and the world; and

WHEREAS, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is currently developing the 2019 Unified Transportation Plan (UTP) which should be completed by December of 2018 and the UTP will decide which

projects get funding; and

WHEREAS, the planning tools that rank projects are based on safety, congestion, connectivity, and economic

development; and

WHEREAS, the complete widening to four lanes of US 271 and US 82 in Lamar and Red River Counties will

have a profound impact on safety, connectivity, and economic development in our region; and

WHEREAS, the complete widening to four lanes of US 271 and US 82 in Lamar and Red River Counties will have a significant impact on congestion and air quality in the Metroplex; and

WHEREAS, the vast majority of the portions of US 271 and US 82 that are not entirely widened to four lanes are located in Lamar and Red River Counties; and

WHEREAS, communication with our representatives and leaders about the importance of these projects between now and the end of the year is profoundly essential to secure their funding; and

WHEREAS, the time to act is now. The 2019 UTP will likely be completed by December, and future funding will probably be more difficult as Texas becomes a more urban State; and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS:

Section 1 That we kindly request TxDOT to include the complete widening to four lanes of US Highway 271 and US Highway 82 in Lamar and Red River Counties in the 2019 Unified Transportation.

Section 2 That we ask all of our citizens to do likewise for the betterment of our community, region, and State.

Section 3 That this resolution shall be in effect immediately upon its adoption.

REVIEWED AND APPROVED THIS 26

TH DAY OF JULY 2018.

____________________________________

L.D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

__________________________________

9

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS APPLICATION / PROJECT STAFF REVIEW

Project SAI No:

AR-070627-217

Date Received:

07-03/2018

Staff Assignment:

Toni Lindsey

Applicant: Central Arkansas Development Council

Project Title: Loan

Community Services Block Grant through Health and Human Services Year Grant X

2018-2019 Pre-Application Continuation

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

Proposed Activity:

Budget: Amount Source / Funding Agency

Federal $2,648,254 Department of Housing and Urban Development

State

Local

Applicant

Other

Total

$2,648,254

Personnel Required: Executive Director, 3 Case Managers, Finance Administrator, Data Coordinator, Administrator, Billing Administrator

PROJECT REVIEW: (PROVIDE ADEQUATE DETAIL)

The area to be served:

Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Springs, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, and Union Counties Arkansas.

Does the project comply or furnish reasonable assurances of compliance with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances?

Yes.

Assurances included in the application. Approved by Corporate Resolution Board of Directors June 23, 2018.

Is the project consistent with state, areawide, and/or local planning or does it contribute toward goals or objectives identified at one or more of governmental levels?

Yes.

The application meets the goals and objectives of the CSBG program.

Does the project address a clearly defined need?

Yes.

Central Arkansas Development Council revised the plan for 2019 is designed to address needs and issues identified in the CADC service area and to include 7 new counties. CADC plans to continue offering integrated human service programs to build capacity and inter-dependence; including low-income citizens and the private and public sector in designing and delivering its programs. CADC plans to continue establishing partnerships with community and faith-based organizations and private agencies to address local issues such as youth crime prevention, increased male

involvement and to build healthy families and communities in Arkansas.

10

PAGE TWO

Is the project likely to produce any significant adverse effects on the environment?

No.

Are the project’s goals identified, specific, measurable, and achievable?

Yes

Central Arkansas Development Council plans on focusing on communities that suffer disproportionately from poverty and its effects, including employment, housing, and transportation, education and economic instability. Over 550 children and families are estimated for service in the Head Start/Early Head Start and/or ABC Program annually.

Outreach for clients/consumers that are not part of center-based services not only will receive information but will also be registered in a client tracking system (CAP60). CADC will provide valuable information to the elderly and low-income families by referring them to utility companies for possible cost savings. Assessments and tracking are utilized throughout the plan as a tool for identification and measurement.

Does the proposal demonstrate a feasible delivery strategy?

Yes

The Central Arkansas Development Council plans to focus on asset-based community participation to assist communities in becoming stronger and more self-reliant by discovering, mapping and mobilizing their local assets. A core component of CADC’s community and the family-based program is leadership training and technical assistance, financial education, and asset-building and partnership development. Education, outreach, and encouraging volunteers are vital components of the CADC plan.

Does the project contribute to a balanced delivery of services among political subdivisions covered by the application?

Yes.

Central Arkansas Development Council is proposing serving nineteen counties in Arkansas – Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Springs, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, and Union Counties

Do the anticipated accomplishments of the project justify the number of funds requested?

Cost / Benefit Analysis)

Yes

Grant funding costs include: Personnel $364,734.00, Fringe Benefits $92,464.00, Travel $118,120.00, Supplies $86,000.00, Equipment costs $25,500.000, Contractual costs $111,000.00, Other Office Expenses $518,657.00, and Direct Client Costs $1,331,779.00. Does the applicant’s prior performance indicate a high probability that the proposed objectives will be accomplished?

Yes

Central Arkansas Development Council has successfully operated and administered the CSBG grant. They are a nonprofit, community-based organization with a mission of striving to alleviate poverty and creating empowerment opportunities to thereby improve the lives and living conditions of low-income individuals and their families through their

Program Services and Community Partnerships.

