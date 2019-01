https://www.ktbs.com/news/appointment-of-atlanta-tx-s-police-chief/article_8531122c-12db-11e9-8dfb-3b0a8e20cda6.html

The Atlanta, Tx Police Department has a new chief. Robin Betts was named to the position after he was approved by the city council. He is a Master level police officer, arson investigator, emergency management director and certified paramedic. He was also appointed interim Director of Public Safety, and will also oversee fire and rescue operations.