Atkins Family Welcomes New Edition in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Carrie Underwood tells Insider magazine that she is a snacker. “If I don’t eat something after dinner, I wake up in the middle of the night when I hear one of my sons and I’m like, ‘Wow. I’m hungry!’

People magazine says Rodney Atkins and his wife, Rose, are the proud parents of a new baby boy named Scout Falcon. He weighed 11 lb, 8 oz.

Rodney was asked how he came up with his son’s name. He said, “Scout came from the first vehicle I ever drove. It was a 1976 International Scout. After ‘Watching You’ went No. 1, Mike Curb gave me the keys to the ’72 Scout that I drove in the video. I’ve always thought it would be a cool name for a boy, and I still can’t believe Rose went for it.”

Tim McGraw recently took his daughter, Gracie, on a road trip. They posted videos of themselves singing songs including Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb’s “What Kind of Fool”

Wide Open Country claims Justin Timberlake was recently at BB King’s in Memphis when he took the stage and sang ”Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke tells Sounds Like Nashville that the group’s goal is to help women love themselves. “A lot of people tell us, ‘Your songs are empowering,’ and it’s like ‘Okay, what are we empowering people to do?’ I think one of the things that we would like to see is empowering people to love themselves. It takes you, don’t look for it externally, it’s all there. Just remember that you’re the one, you’re where it starts and being independent in all the ways. We’ve all had to learn that. But that’s how we want them to feel empowered.”

Dierks Bentley tells The Daily Herald that he loves nature and spending time with his kids when he isn’t playing concerts. “I have little adventures I do here and there. I climbed a 14,000-foot mountain in Wyoming … I love fly fishing … but mostly, just catching up with my kids. They’re my favorite people to be around. The best way for me to recharge is just being out in nature in some way, so if I can do that with my kids, then it’s a double whammy.”

Jason Aldean and his family adopted a dog yesterday from a rescue. The dog and his brothers and sisters were found in a drain pipe in St Louis. No word on what the dog’s name is.