Additional Information:

STAFF RECOMMENDATIONS:

Staff recommends approval.

11

RESOLUTION NO. EC18-031

RESOLUTION OF THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS WITH REVIEW AND COMMENT ON AN APPLICATION BY CENTRAL ARKANSAS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL TO THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FOR A COMMUNITY SERVICE BLOCK GRANT FOR $2,648,254.00 FOR SUPPORT PROGRAMS THAT WORKS TOWARDS FAMILY SELF RELIANCE ALLEVIATES POVERTY AND COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION TO VERY LOW-INCOME RESIDENTS IN ARKANSAS.

WHEREAS, under Section 204 of the Demonstration Cities and Metropolitan Development Act of 1966 and Title IV of the Intergovernmental Cooperative Act of 1968, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments have been designated as the area-wide agency to review individual applications for which federal financial assistance is requested, and

WHEREAS, it is desirable and in the public interest that own development plans be considered by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments for their consistency with the overall development of the Region.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS:

Section 1 – That the submission of an application by Central Arkansas Development Council to the Department of Health and Human Services for a grant for $2,648,254.00 to provide support programs that work towards family self-reliance, alleviates poverty and community participation in meager income residents in thirteen counties in Arkansas has been reviewed by the Board of Directors and can reasonably be expected to become part of the overall regional plan.

Section 2 – That the improvements mentioned above are desirable and urgently needed for public safety and welfare.

REVIEWED AND APPROVED THIS 26th DAY OF JULY, 2018

_____________________________

L. D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

__________________________________

12

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

APPLICATION / PROJECT STAFF REVIEW

Project SAI No:

TX-R-20180703-0004-05

Date Received:

7/5/2018

Staff Assignment:

Toni Lindsey

Applicant:

Detroit Independent School District Head Start

Project Title: Loan

Head Start Supplemental Application 2018-19 Grant X

Pre-Application

Continuation X

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

Proposed Activity: Continue to provide Project Head Start for 54 three and four year olds.

Budget: Amount Source / Funding Agency

Federal $ 24,443

.00

Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Head Start

State

Local

Applicant 6,111 Cash and In-kind

Other

Total $ 30,554

Personnel Required:

The program employs managers/coordinators with the following credentials: 1 with a master’s degree, 4 with the bachelor

degrees, 1 registered nurse, 1 licensed vocational nurse, 1 associate degree, and 1 with a high school diploma working towards an associate’s degree; 1 teacher with a master’s degree/teaching certification, 1 teacher with a bachelor degree/teaching certification, 2 teachers provided by the Clarksville ISD with master degrees/teaching certifications at no cost to Head Start; 1 teacher with a bachelor degree, 2 teachers with associate degrees with 1 of those enrolled in a bachelor degree program, 1 teacher with a CDA; 3 teacher assistants with associate degrees with

1 enrolled in a bachelor program, 1 teacher assistant enrolled in an associate degree program, 2 teacher assistants enrolled in a CDA program and 1 cook/custodian with a CDA; and 6-8 bus monitors.

PROJECT REVIEW: (PROVIDE ADEQUATE DETAIL)

The area to be served:

The cities of Detroit and Clarksville, Texas

Does the project comply or furnish reasonable assurances of compliance with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances?

Assurances included with the application.

Is the project consistent with state, areawide, and/or local planning or does it contribute toward goals or

objectives identified at one or more of governmental levels?

Application approved by the Red River County Head Start Policy Council on June 12, 2018, and Detroit ISD Board of Trustees on June 7, 2018

Does the project address a clearly defined need?

This supplemental application will provide for 2.6% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all personnel for the 2018-2019 school year except bus monitors as per policy.

13

PAGE TWO

Is the project likely to produce any significant adverse effects on the environment?

No

Are the project’s goals identified, specific, measurable, and achievable?

Yes.

Detroit Head Start program is utilizing an increase in funding to provide a COLA increase to retain qualified staff. Each employee will receive 2.6% COLA increase by the established payment schedule.

Does the proposal demonstrate a feasible delivery strategy?

Yes.

Detroit ISD has compared compensation in their district to surrounding, comparable districts to ensure employees are not compensated at a rate which is more than the average rate of compensation for the area.

Does the project contribute to a balanced delivery of services among political subdivisions covered by the application?

Yes.

All eligible employees will receive the COLA and appropriate step increases.

Do the anticipated accomplishments of the project justify the number of funds requested? (Cost / Benefit Analysis)

Yes.

Detroit Headstart employs 26 that are eligible to receive the 2.6% COLA increase.

Does the applicant’s prior performance indicate a high probability that the proposed objectives will be accomplished?

Yes.

The program has been in operation since 1993. Currently, Head Start serves 136 students in two centers. They maintain successful program operations by hiring degreed/certified teachers and qualified experienced management staff.

Additional Information:

STAFF RECOMMENDATIONS:

Staff recommends a favorable review.

