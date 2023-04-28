Hess Lawn Mower Header
Atlanta ISD Teacher, Coach Faces Abuse Charges

Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell Jr.

Authorities arrested a former Cass County teacher and coach on multiple charges. When officials learned about the accusations, the former teacher, 30-year-old Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell, Jr., worked at Atlanta High School and Middle School. He’s charged with indecency with a child, online solicitation of a minor, and improper relationship between an educator and student. They booked him into the Cass County Jail and set bail at $2.2 million.

