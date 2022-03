Fatalities due to vehicle crashes across the Atlanta District have steadily risen over the past few years. “In 2021, there were 135 people killed in crashes across our nine-county district,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Rebecca Wells. “That number is up from 119 vehicle fatalities. In 2020 the Atlanta district led the state in the number of roadway deaths per vehicle miles traveled. Speed is among the top contributing factors for fatal crashes in this area.