14

RESOLUTION NO. EC18-032 RESOLUTION OF THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS WITH REVIEW AND COMMENT ON AN APPLICATION BY DETROIT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT TO THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF HEAD START, FOR A GRANT FOR $24,443.00, TO BE MATCHED WITH $6,111.00 IN-KIND, TO PROVIDE A 2.6% COLA FOR HEADSTART STAFF.

WHEREAS, under Section 204 of the Demonstration Cities and Metropolitan Development Act of 1966 and Title IV of the Intergovernmental Cooperative Act of 1968, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments has been designated as the area-wide agency to review individual applications for which federal financial assistance is requested, and WHEREAS, it is desirable and in the public interest that certain development plans be considered by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments for their consistency with the overall development of the Region.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS:

Section 1 – That the submission of an application by Detroit Independent School District to the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start, for a supplemental grant for $24,443.00, to be matched with $6,111.00 cash and in-kind, for cost of living adjustments and step increases as provided in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016 has been reviewed by the Board of Directors and can reasonably be expected to become part of the overall regional plan.

Section 2 – That the improvements mentioned above are desirable and urgently needed for quality of services.

REVIEWED AND APPROVED THIS 26th DAY OF JULY, 2018.

___________________________________

L.D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

__________________________________

15

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

APPLICATION / PROJECT STAFF REVIEW FOR

ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Project SAI No: TX-R-20180703-0003-05 Date Received: 07-01-18 Staff Assignment:

Paul Prange

Applicant: West Fraser, Inc.

Project Description: West Fraser, Inc. has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the amendment of Air Quality Permit 7286, which would authorize continued operation of the lumber mill located at 1345 US Highway 82 East, New Boston, Bowie County, Texas. The existing facility will emit the following air contaminants: particulate matter including matter with diameters of 10 microns or less and 2.5 microns or less and organic compounds. Aso, the facility will emit the following air contaminants: nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

PROJECT/EA REVIEW:

The area to be served: New Boston, Bowie County, Texas.

Does the project comply or furnish reasonable assurances of compliance with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances? Yes. The TCEQ executive director has determined that the application

is administratively complete and will conduct a technical review of the application.

Is the project consistent with state, area-wide, and/or local planning or does it contribute toward goals or objectives identified at one or more of governmental levels? Yes. This permit renewal application meets all

statutory and regulatory requirements.

Has this project been coordinated through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality?

Yes, coordination is in progress.

Does the project address a clearly defined need and does it take into account the preservation of the environment? There is a clearly defined need for the continued operation of the mill. The facility employs

approximately 170 citizens who live within our region and provides valuable wood products to consumers throughout the nation. This facility has been in operation since 1980 and was purchased over 10 years ago by West Fraser, Inc.

All guidelines required by TCEQ to protect the environment are being followed, and minimal disruption of the environment is expected.

Is the project likely to produce any significant adverse effects on the environment?

No. The TCEQ has determined that the emissions of air contaminants from this facility will not violate any state or federal air quality regulations and will have no significant adverse impact on soils, vegetation, or visibility.

Do the anticipated accomplishments of the project justify the disruption to the environment? Yes. This plant is currently permitted to produce 275 million board-feet of lumber per year and the “best available control technology” will be used to reduce air contaminants. Any particulate matter generated is trapped by wet scrubbers located within the facility, and the disruption of the environment is minimal compared to the benefits provided.

STAFF ASSESSMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT: The permit renewal will not create any significant detrimental impact to the environment, as determined by TCEQ.

RECOMMENDED COMMENT: Staff recommends support of Air Quality Permit renewal by West Fraser Inc.

16

RESOLUTION NO. EC18-034

RESOLUTION OF THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS WITH REVIEW AND

COMMENT ON THE AMENDMENT OF AIR QUALITY PERMIT 7286, FOR WEST FRASER, INC., BY THE TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY TO AUTHORIZE THE CONTINUED OPERATION OF ITS SAWMILL AND PLANING MILL FACILITY LOCATED AT 1345 US HIGHWAY 82 EAST IN NEW BOSTON, BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS.

WHEREAS, under Section 204 of the Demonstration Cities and Metropolitan Development Act of 1966 and Title IV of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Act of 1968, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments has been designated as the area-wide agency to review certain projects; and

WHEREAS, it is desirable and in the public interest that certain development plans be reviewed by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments for their consistency with the overall development of the Region, and any environmental impacts resulting wherefrom.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS:

Section 1 – That the Board of Directors recognizes the Executive Director as the Authorized Official, and he has been given the power to comment upon projects having an environmental impact. This application has been reviewed by the Board of Directors and can reasonably be approved.

Section 2 – That the permit mentioned above is desirable and needed for continued development in the Region.

REVIEWED AND APPROVED THIS 26TH DAY OF JULY, 2018

______________________________________

L. D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

______________________________

17

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

APPLICATION / PROJECT STAFF REVIEW FOR

ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Project SAI No: TX-R-20180703-0001-05 Date Received: 06-28-18 Staff Assignment:

Paul Prange

Applicant: The City of Redwater, Bowie County, Texas

Project Description: The City of Redwater has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to renew Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0010926001 to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater at a volume not to exceed a daily average flow of 140,000 gallons per day. The facility is located at 120 Elm Street, approximately 800 feet east of FM 991 south of the City of Redwater in Bowie County, Texas. The discharge route is from the plant site to an unnamed tributary; thence to Wright Patman Lake.

