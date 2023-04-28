Atlanta ISD Teacher, Coach Faces Abuse Charges

Authorities arrested a former Cass County teacher and coach on multiple charges. When officials learned about the accusations, the former teacher, 30-year-old Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell, Jr., worked at Atlanta High School and Middle School. He’s charged with indecency with a child, online solicitation of a minor, and improper relationship between an educator and student. They booked him into the Cass County Jail and set bail at $2.2 million.
Related Articles
Paris Police Report For Friday (Apr 28)
8 hours ago
$7 Million Settlement In Texarkana Jail Death
12 hours ago
Retired Paris Fire Captain Beaten With Baseball Bat
12 hours ago
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
12 hours ago