Athena’s Father Files Lawsuit

The father of Athena Strand, the Wise County girl who authorities say was killed by a contracted Fedex driver earlier this month, has filed a lawsuit against Tanner Horner, the man accused of killing her, along with FedEx and the contractor that hired Horner. Jacob Strand is seeking more than $1 million in damages and a jury trial.