PROJECT/EA REVIEW:

The area to be served: The City of Redwater, Bowie County, Texas.

Does the project comply or furnish reasonable assurances of compliance with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances? Yes. The TCEQ executive director has determined that the application

is administratively complete and will conduct a technical review of the application.

Is the project consistent with state, area-wide, and/or local planning or does it contribute toward goals or objectives identified at one or more of governmental levels? Yes. This permit application meets all statutory and

regulatory requirements.

Has this project been coordinated through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality? Yes, coordination is in progress.

Does the project address a clearly defined need and does the project take into account the preservation of the environment? There is a clearly defined need for the renewal of this TPDES Permit to allow the continued operation

of the domestic wastewater treatment facility. This facility serves approximately 1,200 residents within the City of Redwater. All guidelines required by TCEQ to protect the environment are being followed. Thus minimal disruption of the environment is expected.

Is the project likely to produce any significant adverse effects on the environment? No. The renewal of this permit will not authorize an increase in the number gallons of treated wastewater that can be discharged into the environment. This facility was constructed around 1960 and has received numerous upgrades to the lift stations, a new generator, and sewer lines. Before being discharged, the water passes through particulate filters and is then piped into sedimentation ponds located at this facility.

Do the anticipated accomplishments of the project justify the disruption to the environment? Yes. The renewal of this permit will allow the continued operation of this facility, which directly serves the needs of all citizens

located within the City of Redwater. The disruption of the environment is minimal compared to the accomplishments.

STAFF ASSESSMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT: The permit renewal will not create any significant detrimental impact to the environment, as determined by TCEQ.

RECOMMENDED COMMENT: Staff recommends support of this permit renewal application by the City of Redwater.

18

RESOLUTION NO. EC18-035

RESOLUTION OF THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS WITH REVIEW AND COMMENT ON THE PROPOSED RENEWAL OF TEXAS POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM PERMIT NO. WQ0010926001, BY THE TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY (TCEQ), FOR THE CITY OF REDWATER, BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS TO AUTHORIZE THE DISCHARGE OF TREATED WASTEWATER AT A VOLUME NOT TO EXCEED A DAILY AVERAGE FLOW OF 140,000 GALLONS PER DAY. THE FACILITY IS LOCATED AT 120 ELM STREET, APPROXIMATELY 800 FEET EAST OF FM 991 SOUTH OF THE CITY OF REDWATER IN BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS. THE DISCHARGE ROUTE IS FROM

THE PLANT SITE TO AN UNNAMED TRIBUTARY; THENCE TO WRIGHT PATMAN LAKE.

WHEREAS, under Section 204 of the Demonstration Cities and Metropolitan Development Act of 1966 and Title IV of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Act of 1968, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments has been designated as the area-wide agency to review certain projects; and WHEREAS, it is desirable and in the public interest that certain development plans be reviewed by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments for their consistency with the overall development of the Region, and any environmental impacts resulting wherefrom.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS:

Section 1 – That the Board of Directors recognizes the Executive Director as the Authorized Official, and he has been given the power to comment upon projects having an environmental impact. This application has been reviewed by the Board of Directors and can reasonably be approved.

Section 2 – That the permit mentioned above is desirable and needed for continued development in the Region.

REVIEWED AND APPROVED THIS 26TH DAY OF JULY, 2018.

______________________________________

L. D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

______________________________

19

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS APPLICATION / PROJECT STAFF REVIEW FOR ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Project SAI No: TX-R-20180703-0002-05 Date Received: 07-01-18 Staff Assignment:

Paul Prange

Applicant: U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc.

Project Description: This application by U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is for an amendment to TPDES Permit No. WQ0000348000, to reduce testing

frequencies for E. coli at Outfall 001 and total suspended solids, total lead, total zinc, residual chlorine and pH at Outfall 002 and to remove Outfalls 004 and 005, and internal Outfall 102. The permit authorizes the discharge of treated domestic wastewater, non-contact cooling water, pretreated oily wastewaters, vehicle and equipment wash water, and diluted metalworking fluids at a daily average flow not to exceed 500,000 gallons per day via Outfall 001; contact process wastewater, non-contact cooling water, and stormwater at a daily average flow not too exceed 70,000,000 gallons per day Via Outfall 002; and stormwater runoff from Lower Barnes Reservoir on an intermittent and flow variable basis via Outfall 003. The discharge route is from the plant site via Outfalls 001, 002 and 003 leading ultimately into Big Cypress Creek Below Lake Bob Sandlin.

PROJECT/EA REVIEW:

The area to be served: Lone Star, Morris County, Texas

Does the project comply or furnish reasonable assurances of compliance with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances? The TCEQ executive director has determined that the application is administratively complete and will conduct a technical review.

Is the project consistent with state, area-wide, and/or local planning or does it contribute toward goals or objectives identified at one or more of governmental levels? Yes, this permit application meets all statutory and

regulatory requirements.

Has this project been coordinated through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality? Yes, coordination is in progress.

