Athens’ Freshwater Fisheries Opens

Sea Center Texas, Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to Partially Re-Open Wednesday, May 27

AUSTIN- Texas’s is gradually reopening, Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson and the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens will partially open to public visitation on Wednesday, May 27. Both facilities will have enhanced safety measures that comply with CDC guidelines and Governor Abbott’s executive orders.

“We look forward to providing a safe, free option for children and families to explore and learn more about saltwater environments,” says Robin Riechers, Coastal Fisheries Division Director.

Sea Center Texas (SCT) will be open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Tuesday-Saturday with the following safety procedures in place:

Guests are encouraged to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.

No groups larger than five are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

The aquariums and the outdoor wetlands area are for self- guided viewing only.

The gift shop will remain closed until further notice.

No public fishing, hatchery tours, or touch displays

SCT will be operating at approximately 25% capacity per the state’s executive order. It will allow up to 75 people in SCT Visitor’s Center and 138 people on the wetland’s boardwalk. As always, admission is free.

“Providing the opportunity for Texans to see and experience our fisheries and aquatic resources firsthand is at the heart of our mission,” said Craig Bonds, Director of Inland Fisheries. “We are excited to be able to offer some of these experiences and benefits at TFFC with a partial reopening while providing responsible human health safety measures.”

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) will be open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Wednesday, Saturday, and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday with the following safety procedures in place:

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.

No groups larger than five are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

There are no hatchery tours to avoid visitors crowding.

The indoor portion of the visitor center, including the dive theater, gift shop, and Game Warden museum, will remain closed.

Water fountains and vending machines will not be operational, but visitors are permitted to bring drinks, and bottled water will be available for purchase.

TFFC will be operating at approximately 25% visitor capacity per the state’s executive order. It will allow up to 100 people at the facility at any time. To be informed on when TFFC is nearing visitor capacity, and entrance will require waiting, please follow the TFFC Facebook page and front entrance signage. We temporarily reduced the admission to the group rate of $2.50 per guest. During this partial reopening phase, visitors can still enjoy all outside aquaria. There is recreational fishing with poles not available for loan, but tackle and bait will be at the Angler’s Pavilion, antique lure and fishing equipment exhibit, and wetland trail.

For additional information about the re-openings and to plan your visit, visit the SCT and TFFC websites.

