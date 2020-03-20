ATCOG TRAX Update for Northeast Texas

From Ark-Tex Council of Governments

March 20, 2020

At ATCOG, the health and well-being of our TRAX passengers, employees and communities is our top priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to being responsive to the needs of our passengers as the situation evolves. Please know we are taking the COVID-19 Virus seriously and are taking additional precautions to help protect you and our staff. We have already been sterilizing the buses every evening and disinfecting the main contact areas of the buses between routes. Our drivers may be seen wearing gloves and masks as a precaution as well.

We understand that, for many passengers, TRAX may be the only way to access work, needed doctor appointments, and grocery or home supplies stores. We ask that you support our efforts by not traveling if you present with symptoms or feel ill. Please keep a safe distance between yourself and other passengers, and TRAX employees whenever possible. We also ask that you only utilize the TRAX services if you have an extreme need.

Beginning Monday, March 23rd, our fixed route bus schedules will be altered to further protect our passengers and our drivers. The routes will remain the same; however, the hours of operation will be as follows:

Paris Metro:

Monday – Friday: 6:30 am – 11:30 am, and 1:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Mt. Pleasant City Bus

Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 11:30 am, and 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

The altered hours will allow staff additional time to disinfect the buses during the day as we try to continue this vital service for the betterment of the community during this challenging time. You may also see seats blocked to help allow for increased spacing.

Our normal TRAX buses will continue to operate M-F, with some variations to help accommodate the changing needs as they arise. We ask that you continue to schedule those trips 48 hours in advance if possible. Capacity may be decreased to allow for greater distancing of passengers. To contact our dispatchers or for additional questions:

Transportation (TRAX)  Reservations by County:

Bowie, Cass, Franklin, Titus (MP City Bus), & Morris- 575.9014

pdurham@atcog.org

Delta, Hopkins, Lamar (Paris Metro), & Red River- 437.7497 dnabors@atcog.org

Please continue to monitor the Ark-Tex Council of Governments website (www.atcog.org) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/atcog) for future updates. Please follow the recommended precautions from our local officials and stay safe.

4808 Elizabeth Street * Texarkana, TX 75503 * Phone 903/832-8636