Does the project address a clearly defined need and does the project take into account the preservation of the environment? There is a clearly defined need for the production of steel pipe and specialty tubing in our region. All

procedures required by TCEQ to protect the environment are being followed including filtration of airborne contaminants and collection of metal slag in vats.

Is the project likely to produce any significant adverse effects on the environment? No. The amendment of the TPDES Permit will not allow for an increase in the amount of treated wastewater and stormwater being

discharged from the Plant into the surrounding environment.

Do the anticipated accomplishments of the project justify the disruption to the environment? Yes. This facility, located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and State Highway 29, south of the City of Lone Star, Morris

County, Texas provides employment for approximately 1,400 citizens of the region. The production of steel pipe and specialty tubing is necessary to supply products as oil field well casings, natural gas pipelines up to 6 inches in diameter, and specialty automotive tubing. The disruption of the environment is minimal compared to the accomplishments.

STAFF ASSESSMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT: The permit amendment will not create any significant detrimental impact to the environment as determined by TCEQ.

RECOMMENDED COMMENT: Staff recommends support of this permit amendment application by U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc.

20

RESOLUTION NO. EC18-033

RESOLUTION OF THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS WITH REVIEW AND COMMENT ON A PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY (TCEQ) TPDES PERMIT NO. WQ0000348000 BY U.S. STEEL TUBULAR PRODUCTS, INC. WHICH WILL AUTHORIZE THE REDUCTION OF TESTING FREQUENCIES FOR E. COLI AT OUTFALL 001 AND TOTAL SUSPENDED SOLIDS, TOTAL LEAD, TOTAL ZINC, RESIDUAL CHLORINE, AND PH AT OUTFALL 002, AND TO REMOVE

OUTFALLS 004 AND 005, AND INTERNAL OUTFALL 102. THE PERMIT AUTHORIZES THE DISCHARGE OF TREATED DOMESTIC WASTEWATER, NON-CONTACT COOLING WATER, PRETREATED OILY WASTEWATERS, VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT WASH WATER, AND DILUTED METALWORKING FLUIDS AT A DAILY AVERAGE FLOW NOT TO EXCEED 500,000 GALLONS PER DAY VIA OUTFALL 001; CONTACT PROCESS WASTEWATER, NON-CONTACT

COOLING WATER, AND STORMWATER AT A DAILY AVERAGE FLOW NOT TO EXCEED 70,000,000 GALLONS PER DAY VIA OUTFALL 002; AND STORMWATER RUNOFF FROM LOWER BARNES RESERVOIR ON AN INTERMITTENT AND FLOW-VARIABLE BASIS VIA OUTFALL 003. THE DISCHARGE ROUTE IS FROM THE PLANT SITE VIA OUTFALLS 001, 002

AND 003 LEADING ULTIMATELY INTO BIG CYPRESS CREEK BELOW LAKE BOB SANDLIN FROM THE PIPE MANUFACTURING AND COATING FACILITY LOCATED AT 6866 U.S. HIGHWAY 259 SOUTH, LONE STAR, MORRIS COUNTY, TEXAS.

WHEREAS, under Section 204 of the Demonstration Cities and Metropolitan Development Act of 1966 and Title IV of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Act of 1968, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments has been designated as the area-wide agency to review certain projects; and WHEREAS, it is desirable and in the public interest that certain development plans be reviewed by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments for their consistency with the overall development of the Region, and any environmental impacts resulting wherefrom.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS:

Section 1 – That the Board of Directors recognizes the Executive Director as the Authorized Official, and he has been given the power to comment upon projects having an environmental impact. This application has been reviewed by the Board of Directors and can reasonably be approved.

Section 2 – That the permit mentioned above is desirable and needed for continued development in the Region.

REVIEWED AND APPROVED THIS 26TH DAY OF JULY, 2018.

______________________________________

L. D. Williamson, President

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

ATTEST:

______________________________

21

Run date: 07/09/2018

Bus date: 06/30/2018 PGDIR.L02 Page 1

Fiscal year thru period ending 06/30/18

0010 18 000

Description Month to date Year to date

Ytd encumbrnce Annual budget Annual var % used 0010 00 18 000 50110 00 SALARIES 9,720.58 94,633.98 – 127,521.00 32,887.02 0.74 0010 00 18 000 50210 00 BENEFITS 4,811.70 42,272.98 – 63,184.00 20,911.02 0.67

0010 00 18 000 50310 00 STAFF TRAVEL 1,222.39 5,624.04 – 12,000.00 6,375.96 0.47 0010 00 18 000 50312 00 REGISTRATION 99.00 832.64 – 2,100.00 1,267.36 0.40 0010 00 18 000 50410 00 RENT/SPACE 701.10 5,560.31 – 8,500.00 2,939.69 0.65 0010 00 18 000 50420 00 TELEPHONE 336.49 2,654.14 – 4,000.00 1,345.86 0.66 0010 00 18 000 50430 00 POSTAGE 5.59 241.37 – 650.00 408.63 0.37 0010 00 18 000 50440 00 COPIER 51.71 318.60 – 200.00 (118.60) 159.30 0010 00 18 000 50510 00 OTHER INDIRECT 22.98 338.18 – 500.00 161.82 0.68 0010 00 18 000 50511 00 OFFICE SUPPLIES 198.34 2,735.66 – 6,500.00 3,764.34 0.42 0010 00 18 000 50514 00 PERIODICALS & PUBLICATIONS 351.00 603.00 – 650.00 47.00 0.93 0010 00 18 000 50515 00 MEMBERSHIP DUES – 125.00 – 12,000.00 11,875.00 0.01 0010 00 18 000 50525 00 INTEREST 198.60 1,461.00 – 3,050.00 1,589.00 0.48

