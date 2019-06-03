Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Athens ISD Bus Driver In Fatal Crash Indicted

54 mins ago

 

 

Henderson County District Attorney Mark Hall issued the following statement :

John Franklin Stevens, 78, of Mabank was charged by two separate indictments rendered by a Henderson County Grand Jury for Injury to a Child causing serious bodily injury and Manslaugter/Criminally Negligent Homicide.

The charges stem from a January 25, 2019 collision between an Athens Independent School District bus operated by Mr.Stevens while transporting two children, and a Union Pacific freight train as it passed through the city of Athens.

A 13 year old boy was killed, and a 9 year old girl was injured in the accident that occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on a Friday after school.