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Total EXPENSE 17,719.48 157,400.90 – 240,855.00 83,454.10 0.65

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Ark Tex Council of Governments

Director’s Report

22

Run date: 07/09/2018

Bus date: 06/30/2018 PGDIR.L02 Page 1

Fiscal year thru period ending 06/30/18

0020 18 000

Description Month to date Year to date

Ytd

encumbrnce Annual budget Annual var % used 0020 00 18 000 50110 00 SALARIES 11,571.78 116,819.47 – 183,176.00 66,356.53 0.64 0020 00 18 000 50210 00 BENEFITS 5,728.03 51,772.15 – 90,760.00 38,987.85 0.57

0020 00 18 000 50310 00 STAFF TRAVEL 216.00 2,116.55 – 4,000.00 1,883.45 0.53 0020 00 18 000 50312 00 REGISTRATION – 426.27 – 700.00 273.73 0.61 0020 00 18 000 50319 00 TRAINING 155.95 155.95 – – (155.95) –

0020 00 18 000 50410 00 RENT/SPACE 834.65 6,853.84 – 11,050.00 4,196.16 0.62 0020 00 18 000 50420 00 TELEPHONE 341.11 2,692.25 – 4,400.00 1,707.75 0.61 0020 00 18 000 50430 00 POSTAGE 54.95 570.40 – 1,000.00 429.60 0.57 0020 00 18 000 50440 00 COPIER 64.54 479.46 – 550.00 70.54 0.87 0020 00 18 000 50510 00 OTHER INDIRECT – 2,658.72 – 300.00 (2,358.72) 886.20 0020 00 18 000 50511 00 OFFICE SUPPLIES – 695.00 186.94 1,000.00 118.06 0.88 0020 00 18 000 50514 00 PERIODICALS & PUBLICATIONS – 2,039.97 – 2,000.00 39.97 102.00 0020 00 18 000 50515 00 MEMBERSHIP DUES – 22.00 – 250.00 228.00 0.09 0020 00 18 000 50516 00 ADVERTISEMENT – 117.63 – 200.00 82.37 0.59 0020 00 18 000 50522 00 INSURANCE/BONDING – 7,943.69 – 8,000.00 56.31 0.99 0020 00 18 000 50523 00 COMPUTER SOFTWARE – 593.89 – – (593.89) – 0020 00 18 000 50524 00 BANKING SERVICES – 850.44 – – 850.44 – 0020 00 18 000 50525 00 INTEREST 236.47 1,802.07 – 4,000.00 2,197.93 0.45 0020 00 18 000 50530 00 CONTRACT LABOR 452.80 452.80 – – (452.80) – 0020 00 18 000 50610 00 EQUIPMENT 230.65 230.65 – – (230.65) –

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Total EXPENSE 19,886.93 199,293.20 186.94 311,386.00 111,905.86 0.64

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Ark Tex Council of Governments

Director’s Report

23

Run date: 07/09/2018

Bus date: 06/30/2018 PGDIR.L02 Page 1

Fiscal year thru period ending 06/30/18

0030 18 000

Description Month to date Year to date

Ytd encumbrnce Annual budget Annual var % used 0030 00 18 000 50310 00 BOARD TRAVEL – 799.40 – 20,000.00 19,200.60 0.04 0030 00 18 000 50312 00 BOARD REGISTRATION – 288.64 – 3,500.00 3,211.36 0.08

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Total EXPENSE – 1,088.04 – 23,500.00 22,411.96 0.05

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Ark Tex Council of Governments

Director’s Report

24

Run date: 07/09/2018

Bus date: 06/30/2018 PGDIR.L02 Page 1

Fiscal year thru period ending 06/30/18

0040 18 000

Description Month to date Year to date

Ytd encumbrnce Annual budget Annual var % used 0040 00 18 000 50110 00 SALARIES 7,545.54 79,587.80 – 117,290.00 37,702.20 0.68 0040 00 18 000 50210 00 BENEFITS 3,735.05 35,914.56 – 58,115.00 22,200.44 0.62

0040 00 18 000 50310 00 STAFF TRAVEL – 1,201.72 – 5,000.00 3,798.28 0.24

0040 00 18 000 50312 00 REGISTRATION – 259.45 – – (259.45) – 0040 00 18 000 50410 00 RENT/SPACE 544.25 4,613.62 – 6,000.00 1,386.38 0.77

0040 00 18 000 50420 00 TELEPHONE 222.43 1,867.55 – 2,500.00 632.45 0.75 0040 00 18 000 50430 00 POSTAGE 172.41 2,338.15 – 2,750.00 411.85 0.85 0040 00 18 000 50440 00 COPIER 51.79 434.43 – 300.00 (134.43) 144.80 0040 00 18 000 50510 00 OTHER INDIRECT – 1,101.67 – – (1,101.67) –

0040 00 18 000 50510 01 OTHER INDIRECT – LOCAL – 0.39 – – (0.39) –

0040 00 18 000 50511 00 OFFICE SUPPLIES 7.99 1,711.45 48.99 2,200.00 439.56 0.80 0040 00 18 000 50514 00 PERIODICALS & PUBLICATIONS – – – 550.00 550.00 – 0040 00 18 000 50515 00 MEMBERSHIP DUES – 150.00 – 325.00 175.00 0.46 0040 00 18 000 50516 00 ADVERTISING – 110.77 104.12 100.00 (114.89) 214.90 0040 00 18 000 50520 00 AUDIT & ACCOUNTING – 32,200.00 – 38,000.00 5,800.00 0.85 0040 00 18 000 50521 00 LEGAL & AUDIT FEES 3.04 3.04 – – (3.04) – 0040 00 18 000 50523 00 COMPUTER SOFTWARE – 378.00 – – (378.00) – 0040 00 18 000 50525 00 INTEREST 154.19 1,248.83 – 2,200.00 951.17 0.57 0040 00 18 000 50530 00 CONTRACT LABOR – 3,234.67 – – (3,234.67) – 0040 00 18 000 50612 00 COMPUTER SOFTWARE – 3,158.47 – – (3,158.47) –

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Total EXPENSE 12,436.69 169,514.57 153.11 235,330.00 65,662.32 0.72

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Ark Tex Council of Governments

Director’s Report

25

Run date: 07/09/2018

Bus date: 06/30/2018 PGDIR.L02 Page 1

Fiscal year thru period ending 06/30/18

0050 18 000

Description Month to date Year to date

Ytd encumbrnce Annual budget Annual var % used 0050 00 18 000 50110 00 SALARIES 1,923.19 31,817.49 – 45,017.00 13,199.51 0.71 0050 00 18 000 50210 00 BENEFITS 951.98 13,965.59 – 22,305.00 8,339.41 0 63

0050 00 18 000 50310 00 STAFF TRAVEL 372.15 3,395.79 – 7,500.00 4,104.21 0.45 0050 00 18 000 50410 00 RENT/SPACE 138.72 1,825.90 – 1,500.00 (325.90) 121.70

0050 00 18 000 50420 00 TELEPHONE 75.69 883.44 – 1,020.00 136.56 0.87

0050 00 18 000 50430 00 POSTAGE – 102.98 – 1,300.00 1,197.02 0.08

0050 00 18 000 50440 00 COPIER 9.28 55.77 – 225.00 169.23 0.25

0050 00 18 000 50511 00 SUPPLIES – – – 1,100.00 1,100.00 –

0050 00 18 000 50514 00 PERIODICALS & PUBLICATIONS – – – 225.00 225.00 –

0050 00 18 000 50516 00 ADVERTISING 278.63 813.69 – 500.00 (313.69) 162.70 0050 00 18 000 50523 00 COMPUTER SOFTWARE – 162.00 – – (162.00) – 0050 00 18 000 50525 00 INTEREST 39.30 458.49 – 700.00 241.51 0.66 0050 00 18 000 50530 00 CONTRACT LABOR – 80.00 – – (80.00) –

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Total EXPENSE 3,788.94 53,561.14 – 81,392.00 27,830.86 0.66

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Ark Tex Council of Governments

Director’s Report

26

Run date: 07/09/2018

Bus date: 06/30/2018 PGDIR.L02 Page 1

Fiscal year thru period ending 06/30/18

0070 18 000

Description Month to date Year to date

Ytd

encumbrnce Annual budget Annual var % used

0070 00 18 000 50110 00 SALARIES 198.94 1,489.88 – 4,150.00 2,660.12 0.36 0070 00 18 000 50210 00 BENEFITS 98.49 679.65 – 2,054.00 1,374.35 0.33 0070 00 18 000 50410 00 RENT/SPACE 14.35 86.95 – 249.00 162.05 0.35 0070 00 18 000 50420 00 TELEPHONE 5.86 35.37 – 103.00 67.63 0.34

0070 00 18 000 50430 00 POSTAGE – 0.63 – – (0.63) – 0070 00 18 000 50440 00 COPIER – 0.37 – – (0.37) – 0070 00 18 000 50525 00 INTEREST 4.07 24.02 – – (24.02) –

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Total EXPENSE 321.71 2,316.87 – 6,556.00 4,239.13 0.35

————– ————– ————– ————– ————– ——

Director’s Report

Ark Tex Council of Governments

27

MINUTES

ATCOG Solid Waste Advisory Committee Meeting

July 12, 2018

10:00 a.m.

Mount Pleasant Public Library

Mount Pleasant, Texas

1. The Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) met on July 12, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Public Library located at 601 N. Madison in Mount Pleasant, Texas. ATCOG SWAC Chairman, Mario Villarino, called the meeting to order.

2. Mario Villarino asked for approval of the minutes of the Regional Solid Waste Advisory Committee meeting held October 19, 2017. A motion to approve the minutes was submitted by Ann Rushing and seconded by Wendell Davis. The motion carried.

3. Mario Villarino then opened the meeting up for an update on the illegal dumping surveillance camera loan program for FY18. Paul Prange stated that at the previous SWAC meeting, the SWAC voted to purchase surveillance cameras and signs to help reduce cases of illegal dumping and to improve the prosecution rates throughout our region. Paul Prange then

provided the SWAC with information relating to the current status of the illegal dumping surveillance camera loan program. He stated that Hopkins County and Bowie County are utilizing six camera systems each and that they also have signs posted at several illegal dumpsites to serve as a deterrent. Requests for additional camera systems have been received

from the City of Atlanta in Cass County, the City of Daingerfield in Morris County, and by the Delta County Judge. These entities are currently reviewing the terms of the loan agreement.

Paul Prange encouraged the SWAC to inform their local authorities that ATCOG still has several camera systems available to loan out. Wyvonne McDaniel asked how long each borrower can keep the camera systems and how frequently they are required to report their activities. Paul Prange stated that each borrower is limited to a three month period and must

report on the camera usage every three months, as well. If a borrower wishes to extend their loan period, ATCOG staff is required to conduct an inventory of the borrowed items, and if no other entity is waiting to borrow the camera systems, the borrower may check out the camera systems for an additional three months. Paul Prange stated that the illegal dumping

surveillance camera loan program will be ongoing for as long as the camera systems are functional.

4. SWAC Chairman, Mario Villarino, then asked Paul Prange to provide details regarding the FY 2019 Solid Waste Pass-Through Grant Program. Paul Prange reminded the SWAC that at the previous SWAC meeting, a motion was made to utilize the FY 2019 funds and any unexpended

funds from FY 2018, for community cleanup events in each county. Additionally, the ATCOG Board of Directors approved this funding plan recommended by the SWAC at the October 2017 Board Meeting. Ann Rushing asked if the funding could be used for the collection and

disposal of tires and Paul Prange indicated that any amount of the allocated funds may be used in this manner, as allowed by TCEQ. Paul Prange stated that ATCOG will roll approximately $14,000.00 from FY 2018 into FY 2019 to bring the estimated project fund balance up to approximately $36,000.00. With this amount of funding, each county will receive $4,000.00 to 28 conduct community cleanups. This amount exceeds the FY 2017 funding by $1,000.00 per county. These funds will become available after September 1, 2018, once Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) between ATCOG and each county are signed and executed. Paul Prange asked the SWAC for approval of the proposed use of the FY 2019 funds. A motion was made by Wyvonne McDaniel and seconded by Mario Villarino. The motion carried.

5. Mario Villarino opened up the floor for other business. He then presented information regarding curbside recycling potentially becoming a reality in Sulphur Springs due to citizens’ petitions being presented to the city council. Mario stated that many new citizens, who have moved to Sulphur Springs from other parts of the USA, have inquired as to why there is no

curbside recycling available to them. The city council is currently exploring options regarding the implementation of a city-wide recycling program, and Mario Villarino is pursuing case studies from other cities, to be used as a basis for the feasibility of such a recycling program.

Wyvonne McDaniel then opened up discussion on school recycling projects throughout Hopkins County. She stated that it is very important to educate children in grades K-4, about the benefits of recycling. Debbie Corbell then stated that the costs of recycling in many communities are included in their overall taxes, and that many citizens in our region may not be in favor of paying higher taxes to support a recycling program. She suggested that Mario contact TML to gain additional information about the feasibility of recycling in Sulphur Springs, and Paul Prange added that CTRA, a non-profit recycling organization in Texas, may be able to share some insight on the matter, as well. Paul Prange informed the SWAC of an illegal tire dumping operation being conducted by the Mayor of the City of Annona, Red River County, Texas to make the members aware of ongoing illegal dumping activities within our region. Wendell Davis then stated that thousands of tires have been illegally dumped by the City of Annona along the Northeast Texas Trail in Red River County, exemplifying the need for improved enforcement of the Texas Environmental Laws. Paul

Prange concurred.

6. Mario Villarino then asked for a motion to adjourn. The motion was made by Ann Rushing and seconded by Wyvonne McDanilel. The motion carried.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS PRESENT REPRESENTING

Wendell Davis Red River Co. WSC

Mario Villarino Hopkins County

Debbie Corbell City of Mount Pleasant

Wyvonne McDaniel Hopkins County

Jon Dalzell Hopkins County

Ann Rushing City of Clarksville

ATCOG STAFF PRESENT

Paul Prange, Environmental Resources Coordinator ATCOG

GUESTS

None

29

30

31

COUNTY ROAD INVENTORY

DELEGATION FORM

_________________________ agrees to delegate the responsibility of updating the County Road Inventory to the following designated 3rd party:

(ex. COG, MPO, consultant, local TxDOT district)

County Judge Date

Please return to:

Texas Department of Transportation

Transportation Planning and Programming Division

Attention: Data Management Section – Mapping

P.O. Box 149217

Austin, Texas 78714-9217

32